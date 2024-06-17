MSA Safety To Debut Newest Flame Detector at NFPA Conference & Expo

The FL5000 Flame Detector First in Industry with Bluetooth® Connectivity For Ease of Use, Enhancing Safety Operations

PITTSBURGH, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Having the ability to quickly determine between a fire or false alarm not only helps to keep workers safe on the job but can also protect against costly facility shutdowns. This week at the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Conference & Expo, MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA), is debuting its latest solution to help protect people and facility infrastructures: the MSA General Monitors® FL5000 Multi-Spectrum Flame Detector. This newest detector, along with MSA Safety's leading gas and flame detection solutions portfolio, will be on display at the NFPA Conference & Expo in Orlando, Florida.

Attended by thousands of fire protection engineers, firefighters, building and facility managers, and safety professionals, the NFPA Conference & Expo focuses on providing these leaders with access to the latest safety innovations and educational opportunities to help better protect workers and facilities, while providing attendees with the opportunity to experience industry-leading safety solutions.

As the industry's first optical flame detector with Bluetooth® connectivity, the FL5000 Flame Detector is one of those newest innovations on display at the expo. Having this connectivity allows users to wirelessly link to the flame detector for configuration and to perform diagnostic tests, allowing for faster setup, easier detector status checks, and quicker access to event logs. Additionally, the FL5000 Flame Detector features communications capabilities for automatic integration with plant processes and safety systems, making it easy to help further enhance the overall safety operations of a facility.

NFPA attendees will be able to talk to product experts to learn more about the unique FL5000 Flame Detector features, including its:

Multiple infrared (IR) detectors and an advanced flame detection algorithm that leverages the intelligence of three artificial neural networks (ANN) that process signals to determine potential hazards;

Ability to distinguish between dangerous real flames and common false alarm sources, such as lightning, sunlight reflection, and other radiation sources, to help protect facilities while also avoiding false alarms and unnecessary process or plant shutdowns;

Factor Mutual (FM) performance verification for 22 of the most common fuel types used in the petrochemical and other process industries;

Ability to detect fires up to 310 feet (95 meters) away; and

Built-in self-check system. Every two minutes, the detector's electronics perform an optical and electrical check to ensure the path is clear and the electronic circuits are operational.

In addition to the FL5000 Flame Detector, MSA Safety will highlight a broad range of gas and flame detection solutions that include the FL500 Ultraviolet/Infrared Flame Detector; the FL500-H2 UV/IR Flame Detector for Hydrogen (H2) Applications; the ULTIMA® X5000 Gas Monitor; and the HazardWatch® FX-12 Fire and Gas Detection System.

Registered Expo attendees will have the opportunity to learn from MSA Safety associates about the latest in hydrogen hazard detection and flame detection technology during two sessions during the week. Registrants can attend:

Practical Guide to Hydrogen Hazard Detection System Design and Operation: Dave Opheim, MSA Safety New Business Development Manager, will explore potential hazards associated with hydrogen and provide best practices for detecting hydrogen gas leaks and fires. The session will cover safety guidelines, share real-life applications, and provide practical tips for implementing and maintaining a safe working environment. Room W331A on Monday, June 17 , at 9:15 a.m.

Dave Opheim, MSA Safety New Business Development Manager, will explore potential hazards associated with hydrogen and provide best practices for detecting hydrogen gas leaks and fires. The session will cover safety guidelines, share real-life applications, and provide practical tips for implementing and maintaining a safe working environment. Room W331A on , at Navigating the Latest in Flame Detection Technology: Kevin Killeen, MSA Safety Product Line Manager for Fixed Gas and Flame Detection, will highlight the recent advancements in flame detection design, ranging from advanced neural networks to Bluetooth technology, in exploration of the current state of fire detection systems. Learn more about the innovations shaping safety and discover the dynamic solutions safeguarding environments in the modern era. Expo Hall Theater 1 on Tuesday, June 18 at 2:30 p.m.

To learn more about the MSA Safety solutions on display at the NFPA Conference & Expo, click here.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the Company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2023 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

