MSA Security® Names Chris Shelton Vice President, Air Cargo

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Security® ("MSA"), a global high consequence threat protection firm, announced that Chris Shelton has joined its management team as Vice President, Air Cargo.

"The aviation industry remains a top national security priority and a key market for MSA Security," explains CEO, Glen Kucera. "We are pleased to announce Mr. Shelton will be joining MSA's team of aviation security experts, as we enhance our solutions to address the evolving threat spectrum. With the Certified Cargo Security Program – Canine (CCSP-K9) approaching its first benchmark year, Mr. Shelton will play a strategic role advancing our success within this regulated environment."

Mr. Shelton joins MSA following 17 years with the TSA's Federal Air Marshal Service, where he most recently served as the Supervisory Air Marshal in Charge of the TSA Canine Training Center, overseeing canine team training for the largest explosive detection canine program in the Department of Homeland Security. He was responsible for training, deploying, and evaluating over 1,000 TSA and law enforcement-led canine teams for aviation, multimodal, maritime, mass transit and cargo environments. Over the past several years, Shelton was instrumental in the development of the Certified Cargo Security Program – Canine (CCSP-K9), the TSA program regulating the use of third-party canines for explosive detection screening in regulated air cargo environments.

MSA is the largest private provider of Explosive Detection Canine Teams – known as Windsor Teams – with over 700 deployed globally. More than 130 of these teams are currently deployed to air cargo environments. With six ATF-licensed training facilities strategically located near cargo hubs nationwide, MSA ensures Windsor Teams regularly train on high explosive odors, including homemade explosives (HMEs).

"From early in my career as a canine handler and trainer for law enforcement, I have been passionate about the detection dog world," explains Shelton. "As I look to this new career chapter, I see a unique and exciting opportunity to enhance air cargo security by combining my experience with MSA's stellar reputation and meticulous training standards."

Founded in 1987, MSA Security is a global security firm with more than 30 years of experience protecting enterprise-level facilities from high consequence threats. MSA is headquartered in New York City and has more than 1,300 employees—including over 700 explosive detection canine teams—operating in 42 states and 42 countries. The firm offers a range of customizable solutions, including explosive detection services, protective services, intelligence, investigations and consulting. For more information, visit msasecurity.net.

