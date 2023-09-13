MSA Safety Earns "Top Workplaces" Recognition for 10th Time

News provided by

MSA Safety

13 Sep, 2023, 15:00 ET

Employee feedback drives Pittsburgh Post-Gazette honor

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety solutions manufacturer MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA), today announced it has been named one of Western Pennsylvania's Top Workplaces among large companies by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The 2023 recognition marks the tenth time MSA Safety has earned the recognition through the Post-Gazette's annual Top Workplaces survey program, with MSA ranking fifth overall this year in the large company category.

Continue Reading
MSA Safety Earns "Top Workplaces" Recognition for 10th Time; employee feedback drives Pittsburgh Post-Gazette honor.
MSA Safety Earns "Top Workplaces" Recognition for 10th Time; employee feedback drives Pittsburgh Post-Gazette honor.

With more than 1,300 employees in western Pennsylvania, MSA Safety continues to focus on growth and investing in programs that advance the company's talent and people programs. MSA is creating a better business model to remain a regional employer of choice through investments in worker safety, diversity and environmental sustainability.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces program is based exclusively on feedback from employees working within the region. The program assesses employee perceptions and opinions against a broad range of criteria, including employee engagement, leadership effectiveness, connection to an organization's mission and values, and benefits. The large company category is comprised of companies with more than 400 employees.

"It's extremely gratifying for MSA to receive this award for the tenth time, as it demonstrates the strong level of pride our employees share in being part of MSA and our mission," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Safety Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The Post-Gazette recognition also reflects how our culture is helping us attract and retain a talented and engaged workforce, which is a top challenge for any business today. I'm privileged to work with individuals who are dedicated to our mission of helping to keep men and women safe at work around the world."

Founded in 1914, MSA Safety has three locations in western Pennsylvania. The company's Cranberry Township, Butler County, campus includes its worldwide headquarters, the John T. Ryan Memorial Laboratory and the company's Global Center of Excellence for gas detection technology. The company has two Westmoreland County facilities, including a plant in Murrysville for manufacturing self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and hard hats, and near New Kensington, home to MSA Bacharach, that specializes in refrigerant and gas detection technology.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces program was established in 2010 and, since its inception, has recognized hundreds of companies in the region as a Top Workplace. The employee survey, which determines Top Workplace status, is managed through Exton, Pa.-based research firm Energage. The full list of Pittsburgh-area Top Workplaces can be found by clicking here.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products and solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, software, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including fire service, the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2022 revenues of $1.5 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSASafety.com.

SOURCE MSA Safety

Also from this source

MSA Safety to Present at Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference

MSA Safety Releases 2022 Impact Report

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.