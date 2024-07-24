MSA Safety Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Strong execution drives healthy sales growth and margin improvement; Maintaining mid-single digit full-year sales growth outlook

PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment and solutions provider MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

Quarterly Highlights

Achieved quarterly net sales of $462 million , a 3% reported and 4% organic constant currency increase year-over-year.

, a 3% reported and 4% organic constant currency increase year-over-year. Generated GAAP operating income of $100 million , or 21.6% of sales, and adjusted operating income of $108 million , or 23.4% of sales.

, or 21.6% of sales, and adjusted operating income of , or 23.4% of sales. Recorded GAAP net income of $72 million , or $1.83 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings of $80 million , or $2.01 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share, and adjusted earnings of , or per diluted share. Invested $14 million for capital expenditures, repaid $8 million of debt, returned $20 million to shareholders through dividends, and repurchased $10 million of common stock.

"Our team executed very well in the second quarter, as evidenced by the continued solid top-line growth and margin expansion, while our results continue to demonstrate the resiliency within our business," said Steve Blanco, MSA Safety President and Chief Executive Officer. "During the quarter, we held an investor day where we outlined our long-term strategy to drive profitable growth and create meaningful value for our stakeholders over the next five years. We provided an in-depth review of our innovative range of leading safety products and solutions, the diverse end markets we serve, the enterprise-wide adoption of the MSA Business System, and above all, the unwavering commitment of our associates to advance our mission."

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30,



($ millions, except per share data)

2024

2023

% Change(a) Net Sales

$ 462

$ 447

3 % Operating Income

100

95

5 % Adjusted Operating Income

108

104

4 % Net Income

72

67

8 % Diluted EPS

1.83

1.70

7 % Adjusted Earnings

80

72

10 % Adjusted Diluted EPS

2.01

1.83

10 %

(a) Percentage change may not calculate exactly due to rounding.

Lee McChesney, MSA Safety Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Reflecting the disciplined execution of our team in the quarter, grounded in the MSA Business System, we delivered 4% organic constant currency sales growth with healthy margin expansion and double-digit adjusted EPS growth. Our balance sheet remains strong, with net leverage of 0.9 times. We returned cash to shareholders consistent with the disciplined and balanced capital allocation strategy we highlighted at our investor day. We remain encouraged by our results for the first half of the year. As we look forward, we are maintaining our mid-single-digit growth outlook for the year, while closely assessing global economic trends."

Conference Call

MSA Safety will host a conference call on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its second quarter 2024 results and outlook. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast at http://investors.msasafety.com/ under the "News and Events" tab, subheading "Events & Presentations." Investors and interested parties can also dial into the call at 1-844-854-4415 (toll-free) or 1-412-902-6599 (international). When prompted, please instruct the operator to be joined into the MSA Safety Incorporated conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available at http://investors.msasafety.com/ shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available for the next 90 days.

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Net sales $ 462,463

$ 447,299

$ 875,765

$ 845,561 Cost of products sold 239,434

233,503

457,205

450,367 Gross profit 223,029

213,796

418,560

395,194















Selling, general and administrative 105,075

96,336

199,226

187,427 Research and development 17,070

15,992

32,988

31,224 Restructuring charges 1,543

3,350

4,560

5,097 Currency exchange (gains) losses, net (603)

3,110

1,730

7,285 Loss on divestiture of MSA LLC —

—

—

129,211 Product liability expense —

—

—

3 Operating income 99,944

95,008

180,056

34,947















Interest expense 9,664

13,175

20,403

24,651 Other income, net (4,148)

(5,650)

(10,382)

(9,450) Total other expense, net 5,516

7,525

10,021

15,201















Income before income taxes 94,428

87,483

170,035

19,746 Provision for income taxes 22,194

20,393

39,662

102,829 Net income (loss) $ 72,234

$ 67,090

$ 130,373

$ (83,083)















Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders:













Basic $ 1.83

$ 1.71

$ 3.31

$ (2.12) Diluted $ 1.83

$ 1.70

$ 3.30

$ (2.12)















