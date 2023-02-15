MSA Safety Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Record quarterly sales and elevated backlog support healthy outlook for 2023

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Quarterly Highlights

(All comparisons against the fourth quarter of 2021 unless otherwise noted.)

Delivered record net sales of $443 million , an increase of 8% on a reported basis and 11% on a constant currency basis.

, an increase of 8% on a reported basis and 11% on a constant currency basis. Generated GAAP operating income of $71 million , or 15.9% of sales, and adjusted operating income of $96 million , or 21.6% of sales.

, or 15.9% of sales, and adjusted operating income of , or 21.6% of sales. Recorded GAAP earnings of $51 million or $1.31 per diluted share and adjusted earnings of $71 million or $1.80 per diluted share.

or per diluted share and adjusted earnings of or per diluted share. Achieved operating cash flow of $54 million . Free cash flow was $40 million , representing 77% of net income. MSA invested $14 million for capital expenditures, repaid $40 million of debt and returned $18 million to shareholders through dividends.

Annual Highlights

(All comparisons against the full year 2021 unless otherwise noted.)

Delivered record net sales of $1.53 billion , an increase of 9% on a reported basis and 12% on a constant currency basis.

, an increase of 9% on a reported basis and 12% on a constant currency basis. Generated GAAP operating income of $239 million , or 15.7% of sales, and adjusted operating income of $290 million , or 19.0% of sales.

, or 15.7% of sales, and adjusted operating income of , or 19.0% of sales. Recorded GAAP earnings of $180 million or $4.56 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings of $223 million or $5.65 per diluted share.

or per diluted share, and adjusted earnings of or per diluted share. Achieved operating cash flow of $157 million . Free cash flow was $115 million , representing 64% of net income. MSA invested $43 million for capital expenditures, repaid $13 million of debt and returned more than $100 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

"2022 was a robust year for MSA Safety, with exceptional results in the fourth quarter," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Safety Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Strength across our product portfolio and healthy customer demand helped us deliver record sales and strong operating performance. Our outstanding team was able to navigate the challenging economic environment and executed well throughout the year. This execution, combined with our focus on advancing our mission and delivering innovative safety technologies and solutions to our customers, resulted in key wins and market share gains."

Mr. Vartanian added, "We enter 2023 with strong momentum, and continue to see demand and growth opportunities across our markets. Our business has been cycle-tested and has proven resilient due to our strategic portfolio composition and diverse end markets and geographies. Additionally, our elevated backlog could help cushion an economic slowdown. Against that backdrop, I am confident in our ability to deliver value for our customers, shareholders, and other stakeholders as we move forward in 2023."

Financial Highlights and Balance Sheet

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, ($ millions, except per share data)

2022

2021

%

Change (a)

2022

2021

%

Change (a) Net Sales

$ 443

$ 410

8 %

$ 1,528

$ 1,400

9 % Operating Income (Loss)

71

(89)

179 %

239

23

950 % Adjusted Operating Income

96

80

20 %

290

241

21 % Net Income (Loss)

51

(61)

184 %

180

21

742 % Diluted EPS

1.31

(1.57)

183 %

4.56

0.54

743 % Adjusted Earnings

71

66

7 %

223

185

20 % Adjusted Diluted EPS

1.80

1.67

8 %

5.65

4.68

21 %



(a) Percentage change may not calculate exactly due to rounding.

MSA maintained a healthy balance sheet during the fourth quarter and full year 2022, with solid free cash flow and ample liquidity. Net leverage was 1.2x adjusted EBITDA at December 31, 2022. On a pro forma basis for the closing of the legacy liability subsidiary divestiture on January 5, 2023, net leverage would have been 2.2x adjusted EBITDA.

