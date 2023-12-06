MSA Safety awarded $35 Million Breathing Apparatus Contract with U.S. Air Force

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA) today announced it was awarded a $35 million contract with the U.S. Air Force to provide its air base fire brigades with new respiratory protective equipment. The contract covers the supply of MSA's G1 Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) model along with related facepieces, chemical warfare component (CWC) masks, and supplied-air respirator (SAR) kits, which enable the SCBA to be used as a longer-duration airline device. The units will replace older model MSA air masks and will be used by U.S. Air Force fire brigades operating at U.S. air bases around the world.

"We are incredibly proud the U.S. Air Force has once again put their trust and confidence in the MSA brand," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Safety Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In developing the G1 breathing apparatus, our goal was to create the most advanced and versatile SCBA platform available; one that allows new technologies to be added continuously to improve firefighter health and safety," he concluded.

With more than 15 patents, the G1 SCBA platform includes several breakthrough features, such as the elimination of electronic components from the facepiece; a "Central Power" design that powers the entire unit from a single, rechargeable battery; darkness- and smoke-piercing "buddy lights" that provide visible indicators of critical air supply data from any angle; and improved voice amplification communications, all of which are standard G1 features.

From a comfort perspective, the G1's unique ergonomic design, combined with an adjustable waist belt and wide shoulder straps, allows SCBA weight to be distributed more evenly on a firefighter's hips. Collectively, these features make the SCBA more comfortable when worn for longer periods of time.

Production work in support of the U.S. Air Force units began this fall at the company's Murrysville, Pennsylvania manufacturing facility. The company expects deliveries to continue through year-end and extend into 2024.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, software, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including fire service, the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2022 revenues of $1.5 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

