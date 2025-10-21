MSA Rearchitects Analytics with Microsoft Fabric in Partnership with CloudMoyo

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-service multidisciplinary consulting firm MSA Professional Services, Inc. (MSA) will be rearchitecting their analytics approach with Microsoft Fabric in partnership with digital engineering firm, CloudMoyo.

MSA is a 100% employee-owned consulting firm of over 500 professionals in 18 offices nationwide, recognized for delivering innovative engineering, architecture, environmental, planning, landscape architecture, funding, GIS, and surveying solutions—with a focus on the sustainable development of communities.

Microsoft Fabric is an enterprise-ready, end-to-end analytics platform that unifies data movement, data processing, ingestion, transformation, real-time event routing, and report building. Recognized as one of the best platforms for data and AI, Microsoft Fabric will empower MSA to rearchitect their data analytics, reduce operational costs, enhance efficiency, and establish a scalable foundation that evolves with business growth.

Bellevue-based CloudMoyo will support MSA in this project, ensuring they continue solving today's complex and multi-faceted challenges for public and private clients across the United States.

Founded in 2015, CloudMoyo is a Microsoft partner with over 50 AI experts and more than 100 analytics and cloud experts on staff. Along with extensive experience across Microsoft technologies, their teams have completed over 400 projects within their digital services arm.

"Microsoft technologies have left a huge impact on the world of work today, and they continue to change the possibilities of what can be done with AI, data analytics, and more," says Manish Kedia, CEO and Co-Founder of CloudMoyo. "We're excited to support MSA in the rearchitecture of their analytics approach, especially utilizing the seamless, user-friendly SaaS experience of Microsoft Fabric."

About CloudMoyo

CloudMoyo is a global digital engineering firm headquartered in Bellevue, WA, with an innovation center in Pune, India. At the intersection of cloud and AI for enterprises across industrial, retail & CPG, healthcare & life sciences, TMT & consulting, and more, the company helps enterprises modernize their data ecosystems and infuse AI across the business to drive real-time insights, decision-making, and autonomy at scale. With deep expertise in large language models, proprietary generative AI-based platforms, reusable frameworks, and AI accelerators, CloudMoyo focuses on unlocking tangible business value—by unifying fragmented data and enabling self-service BI as well as deploying generative AI for summarization, content generation, and intelligent automation.

Complementing their data & AI focus, the company also brings deep expertise in Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), offering end-to-end services spanning pre-implementation strategy, platform rollout, and post-implementation intelligence. The company's strategic partnerships with Icertis, Microsoft, and Snowflake enable them to deliver integrated, enterprise-grade solutions tailored for scale.

As a reflection of CloudMoyo's FORTE values, the company has been honored as the Icertis Partner of the Year—Forte Values in 2021. Recognized by Seattle Business Magazine as a "Top Company to Work For" for the sixth consecutive year, ranking #1 on the prestigious list for 2024, CloudMoyo has also been awarded the 2024 Highest Delivery NPS Award at the 2024 Icertis Partner Summit.

