MSA Puts Spotlight on Construction Safety to Support OSHA's National Safety Stand-Down Week

As part of this week-long safety blitz – now in its sixth year – MSA will provide free, OSHA-compliant fall protection training demonstrations at construction jobsites across the U.S utilizing the company's fleet of mobile training vehicles. MSA's 50-person team of fall protection and confined space safety experts will highlight basic fall protection principles and necessary personal protective products through demos and hands-on training. Covered topics include ANSI/OSHA standards compliance, components of a fall-arrest system, equipment inspection and confined space entry and exit.

Over the past three years, MSA has trained more than 30,000 workers on how to best check, inspect and use their life-saving fall protection equipment. However, to ensure even more workers have the opportunity to learn about proper safety protocols, the company will be expanding its training efforts beyond the approximately 200 work sites they'll be visiting in person this week.

In addition to conducting jobsite training, MSA will be raising awareness of the importance of proper fall protection training across the company's digital properties. Employers and workers not able to participate in an on-site demo can follow the company on social media to learn more about the dangers of falls and how to prevent them.

"OSHA's National Safety Stand-Down is a simple and focused way to remind workers and their employers of the risks of working at heights – and the steps they can take to mitigate those risks in order to return safely home each and every day," said Eleni Lucido, Vice President and General Manager of MSA's business in the U.S. and Canada. "As a safety company dedicated to seeing to 'that men and women may work in safety, MSA is committed to helping prevent workplace falls through proper training and the design of innovative products that will continue to raise the bar in fall protection safety."

About MSA

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2018 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

