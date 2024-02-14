MSA Safety Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Strong quarterly results and resilient demand support healthy outlook for 2024

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment and solutions provider MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Achieved net sales of $495 million , a 12% increase year-over-year, reflecting strength across MSA's portfolio and in each reportable segment.

, a 12% increase year-over-year, reflecting strength across MSA's portfolio and in each reportable segment. Generated GAAP operating income of $102 million , or 20.6% of sales, and adjusted operating income of $115 million , or 23.3% of sales.

, or 20.6% of sales, and adjusted operating income of , or 23.3% of sales. Recorded GAAP net income of $76 million , or $1.93 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $82 million , or $2.06 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share, and adjusted net income of , or per diluted share. Invested $12 million for capital expenditures, repaid $145 million of debt, and returned $18 million to shareholders through dividends.

Full Year 2023 Highlights

Achieved net sales of $1.8 billion , a 17% increase year-over-year.

, a 17% increase year-over-year. Generated GAAP operating income of $231 million , or 12.9% of sales, and adjusted operating income of $398 million , or 22.2% of sales.

, or 12.9% of sales, and adjusted operating income of , or 22.2% of sales. Recorded GAAP earnings of $59 million , or $1.48 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings of $278 million , or $7.03 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share, and adjusted earnings of , or per diluted share. Invested $43 million for capital expenditures, repaid $289 million of debt subsequent to the January 2023 divestiture of a subsidiary holding legacy liabilities, and returned $73 million to shareholders through dividends.

for capital expenditures, repaid of debt subsequent to the divestiture of a subsidiary holding legacy liabilities, and returned to shareholders through dividends. Strengthened financial position with net leverage of 1.0x at year end.

"Our strong performance in the fourth quarter capped an outstanding 2023 for MSA," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Safety Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our team delivered excellent full year results with double-digit sales growth and robust margin expansion. Investments we have made in the development of innovative new products and solutions, our commercial strategy, and across our functional support areas are enabling us to better serve our customers and advance our mission. We enter 2024 with strong momentum and an ongoing focus on delivering value for all our stakeholders. Looking ahead, I believe our unique mission, highly talented team, and differentiated portfolio provide a solid foundation to fuel future growth and generate attractive long-term returns for our shareholders."

Financial Highlights and Balance Sheet

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, ($ millions, except per share data)

2023

2022

% Change (a)

2023

2022

% Change (a) Net Sales

$ 495

$ 443

12 %

$ 1,788

$ 1,528

17 % Operating Income

102

71

45 %

231

239

(3) % Adjusted Operating Income

115

96

20 %

398

290

37 % Net Income

76

51

48 %

59

180

(67) % Diluted EPS

1.93

1.31

47 %

1.48

4.56

(68) % Adjusted Earnings

82

71

15 %

278

223

25 % Adjusted Diluted EPS

2.06

1.80

14 %

7.03

5.65

24 %

(a) Percentage change may not calculate exactly due to rounding.

"Our team's strong commercial and operational execution resulted in a year of accelerated sales growth, margin enhancement, and free cash flow generation. We also made substantial progress during the year to strengthen our financial position, with net leverage of 1.0x at year end," commented Lee McChesney, MSA Safety Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "As we move forward, we expect to build on our progress and leverage the MSA Business System to drive further sales growth and margin expansion. Despite the backdrop of macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, we are focused on delivering mid-single digit sales growth in 2024. We continue to execute our disciplined and balanced capital allocation strategy with a focus on driving sustainable value creation in 2024 and beyond."

Conference Call

MSA Safety will host a conference call on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast at http://investors.msasafety.com/ under the "News and Events" tab, subheading "Events & Presentations." Investors and interested parties can also dial into the call at 1-844-854-4415 (Toll Free) or 1-412-902-6599 (International). When prompted, please instruct the operator to be joined into the MSA Safety Incorporated conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available at http://investors.msasafety.com/ shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available for the next 90 days.

