MSA Safety Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Oct 23, 2024

Strong execution drives resilient margins and EPS growth; Expecting mid-single-digit fourth quarter sales growth, resulting in low-single-digit full-year growth.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment and solutions provider MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Achieved quarterly net sales of $433 million, a 3% year-over-year decrease on a reported and organic constant currency basis.

  • Generated GAAP operating income of $91 million, or 21.1% of sales, and adjusted operating income of $98 million, or 22.6% of sales.

  • Recorded GAAP net income of $67 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings of $72 million, or $1.83 per diluted share.

  • Repaid $38 million of debt, returned $20 million to shareholders through dividends, invested $14 million for capital expenditures, and repurchased $10 million of common stock.

"Our team continued to execute well in the third quarter, delivering earnings growth despite a modest sales contraction," said Steve Blanco, MSA Safety President and Chief Executive Officer. "Revenue was impacted by the timing of self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) shipments as well as specific customer order delays. That said, we still grew orders by high-single digits in the quarter, and our backlog increased sequentially. We continued to see excellent performance in our detection business, including double-digit sales growth in portables. We remain confident that the overall resilience of our business, the strength of our long-term fundamentals, and our team's embrace of the MSA Business System will enable us to continue advancing our mission and creating value for our shareholders."

Financial Highlights

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended
September 30,

($ millions, except percentages and per share amounts)

2024

2023

% Change(a)

Net Sales

$                 433

$                 447

(3) %

Operating Income

91

94

(3) %

Adjusted Operating Income

98

101

(3) %

Net Income

67

65

2 %

Diluted EPS

1.69

1.65

2 %

Adjusted Earnings

72

70

3 %

Adjusted Diluted EPS

1.83

1.78

3 %

(a) Percentage change may not calculate exactly due to rounding.

Lee McChesney, MSA Safety Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "We delivered resilient margin performance and strong cash conversion in the quarter. Our balance sheet remains healthy, with net leverage of 0.9 times. We returned cash to shareholders as part of our disciplined and balanced capital allocation strategy, and we remain well-positioned to invest organically in the business and evaluate M&A opportunities. As we look ahead to the balance of the year, we expect to finish 2024 strong with mid-single-digit sales growth in the fourth quarter, resulting in low-single-digit top-line growth for the full year."

MSA Safety Incorporated
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023








Net sales

$    432,679

$    446,728

$ 1,308,443

$ 1,292,290

Cost of products sold

225,223

227,967

682,427

678,335

Gross profit

207,456

218,761

626,016

613,955








Selling, general and administrative

95,103

102,175

294,329

289,602

Research and development

16,707

17,682

49,695

48,906

Restructuring charges

1,184

3,285

5,744

8,382

Currency exchange losses, net

2,985

1,496

4,715

8,781

Loss on divestiture of MSA LLC




129,211

Product liability expense




3

Operating income

91,477

94,123

271,533

129,070








Interest expense

9,153

12,498

29,556

37,149

Other income, net

(5,833)

(6,037)

(16,215)

(15,487)

Total other expense, net

3,320

6,461

13,341

21,662








Income before income taxes

88,157

87,662

258,192

107,408

Provision for income taxes

21,509

22,406

61,171

125,235

Net income (loss)

$      66,648

$      65,256

$    197,021

$    (17,827)








Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common
shareholders:






Basic

$          1.69

$          1.66

$          5.00

$        (0.46)

Diluted

$          1.69

$          1.65

$          4.98

$        (0.46)








Basic shares outstanding

39,362

39,303

39,370

39,267

Diluted shares outstanding

39,495

39,450

39,530

39,267

MSA Safety Incorporated
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)


September 30,
2024

December 31,
2023




Assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$                        154,371

$                        146,442

Trade receivables, net

277,346

294,678

Inventories

351,805

292,604

Other current assets

59,147

52,546

    Total current assets

842,669

786,270




Property, plant and equipment, net

216,646

211,877

Prepaid pension cost

183,915

172,161

Goodwill

632,837

627,534

Intangible assets, net

254,364

266,134

Other noncurrent assets

111,496

106,174

   Total assets

$                     2,241,927

$                     2,170,150




Liabilities and shareholders' equity


Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net

$                          26,915

$                          26,522

Accounts payable

128,031

111,872

Other current liabilities

159,532

194,424

   Total current liabilities

314,478

332,818




Long-term debt, net

527,807

575,170

Pensions and other employee benefits

144,105

143,967

Deferred tax liabilities

103,175

102,419

Other noncurrent liabilities

57,017

48,974

Total shareholders' equity

1,095,345

966,802

   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$                     2,241,927

$                     2,170,150

MSA Safety Incorporated
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands)


Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023








Net income (loss)

$     66,648

$     65,256

$   197,021

$   (17,827)

Depreciation and amortization

15,959

15,504

47,563

44,965

Tax-effected loss on divestiture of MSA LLC




199,578

Contribution on divestiture of MSA LLC




(341,186)

Change in working capital and other operating

1,725

44,024

(56,064)

48,413

Cash flow from (used in) operating activities

84,332

124,784

188,520

(66,057)








Capital expenditures

(14,254)

(12,657)

(39,814)

(30,979)

Property disposals and other investing

16

16

90

2,690

Cash flow used in investing activities

(14,238)

(12,641)

(39,724)

(28,289)








Change in debt

(37,743)

(68,250)

(51,003)

168,648

Cash dividends paid

(20,081)

(18,485)

(58,670)

(54,999)

Company stock purchases under repurchase program

(10,027)


(20,027)

Other financing

(603)

653

(6,472)

(3,142)

Cash flow (used in) from financing activities

(68,454)

(86,082)

(136,172)

110,507








Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash

4,495

(8,501)

(6,062)

(14,152)








Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$       6,135

$     17,560

$       6,562

$       2,009

MSA Safety Incorporated
Segment Information (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentages)


Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024






Net sales to external customers

$ 299,497

$ 133,182

$              —

$   432,679

Operating income





91,477

Operating margin %





21.1 %

Restructuring charges





1,184

Currency exchange losses, net





2,985

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible
assets





2,269

Adjusted operating income (loss)

91,822

18,174

(12,081)

97,915

Adjusted operating margin %

30.7 %

13.6 %


22.6 %

Depreciation and amortization





13,690

Adjusted EBITDA

101,339

22,119

(11,853)

111,605

Adjusted EBITDA margin %

33.8 %

16.6 %


25.8 %








Three Months Ended September 30, 2023






Net sales to external customers

$ 314,273

$ 132,455

$              —

$   446,728

Operating income





94,123

Operating margin %





21.1 %

Restructuring charges





3,285

Currency exchange losses, net





1,496

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible
assets





2,315

Transaction costs (a)





78

Adjusted operating income (loss)

93,918

22,577

(15,198)

101,297

Adjusted operating margin %

29.9 %

17.0 %


22.7 %

Depreciation and amortization





13,189

Adjusted EBITDA

103,157

26,289

(14,960)

114,486

Adjusted EBITDA margin %

32.8 %

19.8 %


25.6 %








(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

MSA Safety Incorporated
Segment Information (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentages)


Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024






Net sales to external customers

$ 909,745

$ 398,698

$              —

$  1,308,443

Operating income





271,533

Operating margin %





20.8 %

Restructuring charges





5,744

Currency exchange losses, net





4,715

Net cost for product related legal matter





5,000

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible
assets





6,888

Transaction costs (a)





234

Adjusted operating income (loss)

276,523

55,944

(38,353)

294,114

Adjusted operating margin %

30.4 %

14.0 %


22.5 %

Depreciation and amortization





40,675

Adjusted EBITDA

305,275

67,216

(37,702)

334,789

Adjusted EBITDA margin %

33.6 %

16.9 %


25.6 %








Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023






Net sales to external customers

$ 902,918

$ 389,372

$              —

$  1,292,290

Operating income





129,070

Operating margin %





10.0 %

Restructuring charges





8,382

Currency exchange losses, net





8,781

Loss on divestiture of MSA LLC





129,211

Product liability expense





3

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible
assets





6,936

Transaction costs (a)





78

Adjusted operating income (loss)

260,428

60,099

(38,066)

282,461

Adjusted operating margin %

28.8 %

15.4 %


21.9 %

Depreciation and amortization





38,029

Adjusted EBITDA

287,628

70,296

(37,434)

320,490

Adjusted EBITDA margin %

31.9 %

18.1 %


24.8 %








(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in Northern North American and Latin American geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange (gains) losses, loss on divestiture of MSA LLC, product liability expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, net cost for product related legal matter and transaction costs. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment net sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment net sales to external customers. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP, and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated
Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Organic constant currency sales change (Unaudited)

Consolidated

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Fire
Service(a)

Detection(b)

Industrial PPE
and Other(c)

Net Sales

     GAAP reported sales change

(9) %

5 %

(5) %

(3) %

     Plus: Currency translation effects

— %

— %

1 %

— %

     Organic constant currency sales change

(9) %

5 %

(4) %

(3) %


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Fire
Service(a)

Detection(b)

Industrial PPE
and Other(c)

Net Sales

     GAAP reported sales change

3 %

3 %

(3) %

1 %

     Plus: Currency translation effects

— %

— %

— %

— %

     Organic constant currency sales change

3 %

3 %

(3) %

1 %

 (a) Fire Service includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel.

