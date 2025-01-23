MSC Cruises' new U.S. brand campaign to debut with ad showcasing MSC World America, sailing from Miami starting April 2025

Drew Barrymore and Orlando Bloom take viewers on a cruise "holiday" during commercial

Teaser of the highly-anticipated TV spot now available

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Cruises, the world's third-largest cruise line, announced today that Drew Barrymore and Orlando Bloom will be starring in the brand's first-ever Big Game commercial. The 60-second ad will highlight MSC Cruises' signature blend of European style and American comfort while showcasing its upcoming flagship, MSC World America.

MSC CRUISES ANNOUNCES DREW BARRYMORE AND ORLANDO BLOOM WILL STAR IN BIG GAME COMMERCIAL

Barrymore and Bloom are joining forces with MSC Cruises to launch the family-owned company's first national advertising campaign as part of its ongoing North American expansion. Viewers will see the two acclaimed actors taking a vacation aboard MSC World America.

"I am so proud to work with MSC Cruises, which is a company that makes it possible for people and families to get to see the world," shared Drew Barrymore, actress and host of The Drew Barrymore Show. "They take care of all the planning and make it beautiful and joyful! They are also helping to create incredible memories to last a lifetime. I'm so excited to partner with MSC Cruises on this most meaningful endeavor!"

In the teaser, Barrymore and Bloom have commandeered the piano in the MSC Yacht Club's Top Sail Lounge, which is an exclusive area available to guests traveling in MSC Cruises' luxury ship-within-a-ship offering. Bloom offers his critique as Barrymore belts out her best rendition of "Holiday," which is also the new campaign's musical signature.

"This is my first Big Game commercial, and I'm flattered to partner with such a prestigious brand," said Orlando Bloom, actor. "MSC World America is full of European style and is perfectly designed for immersive and enriching experiences at sea. I'm excited to share this elegant new ship on America's biggest stage and I'm sure MSC World America will wow holidaymakers of all types—Americans and Europeans alike."

The ad was produced by award-winning creative agency, Highdive, and is designed to highlight what sets the brand apart from other cruise options.

"The fun dynamic between Drew and Orlando in our Big Game commercial is a great representation of MSC World America—which combines European design and authentic experiences with everything Americans have come to expect from a cruise—to offer an unmatched vacation," noted Suzanne Salas, EVP, Marketing, eCommerce & Sales, MSC Cruises USA. "We want to give America a glimpse of all the unique features our new ship has to offer, through Drew and Orlando's eyes of course."

The new campaign kicks off an exciting year for MSC Cruises in the U.S. MSC World America will be the brand's largest ship to serve the North American market, ushering in a new world of cruising when she sets sail from PortMiami on April 9, 2025. The ship will offer 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises, all of which will call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve—a private island destination in The Bahamas with several miles of white sand beaches, turquoise waters and a range of activity and amenity enhancements debuting this year.

MSC World America's features include:

Seven districts aimed at providing distinct spaces that will allow every type of traveler to choose their own vacation experience

19 dining venues, including the only Eataly restaurant at sea

18 bars and lounges, including all-new venues like All Stars Sports Bar and The Loft comedy club

The Harbour, an all-new outdoor venue for families featuring the Cliffhanger over-water swing ride, a ropes course, a water park, a playground, relaxation areas, and complimentary grab-and-go dining

The outdoor World Promenade, featuring shopping, dining and one of the longest dry slides at sea along with fantastic ocean views

The 3-level World Galleria, bustling with activity and lined with bars, shops and restaurants

The largest MSC Yacht Club in the Caribbean—the luxury ship-within-a-ship experience that features enhanced suites, butler service and private bar, restaurant and pool facilities

MSC World America will launch from the line's new MSC Miami Cruise Terminal on April 9, which will be the largest cruise terminal in the world. Later in the year, the line will begin offering cruises from Galveston, Texas for the first time, followed by the addition of cruises to Alaska in the summer of 2026. A long-established market leader in Europe, the company offers an unmatched portfolio of global itineraries full of immersive experiences that stretch far beyond the Caribbean.

To learn more about MSC Cruises, click here. To learn more about MSC World America, click here.

For press inquiries, contact [email protected].

About MSC Cruises

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe, South America, the Middle East and Southern Africa, with a strong and growing presence in North America and the Far East.

The MSC Cruises fleet consists of 22 modern ships with three new vessels due to be launched in 2025, 2026, and 2027.

The Company operates in more than 100 countries around the world, offering cruises across five continents, calling at more than 300 destinations and welcoming more than 180 different nationalities on board.

For more information, click here.

SOURCE MSC Cruises