MSA Safety Launches New Cairns® 1836 Fire Helmet

New helmet one of the lightest weight traditional-style fire helmets on the market

PITTSBURGH, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the most recognized and treasured pieces of firefighting safety equipment, the fire helmet stands as a point of pride and tradition in the fire service. Today, MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA), launches the new MSA Cairns® 1836 Fire Helmet. In the North American fire service market, the Cairns 1836 is one of the lightest weight traditional-style fire helmets available that meets National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards.

The MSA Cairns 1836 Fire Helmet will be making its debut at the 2024 Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC) International in Indianapolis.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9118654-msa-cairns-1836-fire-helmet/

The Cairns 1836 features a reduced ride height, enhancing comfort, fit and balance for the wearer. Additionally, the new helmet includes a patent-pending slide-lock system, which eliminates the need for any special tools to disassemble the helmet, ultimately enabling quicker and easier maintenance. Coupled with the slide-lock system, the Cairns 1836 also features removeable soft goods, making the ear covering, interior liner and ratchet pad easier to clean. Finally, the helmet is adaptable to a wide range of head sizes fitting 95 percent of firefighters, based on National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) head size test data.

"We're proud to bring to North America the Cairns 1836 helmet, which is one of the lightest weight traditional-style choices firefighters can make on the market today," said Stephanie Sciullo, President of MSA Americas. "The Cairns 1836 was developed with feedback from firefighters top of mind – decreased weight, increased comfort, ease of maintenance and attention to fit. We are excited to add this to MSA's product portfolio that provides head to toe protection for firefighters."

The Cairns 1836 helmet has a number of features to benefit firefighters and help to simplify inventory management and automate compliance for cleaning, inspecting and retiring helmets. Each Cairns 1836 helmet comes with embedded radio frequency identification (RFID) technology, making it easier to track and manage the helmets through MSA FireGrid™ Inventory Management software.

Additional Cairns 1836 features include:

New eye protection options, including an articulating integrated Defender ® Visor, with NFPA Bourkes, a 4-inch faceshield and ESS goggles as options;

Visor, with NFPA Bourkes, a 4-inch faceshield and ESS goggles as options; Laser-etched product and certification information in the helmet, which eliminates the need for labels;

A pivoting ratchet and headband with three adjustable positions for additional comfort and excellent compatibility with a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) facepiece;

Two sizes of customizable leather fronts, with several front holder options, including a new silkscreened eagle; and is

Available in traditional black, red, white and yellow, plus a variety of painted colors.

The Cairns 1836 Fire Helmet meets National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1971 requirements. The helmet will be making its debut at the 2024 Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC) International in Indianapolis, Indiana, this April. The helmet is currently available for order, with more information available here.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the Company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2023 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,100 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

SOURCE MSA Safety, Inc.