MSA Safety Announces Second Quarter Results

Quarterly Highlights

Revenue was $314 million , decreasing 10 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 8 percent on a constant currency basis.

, decreasing 10 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 8 percent on a constant currency basis. GAAP operating income was $48 million or 15.4 percent of sales, compared to $54 million or 15.6 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was $59 million or 18.7 percent of sales, compared to $64 million or 18.4 percent of sales in the same period a year ago.

or 15.4 percent of sales, compared to or 15.6 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was or 18.7 percent of sales, compared to or 18.4 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. GAAP earnings were $36 million or $0.92 per diluted share, compared to $40 million or $1.01 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $44 million or $1.11 per diluted share, compared to $48 million or $1.22 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings include $0.03 per share of headwind from higher noncash pension expense, in line with the company's expectations.

or per diluted share, compared to or per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were or per diluted share, compared to or per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings include per share of headwind from higher noncash pension expense, in line with the company's expectations. Operating cash flow was $69 million , nearly doubling from a year ago on strong working capital management and lower product liability payments. MSA paid down $37 million of debt, funded $17 million of dividends, and invested $13 million in capital expenditures in the quarter.

, nearly doubling from a year ago on strong working capital management and lower product liability payments. MSA paid down of debt, funded of dividends, and invested in capital expenditures in the quarter. MSA's debt balance was $335 million at quarter end, reflecting 1.2x adjusted EBITDA on a gross basis or 0.7x adjusted EBITDA on a net basis. With more than $136 million in cash and significant room available under its current debt covenants, the company has ample liquidity and flexibility to maintain its balanced capital allocation strategy.

Comments from Management

"Our second quarter results reflect strong execution and a resilient business model in a challenging environment," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Chairman, President and CEO. "Our diversified portfolio and continued focus on productivity yielded adjusted operating margin expansion of 30 basis points. It's particularly noteworthy that we achieved this level of margin performance on lighter sales volume," he said. Mr. Vartanian added that in addition to lower discretionary costs, strategic growth and profitability improvement programs supported the strong performance. "The returns from our investments in our respirator manufacturing capabilities, combined with solid execution of our International segment margin improvement programs, were clear highlights of the quarter."

The company's quarterly results include 63 percent revenue growth in air-purifying respirators. "In response to the global shortage of personal protective equipment, we have started to make investments to ramp up and modernize our manufacturing operations associated with the air-purifying respirator side of our business," Mr. Vartanian explained. "These investments will help us improve lead times for our existing industrial and first responder customers, while positioning MSA to respond to potential growth opportunities." He added that the company's unwavering mission of protecting people at work, in an ongoing pandemic environment, is more relevant than ever before.

In MSA's International segment, profitability improvement programs helped drive adjusted operating margin expansion of 310 basis points in the quarter and 240 basis points for the year to date. "Our focus on price realization across MSA International is supporting gross profit improvements, and previously executed restructuring programs are enabling operating expense leverage," said Mr. Vartanian.

Mr. Vartanian noted that business conditions remain challenging and a number of external factors could impact how the second half of 2020 unfolds for the company. "While we expect a tough environment in the near term, we continue to focus on leveraging our diversified portfolio, controlling discretionary costs, and investing in long-term growth and productivity programs that will position MSA to emerge from this downturn as an even stronger organization," he concluded.

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Net sales $ 314,438



$ 349,675



$ 655,583



$ 675,713

Cost of products sold 172,841



188,591



356,627



364,647

Gross profit 141,597



161,084



298,956



311,066

















Selling, general and administrative 69,034



84,009



149,271



162,437

Research and development 13,760



14,256



27,872



27,962

Restructuring charges 8,865



3,522



10,872



9,353

Currency exchange losses, net (a) 793



1,290



1,063



18,251

Product liability expense 851



3,529



2,802



6,425

Operating income 48,294



54,478



107,076



86,638

















Interest expense 2,459



4,470



5,602



6,830

Other income, net (2,000)



(3,342)



(3,258)



(5,921)

