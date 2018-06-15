MSA Security® Announces Robust SmartTech® Upgrade Facilitating Wireless And Cellular Connectivity

MSA's proprietary SmartTech® is an innovative remote X-ray screening solution that combines advanced X-ray technology with the trained and experienced eyes of FBI-certified bomb technicians. SmartTech® is relied on by over 170 clients and deployed in 36 states and 37 countries, enabling users to access expertise not available elsewhere in the private sector in order to analyze, confirm or clear suspicious visuals in just minutes.

The wireless and cellular enhancement packaged in this latest version of SmartTech® delivers seamless connectivity and LAN-like speed without dependence on a client's internal network. Clients experience optimal signal opportunities when utilizing a provided 4G LTE router, minimizing communication delays, allowing for quicker and easier network troubleshooting and facilitating seamless system updates. Configured for swift plug-and-play operation, SmartTech® is unmatched when it comes to flexibility and mobility, key advantages for clients requiring rapid site setup, multi-site rollouts or redundancy for landline solutions.

"Our subject matter experts have invested nearly 10,000 hours to develop and quality test this new release, in addition to allowing for a full year of field testing at multiple client locations," said MSA Chief Executive Officer Glen Kucera. "As a result, the wireless and cellular connectivity reliability and quality criteria delivered in SmartTech® rise to our very rigorous standards – providing a disruptive X-ray screening technology solution that allows for seamless and real-time access to the nation's most qualified bomb detection experts."

About MSA Security

Founded in 1987, MSA Security is the premier provider of explosive detection services and high consequence threat protection with security solutions that include explosive detection, protective services, intelligence, investigations and consulting. With offices in New York, Washington, D.C., Massachusetts, California and Hong Kong, MSA has more than 1,000 employees from elite and specialized backgrounds such as ESU, Bomb Squad, Counterterrorism, Federal and State Law Enforcement Agencies and Military working daily and deployed globally. For more information, visit www.msasecurity.net.