"Our fourth quarter performance was a strong finish to the year with double-digit organic sales growth and 210 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion. Strong volume growth, strategic pricing, favorable mix and cost discipline resulted in a robust incremental operating margin and solid cash flow generation. While we expect the operating environment to remain challenging as we progress through 2023, we remain focused on delivering full year growth in the mid-single digits, healthy incremental margins and robust cash flow conversion," said Lee McChesney, MSA Safety Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call

MSA Safety will host a conference call on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast at http://investors.msasafety.com/ under the "News and Events" tab, subheading "Events & Presentations." Investors and interested parties can also dial into the call at 1-844-854-4415 (Toll Free) or 1-412-902-6599 (International). When prompted, please instruct the operator to be joined into the MSA Safety Incorporated conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available at http://investors.msasafety.com/ shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available for the next 90 days.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months

Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Net sales $ 443,254

$ 410,268

$ 1,527,953

$ 1,400,182 Cost of products sold 246,002

232,144

854,122

784,834 Gross profit 197,252

178,124

673,831

615,348















Selling, general and administrative 91,494

86,523

338,872

332,862 Research and development 13,995

15,643

57,012

57,793 Restructuring charges 4,819

4,194

7,965

16,433 Currency exchange losses, net 5,467

575

10,255

216 Product liability and other operating expense 10,857

160,029

20,590

185,264 Operating income (loss) 70,620

(88,840)

239,137

22,780















Interest expense 7,502

2,911

21,660

10,758 Other income, net (5,935)

(2,810)

(21,056)

(11,582) Total other expense (income), net 1,567

101

604

(824)















Income (loss) before income taxes 69,053

(88,941)

238,533

23,604 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 17,564

(27,465)

58,903

1,816 Net income (loss) 51,489

(61,476)

179,630

21,788 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests —

—

—

(448) Net income (loss) attributable to MSA Safety

Incorporated $ 51,489

$ (61,476)

$ 179,630

$ 21,340















Earnings (loss) per share attributable to MSA

Safety Incorporated common shareholders:













Basic $ 1.31

$ (1.57)

$ 4.58

$ 0.54 Diluted $ 1.31

$ (1.57)

$ 4.56

$ 0.54















Basic shares outstanding 39,200

39,236

39,232

39,173 Diluted shares outstanding 39,387

39,236

39,407

39,449

















MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 162,902

$ 140,895 Trade receivables, net 297,028

254,187 Inventories 338,316

280,617 Notes receivable, insurance companies 5,931

3,914 Other current assets 75,949

113,191 Total current assets 880,126

792,804







Property, plant and equipment, net 207,552

207,793 Prepaid pension cost 141,643

163,283 Goodwill 620,622

636,858 Intangible assets, net 281,853

306,948 Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent 38,695

44,626 Insurance receivable, noncurrent 110,300

121,609 Other noncurrent assets 96,185

122,475 Total assets $ 2,376,976

$ 2,396,396







Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net $ 7,387

$ — Accounts payable 112,532

106,780 Other current liabilities 225,946

223,826 Total current liabilities 345,865

330,606







Long-term debt, net 565,445

597,651 Pensions and other employee benefits 137,810

189,973 Deferred tax liabilities 31,881

33,337 Product liability and other noncurrent liabilities 372,234

410,441 Total shareholders' equity 923,741

834,388 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,376,976

$ 2,396,396

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Net income (loss) $ 51,489

$ (61,476)

$ 179,630

$ 21,788 Depreciation and amortization 14,434

14,047

56,317

50,317 Product liability expense 10,857

160,029

20,590

185,264 Change in working capital and other operating (23,228)

(43,598)

(99,082)

(58,224) Cash flow from operating activities 53,552

69,002

157,455

199,145















Capital expenditures (13,800)

(12,874)

(42,553)

(43,837) Acquisition, net of cash acquired —

—

—

(392,437) Change in short-term investments 15,138

25

39,458

26,087 Property disposals and other investing (1,427)

(37)

(1,389)

(5,286) Cash flow used in investing activities (89)

(12,886)

(4,484)

(415,473)















Change in debt (40,000)

(15,683)

(13,000)

293,176 Cash dividends paid (18,050)

(17,264)

(71,497)

(68,586) Other financing 863

3,441

(28,853)

(20,665) Cash flow (used in) from financing activities (57,187)

(29,506)

(113,350)

203,925















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6,867

(3,016)

(16,631)

(7,193)















Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash $ 3,143

$ 23,594

$ 22,990

$ (19,596)