Basic shares outstanding 39,389

39,274

39,375

39,249 Diluted shares outstanding 39,541

39,409

39,549

39,249

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023







Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 146,830

$ 146,442 Trade receivables, net 299,053

294,678 Inventories 320,899

292,604 Other current assets 94,663

52,546 Total current assets 861,445

786,270







Property, plant and equipment, net 213,159

211,877 Prepaid pension cost 180,182

172,161 Goodwill 624,637

627,534 Intangible assets, net 256,328

266,134 Other noncurrent assets 107,820

106,174 Total assets $ 2,243,571

$ 2,170,150







Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net $ 26,472

$ 26,522 Accounts payable 131,774

111,872 Other current liabilities 193,505

194,424 Total current liabilities 351,751

332,818







Long-term debt, net 561,771

575,170 Pensions and other employee benefits 141,262

143,967 Deferred tax liabilities 102,334

102,419 Other noncurrent liabilities 52,806

48,974 Total shareholders' equity 1,033,647

966,802 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,243,571

$ 2,170,150

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Net income (loss) $ 72,234

$ 67,090

$ 130,373

$ (83,083) Depreciation and amortization 16,047

14,889

31,605

29,461 Tax-effected loss on divestiture of MSA LLC —

—

—

199,578 Contribution on divestiture of MSA LLC —

—

—

(341,186) Change in working capital and other operating (34,979)

13,089

(57,790)

4,389 Cash flow from (used in) operating activities 53,302

95,068

104,188

(190,841)















Capital expenditures (14,341)

(9,920)

(25,560)

(18,322) Property disposals and other investing 74

2,639

74

2,674 Cash flow used in investing activities (14,267)

(7,281)

(25,486)

(15,648)















Change in debt (8,250)

(58,514)

(13,260)

236,898 Cash dividends paid (20,099)

(18,469)

(38,589)

(36,514) Company stock purchases under repurchase program (10,000)

—

(10,000)

— Other financing (284)

801

(5,869)

(3,795) Cash flow (used in) from financing activities (38,633)

(76,182)

(67,718)

196,589















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,881)

(3,364)

(10,557)

(5,651)















(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (1,479)

$ 8,241

$ 427

$ (15,551)

MSA Safety Incorporated Segment Information (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages)



Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Three Months Ended June 30, 2024













Net sales to external customers $ 314,711

$ 147,752

$ —

$ 462,463 Operating income











99,944 Operating margin %











21.6 % Restructuring charges











1,543 Currency exchange gains, net











(603) Net cost for product related legal matter











5,000 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets











2,306 Adjusted operating income (loss) 98,468

24,285

(14,563)

108,190 Adjusted operating margin % 31.3 %

16.4 %





23.4 % Depreciation and amortization











13,741 Adjusted EBITDA 108,230

28,052

(14,351)

121,931 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 34.4 %

19.0 %





26.4 %















Three Months Ended June 30, 2023













Net sales to external customers $ 308,378

$ 138,921

$ —

$ 447,299 Operating income











95,008 Operating margin %











21.2 % Restructuring charges











3,350 Currency exchange losses, net











3,110 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets











2,315 Adjusted operating income (loss) 94,816

21,743

(12,776)

103,783 Adjusted operating margin % 30.7 %

15.7 %





23.2 % Depreciation and amortization











12,574 Adjusted EBITDA 103,977

24,949

(12,569)

116,357 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 33.7 %

18.0 %





26.0 %

















Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Six Months Ended June 30, 2024













Net sales to external customers $ 610,249

$ 265,516

$ —

$ 875,765 Operating income











180,056 Operating margin %











20.6 % Restructuring charges











4,560 Currency exchange losses, net











1,730 Net cost for product related legal matter











5,000 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets











4,620 Transaction costs (a)











234 Adjusted operating income (loss) 184,688

37,770

(26,258)

196,200 Adjusted operating margin % 30.3 %

14.2 %





22.4 % Depreciation and amortization











26,985 Adjusted EBITDA 203,923

45,097

(25,835)

223,185 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 33.4 %

17.0 %





25.5 %















Six Months Ended June 30, 2023













Net sales to external customers $ 588,645

$ 256,916

$ —

$ 845,561 Operating income











34,947 Operating margin %











4.1 % Restructuring charges











5,097 Currency exchange losses, net











7,285 Loss on divestiture of MSA LLC











129,211 Product liability expense











3 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets











4,620 Adjusted operating income (loss) 166,510

37,522

(22,869)

181,163 Adjusted operating margin % 28.3 %

14.6 %





21.4 % Depreciation and amortization











24,841 Adjusted EBITDA 184,471

44,007

(22,474)

206,004 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 31.3 %

17.1 %





24.4 %

















(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in Northern North American and Latin American geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange (gains) losses, loss on divestiture of MSA LLC, product liability expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, net cost for product related legal matter and transaction costs. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment net sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment net sales to external customers. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP, and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

