MSA Safety Highlights Comprehensive Refrigerant Management and New Monitoring Systems at AHR Expo

As one of the world's largest HVAC-R events, AHR will attract more than 50,000 industry experts, leaders and professionals from February 2nd through 4th in Las Vegas to explore emerging trends and technologies shaping the industry.

This year, MSA Safety will feature its comprehensive refrigerant management solutions, including:

The new MSA Bacharach ® X30 and X50 Refrigerant Monitors : Designed for easy installation or upgrades to existing monitoring systems, these new monitors help users maintain their compliance across a wide range of HVAC-R applications and protect assets and personnel;

: Designed for easy installation or upgrades to existing monitoring systems, these new monitors help users maintain their compliance across a wide range of HVAC-R applications and protect assets and personnel; The MSA Bacharach ® Multi-Zone Gas Monitor and MSA Chillgard ® 5000 Refrigerant Leak Monitor: These low-level leak detection systems are both capable of monitoring up to 16-zones for more than 60 different refrigerants and are capable of detecting leaks as low as 1 ppm – considered very early detection for the average leak rate;

and These low-level leak detection systems are both capable of monitoring up to 16-zones for more than 60 different refrigerants and are capable of detecting leaks as low as 1 ppm – considered very early detection for the average leak rate; Parasense Refrigerant Tracking & Compliance Software : Offering refrigerant management and tracking tools designed to help users understand and address their own compliance and reporting requirements, reduce maintenance costs, and achieve sustainability and efficiency goals; and

: Offering refrigerant management and tracking tools designed to help users understand and address their own compliance and reporting requirements, reduce maintenance costs, and achieve sustainability and efficiency goals; and FieldServer Protocol Gateways: These devices help users easily and securely connect with their detection devices to improve efficiency with products, processes and production. Supporting more than 140 protocols, including BACnet, KNX, LonWorks and ModBus, these Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) gateways are easy to configure and serve as entry points for data communication and processing between different HVAC-R products and network protocols to the cloud.

"By combining MSA Safety's end-to-end detection solutions and software with our expertise with automatic leak detection, we empower customers to operate more efficiently, help streamline compliance, and maximize their return on investment," said Rob Senko, MSA Safety Global Business Leader for HVAC-R. "Our connected, intelligent detection solutions help to find and reduce leaks quicker and more proactively, allowing for customers to make informed behavior and sustainability adjustments, while offering peace of mind on compliance and reporting requirements and improving on maintenance operations effectiveness."

In addition to MSA Safety's solutions on display, Expo visitors are invited to join MSA Safety HVAC-R Fixed Detection Product Line Manager Victoria Vernacchio in the AHR Expo New Product Theater, Theater C, on Tuesday, February 3 at 11:45 a.m. to learn more about the new Bacharach X30 and X50 monitors, as well as best practices for using advanced sensing technologies for detecting R-Gases, A2Ls, and carbon dioxide (CO 2 ).

These solutions, expert personnel and more will be featured at MSA Safety's Booth #C1436. Keep up to date with the latest AHR Expo happenings by visiting MSA's AHR Expo website and following MSA's social media platforms.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2024 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of more than 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

