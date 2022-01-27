MSA Safety and MSA Bacharach Strengthen Connected HVAC-R Technology

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When the global leader in safety and gas detection technology joins forces with a pioneer in refrigerant leak detection systems, it creates an opportunity to change an industry. A first look at what is possible for the HVAC-R industry will be on display in Las Vegas next week as MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA), the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of sophisticated safety solutions that help to protect people and facility infrastructures, and MSA Bacharach exhibit together at this year's AHR Expo, scheduled from January 31 to February 2.

With this year's expo focusing on the HVAC-R industry's future, it is an optimal time for the MSA and Bacharach portfolios to be on display together. MSA's leading gas detection technologies, combined with Bacharach's expertise in HVAC-R, are creating a new portfolio of connected refrigerant detection technologies that are entirely new to the market.

"As we look broadly at the HVAC-R industry, we see a market that is fully on board and ready to adopt IoT technologies that create new standards for remote connectivity," said Aaron Tufts, Chief Operating Officer of MSA Bacharach. "With Bacharach's integration into MSA, we are able to provide industry-leading solutions for refrigerant monitoring and management. Providing remote access to these monitoring solutions enhances safety and efficiency, and we're excited to be able to show these solutions together for the first time at this year's expo. Together, the organizations are in a united pursuit to help keep people, places and our planet more safe."

MSA Safety acquired Bacharach in July of 2021, which aligned Bacharach's gas and refrigerant detection portfolio with MSA's product and manufacturing expertise.

"Having our two newly integrated organizations together at one of the largest HVAC-R events aligns exceptionally well with our strategy to expand MSA's addressable market and expand our gas detection portfolio," said Ken Krause, MSA Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and executive sponsor of the Bacharach acquisition. "This showcases the strength of the integration and gives those in the HVAC-R industry a new way of looking at how our complementary technologies and manufacturing processes are helping to keep people safe."

In addition to featuring a range of connected safety solutions, registered AHR Expo attendees are encouraged to join Richard Theron, MSA Safety Product Manager, for an expert presentation on Cloud Data for Remote Connectivity, Notification and Visualization. Taking place Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 1:15 p.m., Mr. Theron will be speaking about meeting customer demands through real-time access to easy-to-understand data. Being able to easily and securely connect to this data can help ensure time-sensitive issues are addressed quickly and operations are more efficient.

In addition to the above, MSA, Bacharach and FieldServer products will be showcased in one place for the first time. The line-up of new technologies to be featured at the show include:

The MSA Chillgard ® 5000 Monitor, that detects against leaks and provides real-time refrigerant monitoring;

5000 Monitor, that detects against leaks and provides real-time refrigerant monitoring; Bacharach Gas Detection, featuring complete refrigerant leak management and monitoring solutions;

Parasense Connected Solutions, allowing for easy refrigerant tracking and instant remote monitoring and alerts of detected leaks;

The Legend Series™ HFC Portable Refrigerant Analyzer, that in 2 minutes or less identifies and analyzes vapor or liquid refrigerants; and

FieldServer Gateways, that provide automated, on-site or cloud-based monitoring solutions across several industries.

These featured products, expert personnel and more will be featured at MSA Safety's Booth C4128. Keep up-to-date with the latest AHR Expo happenings by visiting msasafety.com/ahr-expo or following MSA's social media platforms.

"We are excited to be showcasing MSA and Bacharach together at the AHR Expo and doing so for the first time," Tufts said. "We look forward to highlighting and showing how this integration enhances remote connectivity in the HVAC-R industry and how it can help prepare organizations for a connected future."

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2020 revenues of $1.35 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

SOURCE MSA Safety