Investor Day Announcement

MSA Safety will hold an Investor Day for institutional investors and financial analysts in New York City on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, with a presentation given by members of executive management, along with Q&A sessions. A live webcast and presentation slides will be posted on the day of the event. Dial-in information and a detailed agenda will be provided at a later date. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only.

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Net sales $ 495,358

$ 443,254

$ 1,787,647

$ 1,527,953 Cost of products sold 257,175

246,002

935,509

854,122 Gross profit 238,183

197,252

852,138

673,831















Selling, general and administrative 107,043

91,494

396,645

338,872 Research and development 19,082

13,995

67,988

57,012 Restructuring charges 1,510

4,819

9,892

7,965 Currency exchange losses, net 8,298

5,467

17,079

10,255 Product liability expense —

10,857

3

20,590 Loss on divestiture of MSA LLC —

—

129,211

— Operating income 102,250

70,620

231,320

239,137















Interest expense 9,584

7,502

46,733

21,660 Other income, net (6,614)

(5,935)

(22,101)

(21,056) Total other expense, net 2,970

1,567

24,632

604















Income before income taxes 99,280

69,053

206,688

238,533 Provision for income taxes 22,870

17,564

148,105

58,903 Net income 76,410

51,489

58,583

179,630















Earnings per share attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated common shareholders:













Basic $ 1.94

$ 1.31

$ 1.49

$ 4.58 Diluted $ 1.93

$ 1.31

$ 1.48

$ 4.56















Basic shares outstanding 39,339

39,200

39,307

39,232 Diluted shares outstanding 39,541

39,387

39,473

39,407

















MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (In thousands)



December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 146,442

$ 162,902 Trade receivables, net 294,678

297,028 Inventories 292,604

338,316 Notes receivable, insurance companies —

5,931 Other current assets 52,546

75,949 Total current assets 786,270

880,126







Property, plant and equipment, net 211,877

207,552 Prepaid pension cost 172,161

141,643 Goodwill 627,534

620,622 Intangible assets, net 266,134

281,853 Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent —

38,695 Insurance receivable, noncurrent —

110,300 Other noncurrent assets 106,174

96,185 Total assets $ 2,170,150

$ 2,376,976







Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net $ 26,522

$ 7,387 Accounts payable 111,872

112,532 Other current liabilities 194,424

225,946 Total current liabilities 332,818

345,865







Long-term debt, net 575,170

565,445 Pensions and other employee benefits 143,967

137,810 Deferred tax liabilities 102,419

31,881 Product liability and other noncurrent liabilities 48,974

372,234 Total shareholders' equity 966,802

923,741 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,170,150

$ 2,376,976

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Net income $ 76,410

$ 51,489

$ 58,583

$ 179,630 Depreciation and amortization 15,808

14,434

60,773

56,317 Tax-effected loss on divestiture of MSA LLC —

—

199,578

— Contribution on divestiture of MSA LLC —

—

(341,186)

— Change in working capital and other operating 66,696

(12,371)

115,109

(78,492) Cash flow from operating activities 158,914

53,552

92,857

157,455















Capital expenditures (11,785)

(13,800)

(42,764)

(42,553) Change in short-term investments —

15,138

—

39,458 Property disposals and other investing 121

(1,427)

2,811

(1,389) Cash flow used in investing activities (11,664)

(89)

(39,953)

(4,484)















Change in debt (144,750)

(40,000)

23,898

(13,000) Cash dividends paid (18,489)

(18,050)

(73,488)

(71,497) Other financing 479

863

(2,663)

(28,853) Cash flow used in financing activities (162,760)

(57,187)

(52,253)

(113,350)















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,519)

6,867

(16,671)

(16,631)















(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (18,029)

$ 3,143

$ (16,020)

$ 22,990

MSA Safety Incorporated Segment Information (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentage amounts)



Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Three Months Ended December 31, 2023













