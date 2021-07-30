MSA Safety Named As Preferred Portable Gas Detection Supplier for Royal Dutch Shell

A global group of energy and petrochemical companies, Shell has been a user of MSA products for more than 30 years. With the new agreement, individual Shell worksites now have the flexibility to work with MSA as a preferred worldwide supplier, providing access to MSA's market-leading and diverse range of sophisticated safety solutions. This includes the company's line of best-in-class connected portable gas detectors that offer web-based gas detection capabilities like remote live monitoring and fleet management. The latter is provided by MSA's Safety io subsidiary, which develops intuitive software to deliver comprehensive data-driven insights and analysis with real-time safety alerts.

"We are pleased to select MSA as a new Shell vendor under this global framework agreement. With MSA's focus on safety innovation and connected technologies, they are an organization well suited to help Shell achieve our compliance, safety, productivity and cost savings goals," said Chrystal Landgraf at Shell.

"Having worked with Shell for more than three decades, we are very pleased to be named a preferred supplier and continue a partnership focused on providing Shell employees with access to the most advanced safety equipment available today," said Bob Leenen, President of MSA's International business segment. "In many respects, this new agreement reflects the 360-degree approach MSA takes with regard to assessing worksite safety. From gas detection and head protection, to fall protection, industrial breathing apparatus and our training services, we look forward to this opportunity to continue strengthening our relationship with Shell and supporting their efforts and focus on workplace safety."

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2020 revenues of $1.35 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

