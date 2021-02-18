MSA Safety Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020.

Quarterly Highlights

Revenue was $388 million , increasing 3 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 2 percent on a constant currency basis.

, increasing 3 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 2 percent on a constant currency basis. GAAP operating income was $19 million or 4.8 percent of sales, compared to $40 million or 10.7 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was $67 million or 17.3 percent of sales, compared to $65 million or 17.3 percent of sales in the same period a year ago.

or 4.8 percent of sales, compared to or 10.7 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was or 17.3 percent of sales, compared to or 17.3 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. GAAP earnings were $12 million or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $31 million or $0.79 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $50 million or $1.27 per diluted share, compared to $51 million or $1.29 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.

or per diluted share, compared to or per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were or per diluted share, compared to or per diluted share in the same period a year ago. GAAP operating income and earnings includes a pre-tax charge of $34 million associated primarily with an increase to the company's cumulative trauma product liability reserve, compared to a pre-tax charge of $18 million in the same period a year ago.

associated primarily with an increase to the company's cumulative trauma product liability reserve, compared to a pre-tax charge of in the same period a year ago. Operating cash flow was $96 million , increasing 26% from a year ago. The company realized a 320 basis point improvement in working capital from the third quarter of 2020.

Annual Highlights

Revenue was $1.35 billion , decreasing 4 percent from a year ago on a reported basis or 3 percent on a constant currency basis.

, decreasing 4 percent from a year ago on a reported basis or 3 percent on a constant currency basis. GAAP operating income was $167 million or 12.4 percent of sales, compared to $186 million or 13.3 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was $243 million or 18.0 percent of sales, compared to $251 million or 17.9 percent of sales in the same period a year ago.

or 12.4 percent of sales, compared to or 13.3 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was or 18.0 percent of sales, compared to or 17.9 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. GAAP earnings were $120 million or $3.05 per diluted share, compared to $136 million or $3.48 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $177 million or $4.50 per diluted share, compared to $188 million or $4.80 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.

or per diluted share, compared to or per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were or per diluted share, compared to or per diluted share in the same period a year ago. GAAP operating income and earnings includes a pre-tax charge of $39 million associated primarily with an increase to the company's cumulative trauma product liability reserve, compared to a pre-tax charge of $27 million in the same period a year ago.

associated primarily with an increase to the company's cumulative trauma product liability reserve, compared to a pre-tax charge of in the same period a year ago. Operating cash flow was $207 million , increasing 25% from a year ago. The company continues to execute a balanced capital allocation strategy focused on growing its business and returning value to shareholders. For the year, MSA invested $49 million in capital expenditures, paid down $44 million of debt, funded $67 million of dividends to shareholders, and deployed $20 million for share repurchases.

Comments from Management

"Our organization finished out a challenging year with strong fourth quarter performance that resulted in record revenue for the quarter, double-digit growth in cash flow, and a healthy backlog to enter 2021," commented Nish Vartanian, MSA Chairman, President and CEO. "Along with protecting the health and safety of our 5,000 associates, we remained focused on three key deliverables throughout the year: developing the most advanced safety technologies for our global customer base; driving operational excellence programs to improve our business model; and using our strong balance sheet to make investments that enhance our leadership positions in key markets," he said. Mr. Vartanian added that MSA's full year adjusted operating margin improved 10 basis points to 18 percent of sales, despite the 3 percent revenue decline associated with the pandemic and recession. "Overall, our diverse product portfolio and focus on continuous improvement drove strong performance in a challenging environment."

MSA's quarterly results include 10 percent revenue growth in firefighter safety products, a defensive market segment that has performed well through a broad range of economic conditions. "From our break-through G1 and M1 breathing apparatus platforms, to the recent acquisition of UK turnout gear leader Bristol Uniforms, to the upcoming launch of MSA's cloud-based Connected Firefighter platform and LUNAR system – which will create a new standard for firefighter accountability – we've made significant investments to help protect firefighters from head to toe with the most progressive technologies being developed today," Mr. Vartanian explained. MSA completed the Bristol Uniforms acquisition in January 2021. The transaction, valued at approximately $60 million, expands MSA's addressable market in the International fire service business.

