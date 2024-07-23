MSA Safety Releases Latest Impact Report

Annual report highlights the company's mission and quantifiable impact on protecting workers around the world

PITTSBURGH, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA), a global leader in the development of safety solutions that help to protect people and facility infrastructures, today announced that its 2023 Impact Report is now available on the company's website.

The 2023 MSA Safety Impact Report highlights MSA’s recently established Safety Impact Metric, which estimates the number of workers MSA Safety products and solutions help to protect each year. As of December 31, 2023, the company helped to protect an estimated 40 million people globally in 2023.

"At MSA Safety, our mission is at the heart of everything we do," said Steve Blanco, MSA Safety President and Chief Executive Officer. "Throughout this year's Impact Report, you'll see how our mission informs our culture, and how the two are integrated into the way we design, manufacture and provide solutions that are making an impact in the world."

The report highlights the three key areas of focus in the company's Corporate Social Responsibility Program: Products and Solutions, People, and Planet. Specific aspects of MSA Safety's business that are highlighted in the 2023 Impact Report include:

Products and Solutions: How MSA's products and solutions are creating an impact by protecting people, places or the planet. The report highlights how MSA's solutions: Help customers detect and identify refrigerant leaks, that in turn help them reduce their own carbon footprint and operational costs; Are designed with sustainability features in mind, including rechargeable batteries for self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) to simplify maintenance and reduce landfill waste; Serve broad demographics, including personal protective equipment (PPE) solutions that enhance worker safety with inclusive sizing and designs for comfort and compliance; and Support wellness priorities, such as the V-Gard C1 ™ Hard Hat that helps to protect workers from heat stress in sunny conditions.

People: How MSA Safety lives its mission through actions focused on maintaining world-class safety performance. This includes striving to create a work environment that's physically and psychologically safe for employees, allowing them to excel in an inclusive environment.

How MSA Safety lives its mission through actions focused on maintaining world-class safety performance. This includes striving to create a work environment that's physically and psychologically safe for employees, allowing them to excel in an inclusive environment. Planet: How MSA Safety is on track to meet its 2030 emission reduction goals, which were detailed in the 2022 Impact Report.

"We know it's a great responsibility to touch the lives of 40 million workers worldwide each year," said Stephanie Sciullo, President MSA Americas and executive sponsor of the company's CSR strategy. "When our customers choose MSA, they put their trust in us. This energizes and engages our people to give their very best."

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the Company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2023 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