Total other expense, net 459



1,128

2,344



909















Income before income taxes 47,835



53,350



104,732



85,729

Provision for income taxes 11,429



13,238



24,523



22,241

Net income 36,406



40,112



80,209



63,488

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (340)



(306)



(468)



(450)

Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated $ 36,066



$ 39,806



$ 79,741



$ 63,038

















Earnings per share attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated common shareholders:













Basic $ 0.93



$ 1.03



$ 2.05



$ 1.63

Diluted $ 0.92



$ 1.01



$ 2.03



$ 1.61

















Basic shares outstanding 38,830



38,663



38,826



38,602

Diluted shares outstanding 39,195



39,160



39,273



39,124





(a) currency exchange losses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 includes a $15.4 million non-cash charge related to the recognition of currency translation adjustments associated with the closure of MSA's South Africa affiliates.

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (In thousands)



June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 136,238



$ 152,195

Trade receivables, net 240,137



255,082

Inventories 225,410



185,027

Notes receivable, insurance companies 3,736



3,676

Other current assets 116,029



97,383

Total current assets 721,550



693,363









Property, net 170,184



167,038

Operating lease assets, net 47,106



51,675

Prepaid pension cost 80,775



75,066

Goodwill 430,671



436,679

Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent 52,988



52,336

Insurance receivable, noncurrent 51,033



56,169

Other noncurrent assets 198,628



207,367

Total assets $ 1,752,935



$ 1,739,693









Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net $ 20,000



$ 20,000

Accounts payable 96,513



89,120

Other current liabilities 176,845



168,389

Total current liabilities 293,358



277,509









Long-term debt, net 314,500



328,394

Pensions and other employee benefits 185,464



186,697

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 38,826



42,632

Deferred tax liabilities 10,533



9,787

Product liability and other noncurrent liabilities 161,600



162,101

Total shareholders' equity 748,654



732,573

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,752,935



$ 1,739,693



MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Net income $ 36,406



$ 40,112



$ 80,209



$ 63,488

Depreciation and amortization 9,786



9,466



19,428



18,792

Change in working capital and other operating 23,232



(13,250)



(16,606)



(44,735)

Cash flow from operating activities 69,424



36,328



83,031



37,545

















Capital expenditures (13,272)



(8,628)



(19,834)



(13,525)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired —



(33,196)



—



(33,196)

Change in short-term investments 10,210



1,639



(9,402)



(17,302)

Property disposals and other investing (9)



69



83



81

Cash flow used in investing activities (3,071)



(40,116)



(29,153)



(63,942)

















Change in debt (37,000)



22,973



(9,000)



37,064

Cash dividends paid (16,721)



(16,282)



(33,052)



(30,934)

Other financing 873



(1,410)



(24,124)



(7,391)

Cash flow (used in) from financing activities (52,848)



5,281



(66,176)



(1,261)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 102



2,236



(3,654)



(985)

















Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 13,607



$ 3,729



$ (15,952)



$ (28,643)



MSA Safety Incorporated Segment Information (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentage amounts)



Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Three Months Ended June 30, 2020













Sales to external customers $ 204,231



$ 110,207



$ —



$ 314,438

Operating income











48,294

Operating margin %











15.4 % Restructuring charges











8,865

Currency exchange losses, net











793

Product liability expense











851

Strategic transaction costs











64

Adjusted operating income (loss) 49,003



17,402



(7,538)



58,867

Adjusted operating margin % 24.0 %

15.8 %





18.7 % Depreciation and amortization











9,786

Adjusted EBITDA 55,620



20,474



(7,441)



68,653

Adjusted EBITDA % 27.2 %

18.6 %





21.8 %















Three Months Ended June 30, 2019













Sales to external customers $ 231,389



$ 118,286



$ —



$ 349,675

Operating income











54,478

Operating margin %











15.6 % Restructuring charges











3,522

Currency exchange losses, net











1,290

Product liability expense











3,529

Strategic transaction costs











1,529

Adjusted operating income (loss) 57,689



15,072



(8,413)



