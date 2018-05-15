MSA Security Names Michael O'Neil Chairman and Appoints Glen Kucera CEO

"This announcement reflects the strong growth and expansion of MSA Security over the past decade and the promising future we envision," said Michael O'Neil, Chairman of MSA Security. "Glen has the experience and leadership skills to continue improving our operations, field force, technologies, and client service at world class levels. I am eager to take on the role of Chairman to provide strategic oversight and counsel to help MSA grow and expand faster. As the threats our clients face continue to evolve and change, we will work tirelessly to protect them. I will be helping MSA continue providing the best threat protection available."

"I am honored to take on the CEO role at MSA and will continue to collaborate with Michael to take advantage of market opportunities and provide the highest level of high consequence threat protection. I will work closely with our clients to improve our top-tier, tailored security solutions and will continue to move the company forward," said Glen Kucera, Chief Executive Officer of MSA Security. "MSA has a bright future ahead and we value our continued client relationships that have afforded us great success."

Mr. O'Neil has served as MSA's CEO since 2009. He is a 22-year veteran of the New York City Police Department and served as the founding Commanding Officer of its Counterterrorism Division.

Mr. Kucera, has been President of MSA since 2017. Previously, he served as President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Paramount Building Solutions. Prior to Paramount Building Solutions, Mr. Kucera was CEO at Saso, and President and CEO of Wagner International's Global Contractor Division.

About MSA Security

Founded in 1987, MSA Security is a global security firm with more than 30 years of experience protecting enterprise-level facilities from high consequence threats. MSA is headquartered in New York City and has over 1,000 employees—including over 500 explosive detection canine teams—operating in 42 states and 30 countries. The firm offers a range of customizable solutions, including explosive detection, protective services, intelligence, investigations and consulting. For more information, visit msasecurity.net.

