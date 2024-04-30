MSBAI Selected by OLCF for SummitPLUS Allocation

Figure: GURU Autonomously Searches for Geometries, Video: https://youtu.be/nCXFz7_SAm8

The goals were to provide additional compute time on Summit to researchers across academia, industry, and government who could leverage the system's immense capabilities to tackle challenging problems in areas like climate modeling, materials science, energy research, and more with the aim of:

Fostering collaboration between industry, academia, and government sectors in scientific research

Accelerating advancements in open science and high-performance computing

Bronson Messer, Director of Science for the OLCF said: "SummitPLUS is all about the science community wringing the last bit of scientific impact out of what has been a remarkably successful supercomputer. We are very excited about the possibilities this short-term access to Summit will present to researchers.

MSBAI's GURU system is a powerful AI platform that sets up simulations in minutes (a process that traditionally takes hours to complete) with an interface users can run on a broad range of devices from laptops, to smartphones, and Vision Pro or Quest headsets, a compute deployment system that can run the user's requests on a variety of commercial cloud services, and modular skills agents that are trained to accomplish 'hierarchical planning' to perform work reliably for knowledge workers.

OLCF sought proposals that would push the boundaries of the possible with Summit's powerful hardware, including its GPUs, large memory capacity, and fast interconnects. Gina Tourassi, Director of the National Center for Computational Sciences at ORNL said: "Summit has been an invaluable resource for our users and the broader HPC community for the past four years. We are excited at the opportunity to extend Summit's life and impact for another year and look forward to the insights from future projects." Dr. Justin Whitt, OLCF Program Director, added: "Summit is a world-class resource, and we're glad to expand access to enable more researchers to push the boundaries of what's possible in high-performance computing. The selected projects showcase the incredible potential of this system to accelerate scientific progress."

