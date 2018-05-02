MSA Supports OSHA's 2018 National Safety Stand-Down by Offering Free On-Site Safety Seminars

As part of this week-long safety "blitz" – now in its fifth year – MSA will provide free, OSHA-compliant fall protection demonstrations at construction jobsites across the U.S. utilizing MSA's fleet of mobile training vehicles. The company's 50-person team of fall protection and confined space safety experts will highlight basic fall protection principles and necessary personal protective products through demos and hands-on training, covering topics such as ANSI/OSHA standards compliance, components of a fall-arrest system, equipment inspection and confined space applications. In the past two years alone, MSA has trained more than 20,000 workers on how to best check, inspect and use their life-saving fall protection equipment.

"OSHA's National Safety Stand-Down is a simple and focused way to remind workers and their employers of the risks of working at heights – and the steps they can take to mitigate those risks in order to return safely home each and every day," said Eleni Lucido, Vice President and General Manager of MSA's business in the U.S. and Canada. "As a safety company dedicated to seeing to 'that men and women may work in safety,' MSA is committed to helping prevent these falls through proper training and the design of innovative products that will continue to raise the bar in fall protection safety."

To register for a fall protection demonstration as part of National Safety Stand-Down, visit www.MSAsafety.com/safetystanddown.

About MSA

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter protective apparel and helmets, and fall protection devices. With 2017 revenues of $1.2 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,700 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

