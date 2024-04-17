MSA Safety Debuts Lighter Weight Fire Helmet; Showcases Latest Connected Technologies at FDIC

MSA Safety is embracing the intersection of both innovation and tradition at FDIC in Indianapolis. Post this

This year, MSA Safety is debuting its newest fire service product, the MSA Cairns® 1836 Fire Helmet, named in honor of Cairns Helmets' founding year. In the North American fire service market, the Cairns 1836 is one of the lightest weight traditional-style fire helmets available. With a reduced ride height, the helmet enhances comfort, fit and balance for the wearer, and features a patent-pending slide-lock system, eliminating the need for special tools for disassembly, which promotes quicker and easier maintenance.

"We're excited about the new Cairns 1836 Fire Helmet and how it embodies our extensive engineering knowledge and our commitment to tradition within the fire service," said Bob Apel, MSA Safety Executive Director, Global Fire Service and Digital Experience. "The Cairns 1836 addresses the preferences for fire helmets that are low-profile, comfortable, and easy to maintain. We know helmets are more than just gear, they are cherished items, that serve a purpose to help protect firefighters."

FDIC attendees will also see the latest enhancements to MSA's Connected Firefighter Platform, an ecosystem of hardware and software technologies that help fire departments better manage personal protective equipment and related data associated with use and maintenance.

The Connected Firefighter Platform is centered around MSA Safety's industry-leading G1 self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA). Part of the Platform featured this year is MSA FireGrid software and its Inventory Management capabilities. By using FireGrid to digitize tasks like equipment compliance checks and inspection schedules, Inventory Manager addresses equipment management challenges, eliminates paperwork and makes information easily accessible in a fire department's FireGrid account. This helps departments better track equipment location and usage, and manage equipment cleaning, inspection and maintenance, which ultimately enhances equipment longevity.

Other MSA offerings that integrate with the Platform include the LUNAR® Connected Device, a handheld tool that provides search and rescue capabilities for firefighters and serves as a personal thermal imaging camera; the MSA HUB, a wireless, cloud-connected gateway for on-scene and remote monitoring; and ALTAIR® portable gas detectors.

"We strive to make firefighters' jobs easier to help ensure they are always prepared and ready to respond," Apel said. "With a focus on ease of use and seamless integration, the Connected Firefighter Platform offers solutions that help improve safety and create true partnerships between fire departments and MSA. The result is that the work of firefighters to keep their communities safe is more efficient and effective."

In addition, MSA Safety will highlight the impact and value of the data that is available from the Connected Firefighter Platform. Attendees will see how data transmitted directly from the G1 SCBA to the cloud and integrated with FireGrid can enhance safety and help to make on-scene decision making, remote monitoring, and post-event analysis easier.

MSA Safety will also display its broad range of leading fire service brands, including Globe turnout gear and boots, and the ALTAIR io 4™ portable gas detection wearable with MSA+™, the company's comprehensive safety subscription offering. MSA+ is currently available for the LUNAR device and ALTAIR gas detectors.

The MSA Safety booth at FDIC is number 1711.

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the Company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2023 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,100 associates across its more than 40 international locations.

