MSA Security Opens Additional Windsor Training Facility in San Diego

MSA Security's Windsor Program is a proprietary training, deployment and sustainment program for explosive detection canine/handler teams, known as Windsor Teams. The program meets the highest nationally recognized training and certification standards. MSA deploys nearly 500 Windsor Teams to government and commercial entities throughout the world.

"We believe our elite training program produces the best canines and handlers in the industry," said Director of Canine Training, Michael Wynn. "We are excited to provide teams in the western region with a first-class training facility closer to their operational base. The new San Diego facility will allow MSA to conduct bi-annual training and annual certification close to home, minimizing travel time and keeping them focused on their important role in the field."

The San Diego facility, modeled after MSA's primary training center in Windsor, CT, is licensed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Windsor teams will undergo recurrent training on all five classes of military-grade explosives, as well as homemade peroxide-based explosives, frequently used by terrorists. Operational sustainment training will include sweeps of vehicles, buildings, crowds, checkpoints, cargo, and more.

"Since 1987, MSA has produced the highest caliber explosive detection canine teams. We established the San Diego training facility in response to our strong growth across the U.S. The facility will support our commitment to maintain the best explosive detection canine/handler teams in the industry," says Michael O'Neil, CEO of MSA Security.

MSA's Windsor training program is certified by the Department of Homeland Security's SAFETY Act.

About MSA Security

Founded in 1987, MSA Security is a global security firm with more than 30 years of experience protecting enterprise-level facilities from high consequence threats. MSA is headquartered in New York City and has over 1,000 employees—including nearly 500 explosive detection canine teams—operating in 42 states and 30 countries. The firm offers a range of customizable solutions, including explosive detection, protective services, intelligence, investigations and consulting. For more information, visit msasecurity.net.