In addition to the recent acquisition, Mr. Vartanian noted that profitability improvements in MSA's International segment were an ongoing highlight for the company in 2020. Adjusted operating margin in the segment expanded by 320 basis points in the fourth quarter and 270 basis points for the year. "Our restructuring investments and continuous improvement culture continue to yield strong returns across our International business," he said.

"Protecting the health and safety of workers around the world has never been more important or more relevant than it is today, and our team remains committed to advancing our mission," Mr. Vartanian said. "Our new product development pipeline, our focus on continuous improvement, and our strong balance sheet position us to continue to deliver value for our customers, employees, and shareholders in 2021 and beyond," Mr. Vartanian concluded.

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Net sales $ 388,248



$ 375,255



$ 1,348,223



$ 1,401,981

Cost of products sold 228,976



208,410



757,775



765,369

Gross profit 159,272



166,845



590,448



636,612

















Selling, general and administrative 76,268



85,165



290,334



330,502

Research and development 16,545



16,366



58,268



57,848

Restructuring charges 8,906



2,643



27,381



13,846

Currency exchange losses, net (a) 4,757



2,476



8,578



19,814

Product liability and other operating expense 34,158



20,217



39,036



28,372

Operating income 18,638



39,978



166,851



186,230

















Interest expense 1,525



2,500



9,432



13,589

Other income, net (1,308)



(2,244)



(5,684)



(11,094)

Total other expense, net 217



256



3,748



2,495

















Income before income taxes 18,421



39,722



163,103



183,735

Provision for income taxes 5,690



8,173



41,941



46,086

Net income 12,731



31,549



121,162



137,649

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (393)



(387)



(1,061)



(1,209)

Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated $ 12,338



$ 31,162



$ 120,101



$ 136,440

















Earnings per share attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated common shareholders:













Basic $ 0.32



$ 0.80



$ 3.09



$ 3.52

Diluted $ 0.31



$ 0.79



$ 3.05



$ 3.48

















Basic shares outstanding 38,981



38,762



38,885



38,653

Diluted shares outstanding 39,335



39,366



39,286



39,189





(a) Currency exchange losses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 includes a $15.4 million non-cash charge related to the recognition of currency translation adjustments associated with the closure of MSA's South Africa affiliates.

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (In thousands)



December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 160,672



$ 152,195

Trade receivables, net 252,283



255,082

Inventories 197,819



185,027

Notes receivable, insurance companies 3,796



3,676

Other current assets 141,859



97,383

Total current assets 756,429



693,363









Property, net 189,620



167,038

Prepaid pension cost 97,545



75,066

Operating lease assets, net 53,451



51,675

Goodwill 443,272



436,679

Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent 48,540



52,336

Insurance receivable, noncurrent 82,926



56,169

Other noncurrent assets 200,701



207,367

Total assets $ 1,872,484



$ 1,739,693









Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net $ 20,000



$ 20,000

Accounts payable 86,854



89,120

Other current liabilities 203,691



168,389

Total current liabilities 310,545



277,509









Long-term debt, net 287,157



328,394

Pensions and other employee benefits 208,068



186,697

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 44,639



42,632

Deferred tax liabilities 10,916



9,787

Product liability and other noncurrent liabilities 201,268



162,101

Total shareholders' equity 809,891



732,573

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,872,484



$ 1,739,693



MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Net income $ 12,731



$ 31,549



$ 121,162



$ 137,649

Depreciation and amortization 10,390



9,681



39,674



38,020

Product liability expense 34,158



18,464



39,036



26,619

Change in working capital and other operating 39,121



17,018



6,683



(37,326)

Cash flow from operating activities 96,400



76,712



206,555



164,962

















Capital expenditures (16,207)



(13,081)



(48,905)



(36,604)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired —



—



—



(33,196)

Change in short-term investments (4,981)



22,614



(24,318)



5,425

Property disposals 120



95



454



218

Cash flow (used in) from investing activities (21,068)



9,628



(72,769)



