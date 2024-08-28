MSA Safety Honored with Outstanding Innovator Award

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA) announced today that it has been named a 2024 Outstanding Corporate Innovator (OCI) by The Product Development and Management Association (PDMA). In receiving this award, MSA Safety was recognized for demonstrating a company-wide commitment to innovation and a customer-centric focus on developing products and solutions to enhance worker safety around the world. This year marks the second time MSA Safety has received the OCI Award honor.

MSA Safety, Inc. announced that it has been named a 2024 Outstanding Corporate Innovator (OCI) by The Product Development and Management Association (PDMA).

The company was honored for its commitment to innovation and continuous improvement with its transformation from a safety equipment manufacturer to the global leader in the development and manufacture of advanced safety technologies and solutions. In particular, MSA was recognized for its work in integrating Voice-of-Customer (VoC) feedback into its innovation strategy to help solve customer challenges. MSA employees utilize these insights and the best available technologies to create superior products and solutions that solve customer problems and to help protect lives across the markets the company serves.

"Receiving the Outstanding Corporate Innovator award is something all of us at MSA Safety are very proud of," said Steve Blanco, MSA Safety President and Chief Executive Officer. "Innovation has been at the core of MSA's 110-year history, starting with the very first product that was designed with the help of Thomas Edison. Today, that legacy continues through the passion of our more than 5,000 associates, whose efforts help protect workers in all kinds of industries around the world. Our singular focus on safety is how we make an impact and bring value to our customers, by developing innovative and differentiated products that protect workers' lives. Now, to have the Product Development and Management Association recognize those efforts for a second time in our history is, indeed, very special."

The OCI Award honors companies that consistently generate long-term value through exceptional product and service innovation. Winning companies demonstrate well defined new product development practices and processes that have contributed to their innovation success and excellence.

"The OCI Committee has recognized MSA Safety as a 2024 recipient of the OCI Award for its enterprise-wide commitment to innovation and for creating an empowered culture committed to delivering value to its customers," said Chris Swansegar, Chair, OCI Committee. "Since first winning the OCI Award in 2007, MSA has continued to evolve its innovation practices and processes in order to provide workers the most advanced end-to-end safety solutions. Today, MSA employs unique practices and new business models which allow the company to grow its core business and penetrate new markets."

With more than 2,000 members worldwide, PDMA is the premier advocate and comprehensive resource for product development and innovation professionals in the United States and abroad. The association is dedicated to improving the effectiveness of individuals and organizations in product development and management through professional development, education, experience, networking, collaboration, certification and recognition.

Gustavo Lopez, MSA Safety Vice President of Strategy & Pricing, and Tom Salapow, MSA Safety Executive Director of Global Research & Development, will accept the award on behalf of MSA Safety at the 2024 PDMA Inspire Innovation Conference in St. Louis, Missouri, on September 16.

The Outstanding Corporate Innovator Award was established in 1987. In the past 37 years, 64 organizations have been presented with the OCI Award, including world-renowned brands such as Apple Computer, BMW, Corning, Hershey, HP, Lennox, Marriott and UnitedHealth Group.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the Company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2023 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

SOURCE MSA Safety