Net sales to external customers $ 332,676

$ 162,682

$ —

$ 495,358 Operating income











102,250 Operating margin %











20.6 % Restructuring charges











1,510 Currency exchange losses, net











8,298 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets











2,310 Transaction costs (a)











887 Adjusted operating income (loss) 99,189

29,600

(13,534)

115,255 Adjusted operating margin % 29.8 %

18.2 %





23.3 % Depreciation and amortization











13,498 Adjusted EBITDA 108,968

33,108

(13,323)

128,753 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 32.8 %

20.4 %





26.0 %















Three Months Ended December 31, 2022













Net sales to external customers $ 289,122

$ 154,132

$ —

$ 443,254 Operating income











70,620 Operating margin %











15.9 % Restructuring charges











4,819 Currency exchange losses, net











5,467 Product liability expense











10,857 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets











2,285 Transaction costs (a)











1,757 Adjusted operating income (loss) 82,728

26,249

(13,172)

95,805 Adjusted operating margin % 28.6 %

17.0 %





21.6 % Depreciation and amortization











12,149 Adjusted EBITDA 91,525

29,471

(13,042)

107,954 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 31.7 %

19.1 %





24.4 %



(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

MSA Safety Incorporated Segment Information (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentage amounts)



Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023













Net sales to external customers $ 1,235,594

$ 552,053

$ —

$ 1,787,647 Operating income











231,320 Operating margin %











12.9 % Restructuring charges











9,892 Currency exchange losses, net











17,079 Loss on divestiture of MSA LLC











129,211 Product liability expense











3 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets











9,246 Transaction costs (a)











965 Adjusted operating income (loss) 359,617

89,699

(51,600)

397,716 Adjusted operating margin % 29.1 %

16.2 %





22.2 % Depreciation and amortization











51,527 Adjusted EBITDA 396,596

103,404

(50,757)

449,243 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 32.1 %

18.7 %





25.1 %















Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022













Net sales to external customers $ 1,043,238

$ 484,715

$ —

$ 1,527,953 Operating income











239,137 Operating margin %











15.7 % Restructuring charges











7,965 Currency exchange losses, net











10,255 Product liability expense











20,590 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets











9,207 Transaction costs (a)











3,233 Adjusted operating income (loss) 267,392

60,923

(37,928)

290,387 Adjusted operating margin % 25.6 %

12.6 %





19.0 % Depreciation and amortization











47,110 Adjusted EBITDA 301,726

73,179

(37,408)

337,497 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 28.9 %

15.1 %





22.1 %



(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in North America and Latin America geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. As such, management believes that adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, loss on divestiture of MSA LLC, product liability expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and transaction costs. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by segment net sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income plus depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment net sales to external customers. Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP, and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The company's definition of adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited) Consolidated



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Firefighter Safety(a) Detection(b) Industrial PPE and

Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 17 % 11 % 5 %

12 % Plus: Currency translation effects (1) % (2) % (3) %

(2) % Constant currency sales change 16 % 9 % 2 %

10 %



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

Firefighter Safety(a) Detection(b) Industrial PPE and

Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 18 % 20 % 12 %

17 % Plus: Currency translation effects — % (1) % (2) %

(1) % Constant currency sales change 18 % 19 % 10 %

16 %



(a) Firefighter Safety includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel. (b) Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas Detection. (c) Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited) Americas Segment



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Firefighter Safety(a) Detection(b) Industrial PPE and

Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 22 % 15 % 4 %

15 % Plus: Currency translation effects — % (1) % (2) %

(1) % Constant currency sales change 22 % 14 % 2 %

14 %



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

Firefighter Safety(a) Detection(b) Industrial PPE and

Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 20 % 20 % 13 %

18 % Plus: Currency translation effects — % (1) % (2) %

(1) % Constant currency sales change 20 % 19 % 11 %

17 %



(a) Firefighter Safety includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel. (b) Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas Detection. (c) Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited) International Segment



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Firefighter Safety(a) Detection(b) Industrial PPE and

Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 6 % 5 % 6 %

6 % Plus: Currency translation effects (4) % (3) % (3) %

(3) % Constant currency sales change 2 % 2 % 3 %

3 %



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

Firefighter Safety(a) Detection(b) Industrial PPE and

Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 12 % 20 % 8 %

14 % Plus: Currency translation effects (1) % (1) % — %

(1) % Constant currency sales change 11 % 19 % 8 %

13 %



(a) Firefighter Safety includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel. (b) Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas Detection. (c) Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated Supplemental Segment Information (Unaudited) Summary of constant currency revenue growth by segment and product group



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Consolidated

Americas

International Firefighter Safety 16 %

22 %

2 % Detection 9 %

14 %

2 % Industrial PPE and Other 2 %

2 %

3 %











Net Sales 10 %

14 %

3 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

Consolidated

Americas

International Firefighter Safety 18 %

20 %

11 % Detection 19 %

19 %

19 % Industrial PPE and Other 10 %

11 %

8 %











Net Sales 16 %

17 %

13 %

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted earnings (Unaudited) Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,





Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change























Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated $ 76,410

$ 51,489

48 %

$ 58,583

$ 179,630

(67) %























Loss on divestiture of MSA LLC —

—





129,211

—



Deferred tax asset write-off related to divestiture of MSA LLC —

—





70,366

—



Product liability expense —

10,857





3

20,590



Restructuring charges 1,510

4,819





9,892

7,965



Transaction costs (a) 887

1,757





965

3,233



Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 2,310

2,285





9,246

9,207



Currency exchange losses, net 8,298

5,467





17,079

10,255



Asset related losses and other 844

1,515





173

6,290



Tax benefit associated with tax reform (5,313)

—





(5,313)

—



Income tax expense on adjustments (3,409)

(7,263)





(12,657)

(14,662)



Adjusted earnings $ 81,537

$ 70,926

15 %

$ 277,548

$ 222,508

25 %























Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 2.06

$ 1.80

14 %

$ 7.03

$ 5.65

24 %



(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the Company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Debt to adjusted EBITDA / Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2023 Operating income

$ 231,320 Loss on divestiture of MSA LLC

129,211 Depreciation and amortization

51,527 Product liability expense

3 Restructuring charges

9,892 Currency exchange losses, net

17,079 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

9,246 Transaction costs (a)

965 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 449,243





Total end-of-period debt

601,692





Debt to adjusted EBITDA

1.3





Total end-of-period debt

601,692 Total end-of-period cash and cash equivalents

146,442 Net debt

$ 455,250





Net debt to adjusted EBITDA

1.0



(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

Management believes that Debt to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the Company's liquidity and balance sheet strength. There can be no assurances that that MSA's definition of Debt to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is consistent with that of other companies.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted Payments on Debt (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2023

2022 Change in debt

$ 23,898

$ (13,000) Borrowings related to divestiture of MSA LLC (a)

(312,943)

$ — Adjusted payments on debt

$ (289,045)

$ (13,000)

(a) Net of foreign exchange and issuance costs

Management believes that Adjusted Payments on Debt is a useful measure for investors, as management uses this measure to internally assess the Company's debt activity, less the divestiture of MSA LLC. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of Adjusted Payments on Debt is consistent with that of other companies.

About MSA Safety:

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the Company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2023 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve various assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or other comparable words. Actual results, performance or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not align with historical performance and events due to a number of factors, including those discussed in the sections of our annual report on Form 10-K entitled "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," and those discussed in our Form 10-Q quarterly reports filed after such annual report. MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance upon such statements. We are under no duty to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this earnings press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include constant currency revenue growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted share, debt to adjusted EBITDA, net debt to adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted payments on debt. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management also uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use, and computational methods with respect thereto, may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators, and computational methods, that our peers use to assess their performance and trends.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures does not comply with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. When non-GAAP financial measures are disclosed, the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G requires: (i) the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of these financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For an explanation of these measures, with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

