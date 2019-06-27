MSAA Offers a Free Online Support Forum to Connect Members of the MS Community

CHERRY HILL, N.J., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America's (MSAA) free online support forum, My MSAA Community, has been a continued source of support, encouragement, and hope for members of the multiple sclerosis (MS) community since the Summer of 2016. Powered by HealthUnlocked, My MSAA Community was created to offer people with multiple sclerosis, care partners, friends, and family members a way to connect with others also affected by the condition.

Members of the Community have formed lasting bonds – many members check in with one another on a regular basis, while others share updates about their health, disease management strategies, and more. "I believe this group will help you overcome obstacles you may be facing, while enabling you to become a well-informed individual," said a My MSAA Community member recently on the forum. "We're here to listen, guide, and empower others throughout their journey. I found this group to be very warm and friendly, but I especially like how some of these folks can put a big smile on your face, when the world may feel like it's turning upside down."

In addition to the daily interactions on the platform between members, MSAA also hosts frequent Ask Me Anything (AMA) events on the Community. These AMA events provide members the opportunity to ask questions directly to healthcare professionals in an easy-to-use online format.

To join My MSAA Community, please visit https://mymsaa.org/msaa-community/my-msaa-community-forum . To learn more about the Community, please contact Kaitlyn Gallagher, Public Relations & Marketing Coordinator at (800) 532-7667, ext. 122 or via email at kgallagher@mymsaa.org .

About MSAA

The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is a national nonprofit organization and leading resource for the entire MS community, improving lives today through vital services and support. MSAA provides free programs and services, such as: a Helpline with trained specialists; award-winning publications, including MSAA's magazine, The Motivator; MSAA's nationally recognized website, featuring award-winning educational videos and research updates; S.E.A.R.C.H.™ program to assist the MS community with learning about different treatment choices; a mobile phone app, My MS Manager™ (named one of the best multiple sclerosis iPhone & Android apps by Healthline.com); a resource database, My MS Resource Locator®; safety and mobility equipment products; cooling accessories for heat-sensitive individuals; educational programs held across the country; MRI funding; My MSAA Community, a peer-to-peer online support forum; a clinical trial search tool; and more. For additional information, please visit www.mymsaa.org or call (800) 532-7667.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS), which consists of the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord. MS damages or destroys the protective covering (known as myelin) surrounding the nerves of the CNS, and can potentially injure the nerves as well. This damage causes reduced communication between the brain and nerve pathways. Common MS symptoms include visual problems, overwhelming fatigue, difficulty with balance and coordination, depression and cognitive issues, and various levels of impaired mobility. The prevalence of multiple sclerosis is estimated at nearly one million people nationwide and most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 50. MS is not contagious and researchers continue to look for both a cause and a cure.

