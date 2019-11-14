MSA Security® Explosive Detection Canines Deliver Air Cargo Screening to DHL Global Forwarding

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Security® (MSA), a global high consequence threat protection firm, and DHL Global Forwarding (DGF), publicly announce their partnership with to provide explosive detection canine screening of air cargo. The partnership grew from a small pilot in 2016, anticipating the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) Third-Party Canine (3PK9) Program, and is now in its third successful year.

With approximately 80 million cargo tons shipped annually, the aviation industry faces significant and evolving explosive threats. The TSA, cargo carriers and private sector security firms are working together to effectively and efficiently ensure public safety. MSA is actively engaged in this effort, deploying over 100 explosive detection canine teams, known as Windsor Teams, to screen cargo for various clients. The partnership between MSA and DGF was one of the first of its kind, providing valuable insight and lessons learned.

"Once we learned the TSA would be allowing third party canine providers to screen cargo for explosives, we immediately reached out to MSA because of their stellar reputation," notes Timothy Upham, Head of the TSA Program for DHL Global Forwarding. "We wanted to incorporate canines into our program early to prepare for the transition. We were pleased to discover that information from our pilot with MSA was also valuable to TSA as it shaped the 3PK9 program.

"The partnership with DGF demonstrates for the cargo environment what has already been proven through years of research – properly trained canines are the most effective and efficient method of explosive detection screening," said MSA Director of Air Cargo and Aviation, Marc Murphy. "Consistent with the results of the Department of Defense DARPA research project in the early 2000s, this partnership showed canine screening were more than ten times as efficient as other methods, including X-ray and explosive trace detection."

Given this success, DGF deployed MSA Windsor Teams as a secondary layer of screening while it awaited the official launch of the 3PK9 program in 2018. In December 2018, MSA became the first company to be certified as a CCSF-K9 provider, enabling DGF to seamlessly transition to canines as the primary method of screening.

Currently, MSA Windsor Teams screen at 15 DGF sites nationwide, from John F. Kennedy to Los Angeles International Airport. DHL recently featured the partnership in their internal Network magazine, highlighting Seattle-based Windsor Team, Anthony Maita and canine Payton. As improved service quality, efficiencies and safety continue to be realized in day-to-day operations and employees embrace working alongside their four-legged colleagues, MSA looks forward to expanding this partnership to enhance operations and stay ahead of emerging threats.

