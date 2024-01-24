MSA's Latest Production Invites Guests to Immerse in a Heartfelt Story of Romance, Just in Time for Valentine's

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearts & Daggers is MSA & Circus Arts' newest production about a couple's journey that undergoes a poignant separation as one is enticed by the illusion of a more alluring life. In one unforgettable evening guests get to experience interactive stations, surprising treats, circus feats, dance, and themed cocktails as they immerse into the story of romance featuring an intimate ensemble of mesmerizing talents from Mongolia, Canada, and the entertainment capital of US, Las Vegas.

Treating the local community to world-renowned entertainment, the Valentine's themed show promises to bring a memorable experience and an evening of enchantment to everyone that enjoys live performances. The seating is set-up in a more casual layout with small drink tables for the themed cocktails that are a part of every admission. MSA & Circus Arts is the first venue in Chicago to house an indoor circus ring and for this production will be offering exclusive upfront viewing with a Ringside seating section! Artists will be arriving in Chicago February 5th to begin rehearsals.

Limited engagement will run at MSA & Circus Arts Bucktown venue for two weekends only starting February 9.

All tickets include two themed cocktails starting at $67 and are available for purchase online www.msacircusarts.org/event

About MSA & Circus Arts

MSA & Circus Arts stands as the premier destination for circus arts education and professional act development in the Midwest. For over 15 years, the center has been dedicated to providing accessible circus arts education and training to young students from around the world in a safe and friendly environment. The focus is on encouraging self-expression and a continuous strive for excellence and personal achievement.

Founded by Nourbol Meirmanov, director of a 8-person acrobatics troupe and a professional artist from Kazakhstan who traveled to the US with Ringling Bros. Circus in 1990, the organization has been a cornerstone in the circus arts community. Mr. Meirmanov has brought the highest level of training to Chicago, making him a sought-after coach.

Now led by MSA & Circus Arts President, international prize holder Almas Meirmanov, and Director Yekaterina Dmitrieva, both second-generation performing artists, the organization is expanding its reach. They aim to introduce world-renowned entertainment at MSA for the community to enjoy, marking a new chapter in their commitment to excellence in circus arts.Learn more about MSA here https://www.msacircusarts.org