64,348

Adjusted operating margin % 24.9 %

12.7 %





18.4 % Depreciation and amortization











9,466

Adjusted EBITDA 63,842



18,288



(8,316)



73,814

Adjusted EBITDA % 27.6 %

15.5 %





21.1 %

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in North America and Latin America geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense, and strategic transaction costs, and adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Segment Information (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentage amounts)



Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Six Months Ended June 30, 2020













Sales to external customers $ 435,484



$ 220,099



$ —



$ 655,583

Operating income











107,076

Operating margin %











16.3 % Restructuring charges











10,872

Currency exchange losses, net











1,063

Product liability expense











2,802

Strategic transaction costs











161

COVID-19 related costs











757

Adjusted operating income (loss) 108,811



30,073



(16,153)



122,731

Adjusted operating margin % 25.0 %

13.7 %





18.7 % Depreciation and amortization











19,428

Adjusted EBITDA 121,878



36,239



(15,958)



142,159

Adjusted EBITDA % 28.0 %

16.5 %





21.7 %















Six Months Ended June 30, 2019













Sales to external customers $ 445,076



$ 230,637



$ —



$ 675,713

Operating income











86,638

Operating margin %











12.8 % Restructuring charges











9,353

Currency exchange losses, net











18,251

Product liability expense











6,425

Strategic transaction costs











1,985

Adjusted operating income (loss) 112,492



26,112



(15,952)



122,652

Adjusted operating margin % 25.3 %

11.3 %





18.2 % Depreciation and amortization











18,792

Adjusted EBITDA 124,742



32,459



(15,757)



141,444

Adjusted EBITDA % 28.0 %

14.1 %





20.9 %

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in North America and Latin America geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense, strategic transaction costs and COVID-19 related costs, and adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Consolidated



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection Fall

Protection Core

Sales

Non-Core

Sales*

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 1 % (17) % (21) % (33) % (7) % (32) % (15) %

22 %

(10) % Plus: Currency translation effects 2 % — % 5 % 2 % 1 % 3 % 2 %

5 %

2 % Constant currency sales change 3 % (17) % (16) % (31) % (6) % (29) % (13) %

27 %

(8) %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection Fall

Protection Core

Sales

Non-Core

Sales*

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 1 % (10) % (12) % (16) % 4 % (21) % (6) %

22 %

(3) % Plus: Currency translation effects 1 % — % 5 % 2 % 1 % 3 % 1 %

5 %

2 % Constant currency sales change 2 % (10) % (7) % (14) % 5 % (18) % (5) %

27 %

(1) %



* Non-Core Sales include Air-Purifying Respirators.

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Americas Segment



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection Fall

Protection Core

Sales

Non-Core

Sales*

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change (1) % (14) % (33) % (40) % (6) % (39) % (18) %

37 %

(12) % Plus: Currency translation effects 1 % — % 6 % 3 % 1 % 3 % 2 %

6 %

2 % Constant currency sales change — % (14) % (27) % (37) % (5) % (36) % (16) %

43 %

(10) %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection Fall

Protection Core

Sales

Non-Core

Sales*

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 1 % (7) % (18) % (19) % 8 % (21) % (7) %

35 %

(2) % Plus: Currency translation effects 1 % — % 5 % 2 % 1 % 3 % 2 %

5 %

2 % Constant currency sales change 2 % (7) % (13) % (17) % 9 % (18) % (5) %

40 %

— %



* Non-Core Sales include Air-Purifying Respirators.

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

International Segment



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection Fall

Protection Core

Sales

Non-Core

Sales*

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 5 % (32) % 19 % (19) % (8) % (20) % (8) %

— %

(7) % Plus: Currency translation effects 3 % 1 % 4 % 2 % 2 % 3 % 2 %

3 %

3 % Constant currency sales change 8 % (31) % 23 % (17) % (6) % (17) % (6) %

3 %

(4) %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection Fall

Protection Core

Sales

Non-Core

Sales*

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change — % (23) % 9 % (11) % (2) % (20) % (6) %

5 %

(5) % Plus: Currency translation effects 3 % 2 % 4 % 3 % 2 % 2 % 2 %

3 %

3 % Constant currency sales change 3 % (21) % 13 % (8) % — % (18) % (4) %

8 %

(2) %



* Non-Core Sales include Air-Purifying Respirators.

