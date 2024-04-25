MSA Safety Welcomes Larry De Maria Executive Director, Investor Relations

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety, Incorporated (NYSE: MSA), a global leader in the development of advanced safety products and solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures, has named Larry De Maria, CFA, as its Executive Director, Investor Relations. He will report to Lee McChesney, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and will also serve on MSA's Global Finance Leadership Team.

Larry De Maria to Lead Investor Relations at MSA Safety

Mr. De Maria joins MSA Safety from William Blair & Company where he served as Group Head, Global Industrial Infrastructure, Equity Research. Prior to joining William Blair in 2011, he was an equity research analyst at Sterne Agee where he co-managed the Global Industrial Infrastructure Group. He also held roles in institutional equities at Prudential Equity Group and A.G. Edwards.

"As we continue to successfully execute our strategy to deliver strong and resilient shareholder value, I am pleased to welcome Larry to MSA Safety," said Mr. McChesney. "As a highly respected analyst who has followed MSA Safety for more than five years, Larry brings to this position an extensive understanding of our business and the investor landscape. He will play a key role in furthering our investor relations strategy, building relationships with investors and analysts, and communicating our performance and strategies to deliver sustained shareholder value."

Chris Hepler, who has served as Executive Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations since 2021, will now lead MSA's corporate development function. In this role, he will focus on and expand MSA's acquisition and inorganic investment activities in line with the company's strategic objectives.

"I also want to thank Chris for his extensive contributions in advancing our investor relations efforts over the past three years," said Mr. McChesney. "I am excited to have Chris and Larry leading these two important functions of our company, and I know they will work together with our investors and business teams to ensure a successful transition."

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the Company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2023 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,100 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