Consolidated





Three Months Ended June 30, 2024



Fire

Service(a) Detection(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change 3 % 8 % (3) %

3 %

Plus: Currency translation effects 1 % — % 1 %

1 %

Organic constant currency sales change 4 % 8 % (2) %

4 %







Six Months Ended June 30, 2024



Fire

Service(a) Detection(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 10 % 2 % (2) %

4 % Plus: Currency translation effects — % — % — %

— % Organic constant currency sales change 10 % 2 % (2) %

4 %



(a) Fire Service includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel. (b) Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas Detection. (c) Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.

Management believes that organic constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Organic constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of organic constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

Americas Segment





Three Months Ended June 30, 2024



Fire

Service(a) Detection(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change (2) % 7 % 2 %

2 %

Plus: Currency translation effects — % — % 2 %

— %

Organic constant currency sales change (2) % 7 % 4 %

2 %







Six Months Ended June 30, 2024



Fire

Service(a) Detection(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change 8 % 2 % — %

4 %

Plus: Currency translation effects — % — % — %

— %

Organic constant currency sales change 8 % 2 % — %

4 %



International Segment





Three Months Ended June 30, 2024



Fire

Service(a) Detection(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change 19 % 10 % (13) %

6 %

Plus: Currency translation effects 1 % 1 % 1 %

1 %

Organic constant currency sales change 20 % 11 % (12) %

7 %









Six Months Ended June 30, 2024



Fire

Service(a) Detection(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change 15 % 1 % (7) %

3 %

Plus: Currency translation effects — % 1 % — %

— %

Organic constant currency sales change 15 % 2 % (7) %

3 %



(a) Fire Service includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel. (b) Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas Detection. (c) Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.

Management believes that organic constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Organic constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of organic constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

Three Months Ended

June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,





2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change























Net income (loss) $ 72,234

$ 67,090

8 %

$ 130,373

$ (83,083)

n/m*























Restructuring charges 1,543

3,350





4,560

5,097



Currency exchange (gains) losses, net (603)

3,110





1,730

7,285



Net cost for product related legal matter 5,000

—





5,000

—



Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 2,306

2,315





4,620

4,620



Pension settlement 1,308

—





1,308

—



Asset related losses (gains) 701

(1,452)





752

(713)



Transaction costs (a) —

—





234

—



Loss on divestiture of MSA LLC —

—





—

129,211



Deferred tax asset write-off related to divestiture of MSA LLC —

—





—

70,366



Product liability expense —

—





—

3



Income tax expense on adjustments (2,827)

(2,276)





(5,417)

(6,921)



Adjusted earnings $ 79,662

$ 72,137

10 %

$ 143,160

$ 125,865

14 %























Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 2.01

$ 1.83

10 %

$ 3.62

$ 3.19

13 %

























(a)Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

* Not meaningful























Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income (loss) determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Operating income

$ 376,429 Depreciation and amortization

53,671 Restructuring charges

9,355 Currency exchange losses, net

11,524 Net cost for product related legal matter

5,000 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

9,246 Transaction costs (a)

1,199 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 466,424





Total end-of-period debt

588,243





Debt to adjusted EBITDA

1.3





Total end-of-period debt

$ 588,243 Total end-of-period cash and cash equivalents

146,830 Net debt

$ 441,413





Net debt to adjusted EBITDA

0.9



(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Management believes that Debt to adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to adjusted EBITDA are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's liquidity and balance sheet strength. There can be no assurances that that MSA's definition of Debt to adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is consistent with that of other companies.

About MSA Safety:

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the Company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2023 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve various assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or other comparable words. Actual results, performance or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not align with historical performance and events due to a number of factors, including those discussed in the sections of our annual report on Form 10-K entitled "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," and those discussed in our Form 10-Q quarterly reports filed after such annual report. MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance upon such statements, which are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. We are under no duty to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this earnings press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include organic constant currency revenue growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted share, debt to adjusted EBITDA, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA. These metrics are consistent with how the Company's chief operating decision maker ("CODM") evaluates segment results and makes strategic decisions about the business. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management also uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use, and computational methods with respect thereto, may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators, and computational methods, that our peers use to assess their performance and trends.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures does not comply with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. When non-GAAP financial measures are disclosed, the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G requires: (i) the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of these financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For an explanation of these measures, with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

