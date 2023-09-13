MSA Safety Earns "Top Workplaces" Recognition for 10th Time

Employee feedback drives Pittsburgh Post-Gazette honor

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety solutions manufacturer MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA), today announced it has been named one of Western Pennsylvania's Top Workplaces among large companies by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The 2023 recognition marks the tenth time MSA Safety has earned the recognition through the Post-Gazette's annual Top Workplaces survey program, with MSA ranking fifth overall this year in the large company category.

With more than 1,300 employees in western Pennsylvania, MSA Safety continues to focus on growth and investing in programs that advance the company's talent and people programs. MSA is creating a better business model to remain a regional employer of choice through investments in worker safety, diversity and environmental sustainability.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces program is based exclusively on feedback from employees working within the region. The program assesses employee perceptions and opinions against a broad range of criteria, including employee engagement, leadership effectiveness, connection to an organization's mission and values, and benefits. The large company category is comprised of companies with more than 400 employees.

"It's extremely gratifying for MSA to receive this award for the tenth time, as it demonstrates the strong level of pride our employees share in being part of MSA and our mission," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Safety Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The Post-Gazette recognition also reflects how our culture is helping us attract and retain a talented and engaged workforce, which is a top challenge for any business today. I'm privileged to work with individuals who are dedicated to our mission of helping to keep men and women safe at work around the world."

Founded in 1914, MSA Safety has three locations in western Pennsylvania. The company's Cranberry Township, Butler County, campus includes its worldwide headquarters, the John T. Ryan Memorial Laboratory and the company's Global Center of Excellence for gas detection technology. The company has two Westmoreland County facilities, including a plant in Murrysville for manufacturing self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and hard hats, and near New Kensington, home to MSA Bacharach, that specializes in refrigerant and gas detection technology.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces program was established in 2010 and, since its inception, has recognized hundreds of companies in the region as a Top Workplace. The employee survey, which determines Top Workplace status, is managed through Exton, Pa.-based research firm Energage. The full list of Pittsburgh-area Top Workplaces can be found by clicking here.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products and solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, software, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including fire service, the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2022 revenues of $1.5 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSASafety.com.