(64,157)

















Change in debt (39,000)



(29,502)



(44,000)



(16,565)

Cash dividends paid (16,767)



(16,308)



(66,578)



(63,523)

Other financing 5,381



2,019



(15,951)



(4,536)

Cash flow used in financing activities (50,386)



(43,791)



(126,529)



(84,624)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,902



1,136



1,234



(4,242)

















Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 27,848



$ 43,685



$ 8,491



$ 11,939



MSA Safety Incorporated Segment Information (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentage amounts)



Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Three Months Ended December 31, 2020













Sales to external customers $ 244,518



$ 143,730



$ —



$ 388,248

Operating income











18,638

Operating margin %











4.8 % Restructuring charges











8,906

Currency exchange losses, net











4,757

Product liability expense











34,158

Strategic transaction costs











515

Adjusted operating income (loss) 50,828



25,145



(8,999)



66,974

Adjusted operating margin % 20.8 %

17.5 %





17.3 % Depreciation and amortization











10,390

Adjusted EBITDA 57,955



28,310



(8,901)



77,364

Adjusted EBITDA % 23.7 %

19.7 %





19.9 %















Three Months Ended December 31, 2019













Sales to external customers $ 235,419



$ 139,836



$ —



$ 375,255

Operating income











39,978

Operating margin %











10.7 % Restructuring charges











2,643

Currency exchange losses, net











2,476

Product liability expense











18,464

Strategic transaction costs











1,463

Adjusted operating income (loss) 55,133



20,022



(10,131)



65,024

Adjusted operating margin % 23.4 %

14.3 %





17.3 % Depreciation and amortization











9,681

Adjusted EBITDA 61,203



23,535



(10,033)



74,705

Adjusted EBITDA % 26.0 %

16.8 %





19.9 %

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in North America and Latin America geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense and strategic transaction costs, and adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Segment Information (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentage amounts)



Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020













Sales to external customers $ 874,305



$ 473,918



$ —



$ 1,348,223

Operating income











166,851

Operating margin %











12.4 % Restructuring charges











27,381

Currency exchange losses, net











8,578

Product liability expense











39,036

Strategic transaction costs











717

COVID-19 related costs











757

Adjusted operating income (loss) 200,536



70,864



(28,080)



243,320

Adjusted operating margin % 22.9 %

15.0 %





18.0 % Depreciation and amortization











39,674

Adjusted EBITDA 227,298



83,385



(27,689)



282,994

Adjusted EBITDA % 26.0 %

17.6 %





21.0 %















Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019













Sales to external customers $ 915,118



$ 486,863



$ —



$ 1,401,981

Operating income











186,230

Operating margin %











13.3 % Restructuring charges











13,846

Currency exchange losses, net











19,814

Product liability expense











26,619

Strategic transaction costs











4,400

Adjusted operating income (loss) 226,596



59,910



(35,597)



250,909

Adjusted operating margin % 24.8 %

12.3 %





17.9 % Depreciation and amortization











38,020

Adjusted EBITDA 251,287



72,848



(35,206)



288,929

Adjusted EBITDA % 27.5 %

15.0 %





20.6 %

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in North America and Latin America geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense, strategic transaction costs and COVID-19 related costs, and adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Consolidated



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 20 % (5) % (7) % (4) % (5) % — % 3 %

10 %

3 % Plus: Currency translation effects (2) % (2) % 2 % — % (2) % (1) % (1) %

(1) %

(1) % Constant currency sales change 18 % (7) % (5) % (4) % (7) % (1) % 2 %

9 %

2 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 4 % (9) % (13) % (16) % (2) % (18) % (6) %

15 %

(4) % Plus: Currency translation effects — % — % 3 % 1 % — % 1 % — %

1 %

1 % Constant currency sales change 4 % (9) % (10) % (15) % (2) % (17) % (6) %

16 %

(3) %

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Americas Segment



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 22 % (3) % (11) % (12) % (7) % (14) % 1 %

