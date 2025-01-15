MSA Safety Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

MSA Safety

Jan 15, 2025, 08:00 ET

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today declared a first quarter dividend of $0.51 per share on common stock, payable March 10, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 14, 2025.

The Board also declared a dividend of $0.5625 per share on preferred stock, payable March 1, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 14, 2025.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the Company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2023 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

SOURCE MSA Safety

