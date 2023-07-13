MSA Safety Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA), the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures, today announced that it will host the company's second quarter 2023 earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Investors and interested parties can also dial into the call at 1-844-854-4415 (Toll Free) or 1-412-902-6599 (International) a few minutes before 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  When prompted, please instruct the operator to be joined into the MSA Safety Incorporated conference call.

A press release outlining MSA's first quarter 2023 financial results will be distributed on Monday, July 31, 2023 after the market closes.

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products and solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, software, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including fire service, the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, mining and the military.  MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2022 revenues of $1.5 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