38 %

4 % Plus: Currency translation effects — % — % 5 % 1 % 1 % 2 % 1 %

3 %

1 % Constant currency sales change 22 % (3) % (6) % (11) % (6) % (12) % 2 %

41 %

5 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31,2020

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 4 % (6) % (18) % (21) % (1) % (26) % (8) %

25 %

(4) % Plus: Currency translation effects 1 % — % 4 % 2 % 1 % 3 % 2 %

4 %

1 % Constant currency sales change 5 % (6) % (14) % (19) % — % (23) % (6) %

29 %

(3) %

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

International Segment



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 16 % (12) % 4 % 12 % (2) % 22 % 6 %

(13) %

3 % Plus: Currency translation effects (7) % (5) % (5) % (4) % (5) % (4) % (5) %

(6) %

(5) % Constant currency sales change 9 % (17) % (1) % 8 % (7) % 18 % 1 %

(19) %

(2) %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 3 % (21) % 3 % (6) % (3) % (6) % (3) %

1 %

(3) % Plus: Currency translation effects (1) % (1) % — % (1) % (2) % — % (1) %

(1) %

(1) % Constant currency sales change 2 % (22) % 3 % (7) % (5) % (6) % (4) %

— %

(4) %

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated Supplemental Segment Information (Unaudited) Summary of constant currency revenue growth by segment and product group



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Consolidated

Americas

International Breathing Apparatus 18 %

22 %

9 % Fall Protection (1) %

(12) %

18 % Portable Gas Detection (4) %

(11) %

8 % Industrial Head Protection (5) %

(6) %

(1) % Fixed Gas and Flame Detection (7) %

(6) %

(7) % Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel (7) %

(3) %

(17) % Core Sales 2 %

2 %

1 %











Non-Core Sales 9 %

41 %

(19) %











Net Sales 2 %

5 %

(2) %









Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

Consolidated

Americas

International Breathing Apparatus 4 %

5 %

2 % Fall Protection (17) %

(23) %

(6) % Portable Gas Detection (15) %

(19) %

(7) % Industrial Head Protection (10) %

(14) %

3 % Fixed Gas and Flame Detection (2) %

— %

(5) % Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel (9) %

(6) %

(22) % Core Sales (6) %

(6) %

(4) %











Non-Core Sales 16 %

29 %

— %











Net Sales (3) %

(3) %

(4) %

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted earnings (Unaudited) Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,





Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change























Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated $ 12,338



$ 31,162



(60)%

$ 120,101



$ 136,440



(12)% Non-deductible non-cash charge related to the recognition of currency translation adjustments (a) —



—







—



15,359





Tax charges associated with restructuring activities 1,119



584







1,119



584





Tax benefit associated with ASU 2016-09: Improvements to employee share-based payment accounting (266)



(98)







(1,965)



(2,278)





Subtotal 13,191



31,648



(58)%

119,255



150,105



(21)%























Product liability expense 34,158



18,464







39,036



26,619





Restructuring charges 8,906



2,643







27,381



13,846





Currency exchange losses, net 4,757



2,476







8,578



4,455





Strategic transaction costs 515



1,463







717



4,400





Asset related losses and other 47



100







993



371





Income tax expense on adjustments (11,716)



(5,914)







(19,330)



(11,826)





Adjusted earnings $ 49,858



$ 50,880



(2)%

$ 176,630



$ 187,970



(6)%























Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 1.27



$ 1.29



(2)%

$ 4.50



$ 4.80



(6)%



(a) Included in Currency exchange losses, net on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income.

Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

About MSA:

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including fire service, the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2020 revenues of $1.35 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to all projections and anticipated levels of future performance. Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or forward looking statements, including without limitation global economic conditions, spending patterns of government agencies, competitive pressures, the impact of acquisitions and related integration activities, product liability claims, the success of new product introductions, currency exchange rate fluctuations and the risks of doing business in foreign countries. A full listing of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent Form 10-K filed on February 20, 2020. You are strongly urged to review all such filings for a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties. MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com . MSA undertakes no duty to publicly update any forward looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include constant currency revenue growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings, and adjusted earnings per diluted share. The presentation of these financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For an explanation of these measures, together with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