 (b) Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas Detection.

 (c) Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.

Management believes that organic constant currency sales change is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Organic constant currency sales change highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of organic constant currency sales change is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated
Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Organic constant currency sales change (Unaudited)

Americas Segment


Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Fire
Service(a)

Detection(b)

Industrial PPE
and Other(c)

Net Sales

     GAAP reported sales change

(15) %

5 %

(1) %

(5) %

     Plus: Currency translation effects

— %

1 %

4 %

2 %

     Organic constant currency sales change

(15) %

6 %

3 %

(3) %


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Fire
Service(a)

Detection(b)

Industrial PPE
and Other(c)

Net Sales

     GAAP reported sales change

(1) %

3 %

— %

1 %

     Plus: Currency translation effects

— %

— %

1 %

— %

     Organic constant currency sales change

(1) %

3 %

1 %

1 %

International Segment


Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Fire
Service(a)

Detection(b)

Industrial PPE
and Other(c)

Net Sales

     GAAP reported sales change

10 %

4 %

(15) %

1 %

     Plus: Currency translation effects

(2) %

(1) %

(1) %

(2) %

     Organic constant currency sales change

8 %

3 %

(16) %

(1) %


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Fire
Service(a)

Detection(b)

Industrial PPE
and Other(c)

Net Sales

     GAAP reported sales change

13 %

2 %

(10) %

2 %

     Plus: Currency translation effects

— %

— %

— %

— %

     Organic constant currency sales change

13 %

2 %

(10) %

2 %

 (a) Fire Service includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel.

 (b) Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas Detection.

 (c) Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.

Management believes that organic constant currency sales growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Organic constant currency sales growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of organic constant currency sales growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated
Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted earnings (Unaudited)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)


Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2024

2023

%

Change

2024

2023

%

Change












Net income (loss)

$     66,648

$     65,256

2 %

$   197,021

$   (17,827)

n/m*












Currency exchange losses, net

2,985

1,496


4,715

8,781

Amortization of acquisition-related
intangible assets

2,269

2,315


6,888

6,936

Restructuring charges

1,184

3,285


5,744

8,382

Asset related losses (gains)

207

42


959

(671)

Net cost for product related legal matter





5,000



Pension settlement





1,308



Transaction costs (a)


78


234

78

Loss on divestiture of MSA LLC






129,211

Deferred tax asset write-off related
to divestiture of MSA LLC






70,366

Product liability expense






3

Income tax expense on
adjustments

(995)

(2,327)


(6,412)

(9,248)

Adjusted earnings

$     72,298

$     70,145

3 %

$   215,457

$   196,011

10 %












Adjusted diluted earnings per
share

$         1.83

$         1.78

3 %

$         5.45

$         4.97

10 %

(a)Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.  

* Not meaningful

Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income (loss) determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

MSA Safety Incorporated
Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Debt to adjusted EBITDA / Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In thousands)



Twelve Months Ended
September 30, 2024

Operating income

$                         373,783

Depreciation and amortization


54,173

Currency exchange losses, net

13,013

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

9,198

Restructuring charges

7,254

Net cost for product related legal matter

5,000

Transaction costs (a)

1,121

Adjusted EBITDA

$                         463,542



Total end-of-period debt

554,722



Debt to adjusted EBITDA

1.2



Total end-of-period debt

$                         554,722

Total end-of-period cash and cash equivalents

154,371

Net debt

$                         400,351



Net debt to adjusted EBITDA

0.9

(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Management believes that Debt to adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to adjusted EBITDA are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's liquidity and balance sheet strength. There can be no assurances that that MSA's definition of Debt to adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is consistent with that of other companies.

About MSA Safety:  

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the Company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2023 revenues of  $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve various assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or other comparable words. Actual results, performance or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not align with historical performance and events due to a number of factors, including those discussed in the sections of our annual report on Form 10-K entitled "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," and those discussed in our Form 10-Q quarterly reports filed after such annual report. MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance upon such statements, which are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. We are under no duty to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this earnings press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include organic constant currency revenue growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted share, debt to adjusted EBITDA, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA. These metrics are consistent with how the Company's chief operating decision maker ("CODM") evaluates segment results and makes strategic decisions about the business.  Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management also uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use, and computational methods with respect thereto, may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators, and computational methods, that our peers use to assess their performance and trends.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures does not comply with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. When non-GAAP financial measures are disclosed, the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G requires: (i) the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of these financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For an explanation of these measures, with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

SOURCE MSA Safety

