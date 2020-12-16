MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE: MSM), a premier distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) products and services to industrial customers throughout North America, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.75 per share. The $0.75 dividend is payable on January 26, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 12, 2021. The ex-dividend date is January 11, 2021.