MSA Safety Incorporated

Segment Information (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentage amounts)



Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Three Months Ended December 31, 2022













Sales to external customers $ 289,122

$ 154,132

$ —

$ 443,254 Operating income











70,620 Operating margin %











15.9 % Restructuring charges











4,819 Currency exchange losses, net











5,467 Product liability expense











10,857 Acquisition related costs (a)











4,042 Adjusted operating income (loss) 82,728

26,249

(13,172)

95,805 Adjusted operating margin % 28.6 %

17.0 %





21.6 % Depreciation and amortization (b)











12,149 Adjusted EBITDA 91,525

29,471

(13,042)

107,954 Adjusted EBITDA % 31.7 %

19.1 %





24.4 %















Three Months Ended December 31, 2021













Sales to external customers $ 252,945

$ 157,323

$ —

$ 410,268 Operating loss











(88,840) Operating margin %











(21.7) % Restructuring charges











4,194 Currency exchange losses, net











575 Product liability expense











160,029 Acquisition related costs (a)











3,993 Adjusted operating income (loss) 60,334

31,297

(11,680)

$ 79,951 Adjusted operating margin % 23.9 %

19.9 %





19.5 % Depreciation and amortization (b)











11,702 Adjusted EBITDA 68,488

34,714

(11,549)

91,653 Adjusted EBITDA % 27.1 %

22.1 %





22.3 %



(a) Acquisition related costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during due diligence and integration. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the Consolidated Statements of Income. Acquisition related costs also include the acquisition related amortization, which is included in cost of products sold in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

(b) Excludes acquisition related amortization, which is included in acquisition related costs above.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Segment Information (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentage amounts)



Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022













Sales to external customers $ 1,043,238

$ 484,715

$ —

$ 1,527,953 Operating income











239,137 Operating margin %











15.7 % Restructuring charges











7,965 Currency exchange losses, net











10,255 Product liability expense











20,590 Acquisition related costs (a)











12,440 Adjusted operating income (loss) 267,392

60,923

(37,928)

290,387 Adjusted operating margin % 25.6 %

12.6 %





19.0 % Depreciation and amortization (b)











47,110 Adjusted EBITDA 301,726

73,179

(37,408)

337,497 Adjusted EBITDA % 28.9 %

15.1 %





22.1 %















Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021













Sales to external customers $ 908,068

$ 492,114

$ —

$ 1,400,182 Operating income











22,780 Operating margin %











1.6 % Restructuring charges











16,433 Currency exchange losses, net











216 Product liability expense











185,264 Acquisition related costs (a)











15,884 Adjusted operating income (loss) 202,496

73,279

(35,198)

240,577 Adjusted operating margin % 22.3 %

14.9 %





17.2 % Depreciation and amortization (b)











45,417 Adjusted EBITDA 233,732

86,997

(34,735)

285,994 Adjusted EBITDA % 25.7 %

17.7 %





20.4 %



(a) Acquisition related costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during due diligence and integration. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the Consolidated Statements of Income. Acquisition related costs also include the acquisition related amortization, which is included in cost of products sold in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

(b) Excludes acquisition related amortization, which is included in acquisition related costs above.

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in North America and Latin America geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense, and acquisition related costs, including acquisition related amortization, and adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Consolidated



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection Fall

Protection Core Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change 10 % 2 % 10 % 18 % 11 % (5) % 9 %

— %

8 % Plus: Currency

translation effects 4 % 4 % 2 % 4 % 3 % 5 % 3 %

5 %

3 % Constant

currency sales

change 14 % 6 % 12 % 22 % 14 % — % 12 %

5 %

11 % Less: Acquisitions — % — % — % — % — % — % — %

— %

— % Organic constant

currency sales

change 14 % 6 % 12 % 22 % 14 % — % 12 %

5 %

11 %



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection* Fall

Protection Core Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change 15 % 2 % 14 % 7 % 19 % (6) % 11 %

(3) %

9 % Plus: Currency

translation effects 3 % 3 % 2 % 3 % 3 % 4 % 3 %

5 %

3 % Constant

currency sales

change 18 % 5 % 16 % 10 % 22 % (2) % 14 %

2 %

12 % Less: Acquisitions — % — % — % — % 11 % — % 3 %

— %

2 % Organic constant

currency sales

change 18 % 5 % 16 % 10 % 11 % (2) % 11 %

2 %

10 %



*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021. Acquisition constant currency revenue growth represents six months of Bacharach net sales from January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022.

Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Americas Segment



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection Fall

Protection Core

Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change 13 % 28 % 18 % 23 % 9 % 1 % 15 %

7 %

14 % Plus: Currency

translation effects — % — % (1) % 1 % (1) % — % — %

— %

— % Constant

currency sales

change 13 % 28 % 17 % 24 % 8 % 1 % 15 %

7 %

14 % Less: Acquisitions — % — % — % — % — % — % — %

— %

— % Organic constant

currency sales

change 13 % 28 % 17 % 24 % 8 % 1 % 15 %

7 %

14 %



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection* Fall

Protection Core Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change 22 % 10 % 17 % 11 % 25 % — % 17 %

(4) %

15 % Plus: Currency

translation effects — % — % — % 1 % — % 1 % — %

1 %

— % Constant

currency sales

change 22 % 10 % 17 % 12 % 25 % 1 % 17 %

(3) %

15 % Less: Acquisitions — % — % — % — % 14 % — % 3 %

— %

3 % Organic constant

currency sales

change 22 % 10 % 17 % 12 % 11 % 1 % 14 %

(3) %

12 %



*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021. Acquisition constant currency revenue growth represents six months of Bacharach net sales from January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022.

Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

International Segment



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection Fall

Protection Core Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change 6 % (32) % (9) % 7 % 15 % (13) % (1) %

(7) %

(2) % Plus: Currency

translation effects 10 % 8 % 9 % 10 % 7 % 11 % 9 %

10 %

9 % Constant

currency sales

change 16 % (24) % — % 17 % 22 % (2) % 8 %

3 %

7 % Less: Acquisitions — % — % — % — % — % — % — %

— %

— % Organic constant

currency sales

change 16 % (24) % — % 17 % 22 % (2) % 8 %

3 %

7 %



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection* Fall

Protection Core Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change 1 % (15) % 3 % (3) % 10 % (16) % (1) %

(3) %

(2) % Plus: Currency

translation effects 9 % 9 % 8 % 8 % 7 % 9 % 8 %

11 %

9 % Constant

currency sales

change 10 % (6) % 11 % 5 % 17 % (7) % 7 %

8 %

7 % Less: Acquisitions — % — % — % — % 7 % — % 2 %

— %

2 % Organic constant

currency sales

change 10 % (6) % 11 % 5 % 10 % (7) % 5 %

8 %

5 %



*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021. Acquisition constant currency revenue growth represents six months of Bacharach net sales from January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022.

Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Supplemental Segment Information (Unaudited)

Summary of constant currency revenue growth by segment and product group





Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Consolidated

Americas

International Portable Gas Detection 22 %

24 %

17 % Fixed Gas and Flame Detection 14 %

8 %

22 % Breathing Apparatus 14 %

13 %

16 % Industrial Head Protection 12 %

17 %

— % Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel 6 %

28 %

(24) % Fall Protection — %

1 %

(2) % Core Sales 12 %

15 %

8 %











Non-Core Sales 5 %

7 %

3 %











Net Sales 11 %

14 %

7 % Net Sales excluding Acquisitions 11 %

14 %

7 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

Consolidated

Americas

International Portable Gas Detection 10 %

12 %

5 % Fixed Gas and Flame Detection* 22 %

25 %

17 % Breathing Apparatus 18 %

22 %

10 % Industrial Head Protection 16 %

17 %

11 % Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel 5 %

10 %

(6) % Fall Protection (2) %

1 %

(7) % Core Sales 14 %

17 %

7 %











Non-Core Sales 2 %

(3) %

8 %











Net Sales 12 %

15 %

7 % Net Sales excluding Acquisitions 10 %

12 %

5 %



*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021. Acquisition constant currency revenue growth represents six months of Bacharach net sales from January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted earnings (Unaudited)