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated Supplemental Segment Information (Unaudited) Summary of constant currency revenue growth by segment and product group







Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Consolidated

Americas

International Breathing Apparatus 3 %

— %

8 % Fixed Gas and Flame Detection (6) %

(5) %

(6) % Industrial Head Protection (16) %

(27) %

23 % Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel (17) %

(14) %

(31) % Fall Protection (29) %

(36) %

(17) % Portable Gas Detection (31) %

(37) %

(17) % Core Sales (13) %

(16) %

(6) %











Non-Core Sales * 27 %

43 %

3 %











Net Sales (8) %

(10) %

(4) %









Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Consolidated

Americas

International Breathing Apparatus 2 %

2 %

3 % Fixed Gas and Flame Detection 5 %

9 %

— % Industrial Head Protection (7) %

(13) %

13 % Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel (10) %

(7) %

(21) % Fall Protection (18) %

(18) %

(18) % Portable Gas Detection (14) %

(17) %

(8) % Core Sales (5) %

(5) %

(4) %











Non-Core Sales * 27 %

40 %

8 %











Net Sales (1) %

— %

(2) %



* Non-Core Sales include Air-Purifying Respirators.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted earnings (Unaudited) Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30,





Six Months Ended

June 30,





2020

2019

%

Change

2020

2019

%

Change























Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated $ 36,066



$ 39,806



(9)%

$ 79,741



$ 63,038



26% Non-deductible non-cash charge related to the recognition of currency translation adjustments (a) —



—







—



15,359





Tax (benefit) / charge associated with ASU 2016-09: Improvements to employee share-based payment accounting (348)



429







(1,619)



(1,993)





Subtotal 35,718



40,235



(11)%

78,122



76,404



2%























Restructuring charges 8,865



3,522







10,872



9,353





Product liability expense 851



3,529







2,802



6,425





Currency exchange losses, net 793



1,290







1,063



2,892





Strategic transaction costs 64



1,529







161



1,985





Asset related losses, net 5



208







127



233





COVID-19 related costs —



—







757



—





Income tax expense on adjustments (2,613)



(2,439)







(3,914)



(5,034)





Adjusted earnings $ 43,683



$ 47,874



(9)%

$ 89,990



$ 92,258



(2)%























Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 1.11



$ 1.22



(9)%

$ 2.29



$ 2.36



(3)%



(a) Included in Currency exchange losses, net on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income.

Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Debt to adjusted EBITDA / Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Twelve Months Ended

June 30,



2020 Operating income

$ 206,668

Depreciation and amortization

38,654

Product liability expense

22,996

Restructuring charges

15,365

Currency exchange losses, net

2,626

Strategic transaction costs

2,576

COVID-19 related costs

757

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 289,642







Total end-of-period debt

334,500







Debt to adjusted EBITDA

1.2







Total end-of-period debt

334,500

Total end-of-period cash and cash equivalents

136,238

Net debt

$ 198,262







Net debt to adjusted EBITDA

0.7



Management believes that Debt to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's liquidity and balance sheet strength. There can be no assurances that that MSA's definition of Debt to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is consistent with that of other companies.

About MSA:

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2019 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to all projections and anticipated levels of future performance. Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or forward looking statements, including without limitation global economic conditions, spending patterns of government agencies, competitive pressures, the impact of acquisitions and related integration activities, product liability claims, the success of new product introductions, currency exchange rate fluctuations and the risks of doing business in foreign countries. A full listing of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent Form 10-K filed on February 20, 2020. You are strongly urged to review all such filings for a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties. MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com . MSA undertakes no duty to publicly update any forward looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include constant currency revenue growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio, net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio, adjusted earnings, and adjusted earnings per diluted share. The presentation of these financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For an explanation of these measures, together with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