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months

Ended December 31,





Twelve Months

Ended December 31,





2022

2021

%

Change

2022

2021

%

Change























Net income (loss) attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated $ 51,489

$ (61,476)





$ 179,630

$ 21,340



























Product liability expense 10,857

160,029





20,590

185,264



Restructuring charges 4,819

4,194





7,965

16,433



Acquisition related costs (a) 4,042

3,993





12,440

15,884



Currency exchange losses, net 5,467

575





10,255

216



Asset related losses and other 1,515

365





6,290

788



Income tax expense on adjustments (7,263)

(41,676)





(14,662)

(55,180)



Adjusted earnings $ 70,926

$ 66,004

7 %

$ 222,508

$ 184,745

20 %























Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 1.80

$ 1.67

8 %

$ 5.65

$ 4.68

21 %



(a) Acquisition related costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during due diligence and integration. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the Consolidated Statements of Income. Acquisition related costs also include the acquisition related amortization, which is included in cost of products sold in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the Company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Debt to adjusted EBITDA / Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(In thousands)





Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2022 Operating income

$ 239,137 Depreciation and amortization (a)

47,110 Product liability expense

20,590 Restructuring charges

7,965 Currency exchange losses, net

10,255 Acquisition related costs (b)

12,440 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 337,497





Total end-of-period debt

572,832





Debt to adjusted EBITDA

1.7





Total end-of-period debt

572,832 Total end-of-period cash and cash equivalents

162,902 Net debt

$ 409,930





Net debt to adjusted EBITDA

1.2





Pro-forma gross debt to adjusted EBITDA(c)

2.6 Pro-forma net debt to adjusted EBITDA(c)

2.2



(a) Excludes acquisition related amortization, which is included in acquisition related costs.

(b) Acquisition related costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during due diligence and integration. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the Consolidated Statements of Income. Acquisition related costs also include the acquisition related amortization, which is included in cost of products sold in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

(c) Includes cash and cash equivalents and incremental borrowing associated with the Mine Safety Appliances Company, LLC ("MSA LLC") divestiture completed on January 5, 2023.

Management believes that Debt to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the Company's liquidity and balance sheet strength. There can be no assurances that that MSA's definition of Debt to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is consistent with that of other companies.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Free cash flow (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Cash flow from operating activities $ 53,552

$ 69,002

$ 157,455

$ 199,145 Capital expenditures (13,800)

(12,874)

(42,553)

(43,837)















Free cash flow $ 39,752

$ 56,128

$ 114,902

$ 155,308















Net income (loss) attributable to MSA

Safety Incorporated $ 51,489

$ (61,476)

$ 179,630

$ 21,340















Free cash flow conversion 77 %

(91) %

64 %

728 %

Management believes that free cash flow is a meaningful measure for investors. Management reviews cash from operations after deducting capital expenditures because these expenditures are necessary to promote growth of MSA's business and are likely to produce cash from operations in future periods. It is important to note that free cash flow does not reflect the residual cash balance of the Company for discretionary spending since other items, including debt and dividend payments, are deducted from free cash flow before arriving at the Company's ending cash balance. Management defines free cash flow conversion as free cash flow divided by net income attributable to MSA. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of free cash flow is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider cash from operating activities determined on a GAAP basis as well as free cash flow.

About MSA Safety:

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, software, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The Company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including fire service, the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2022 revenues of $1.5 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The Company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve various assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or other comparable words. Actual results, performance or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not align with historical performance and events due to a number of factors, including those discussed in the sections of our annual report on Form 10-K entitled "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," and those discussed in our Form 10-Q quarterly reports filed after such annual report. MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance upon such statements. We are under no duty to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this earnings press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include organic constant currency revenue growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted share, debt to adjusted EBITDA, net debt to adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and free cash flow conversion. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management also uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use, and computational methods with respect thereto, may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators, and computational methods, that our peers use to assess their performance and trends.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures does not comply with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. When non-GAAP financial measures are disclosed, the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G requires: (i) the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of these financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For an explanation of these measures, with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

SOURCE MSA Safety