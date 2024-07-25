MSC Income Fund, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement in Connection with Potential Listing of its Shares on a National Securities Exchange

HOUSTON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that MSC Income Fund, Inc. ("MSC Income"), a non-listed business development company ("BDC") for which Main Street's wholly owned registered investment adviser, MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), serves as the investment adviser and administrator, has filed a Preliminary Proxy Statement (the "Special Proxy Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with an upcoming Special Meeting of MSC Income shareholders (the "MSC Income Special Meeting"). The Special Proxy Statement details a series of proposals which Main Street and MSC Income believe will position MSC Income to effectuate a listing of its shares of common stock on a national securities exchange (such as the New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ Stock Market) (a "Listing"), which may be accompanied by a follow-on public offering of MSC Income's shares, in each case if and when market conditions make it desirable to do so and if it is otherwise in MSC Income's and its shareholders' best interest.

In commenting on the Special Proxy Statement, Dwayne L. Hyzak, Main Street's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are very excited about the potential changes at MSC Income Fund that are detailed in its recent Special Proxy Statement filing, which are the result of our continued efforts to find the best long-term outcome for all MSC Income Fund stakeholders. We believe that the planned activities and changes represent significant catalysts to the future growth of MSC Income Fund and strengthen its ability to continue to provide its shareholders with a very attractive source of recurring current dividend income and attractive total shareholder returns through a transition of MSC Income Fund's investment strategy and investment portfolio to be solely focused on its Private Loan investment strategy. We also understand that an option for liquidity is a valuable feature of any investment, so we are pleased that the Special Proxy Statement is a significant first step in providing all MSC Income Fund shareholders the benefits of an equity security that is listed on a national securities exchange."

Mr. Hyzak continued, "At the same time, we believe these planned activities and changes provide significant future benefits to Main Street's asset management business through the opportunity to grow the management fees that our wholly owned adviser receives from MSC Income Fund as it executes its growth plans. We look forward to sharing additional details of the expected future benefits to the shareholders of both Main Street and MSC Income Fund and the potential timing of a Listing and to executing on the plans detailed in MSC Income Fund's Special Proxy Statement."

Main Street believes that a Listing would provide several benefits to MSC Income stakeholders, including, but not limited to the following:

an opportunity for the significant growth of MSC Income through near-term access to additional capital through the public capital markets; and

a path to an option for full liquidity for those existing MSC Income shareholders who desire such option.

A Listing would also provide MSC Income with the longer-term opportunity to access additional leverage capacity through a potential future reduction in its minimum asset coverage ratio from 200% to 150%, subject to future approval of the MSC Income board of directors or MSC Income's shareholders, which would allow MSC Income to further optimize its leverage profile and shareholder returns and support the future growth of its investment portfolio.

Effective upon a Listing, MSC Income and MSC Adviser would amend their existing investment advisory agreement to better align with MSC Income's transition to focus on its Private Loan investment strategy, including changes to the base management fee and incentive fee structures. The transactions and changes contemplated in the Special Proxy Statement, including the proposed amendment of MSC Income's investment advisory agreement with MSC Adviser, have been approved by MSC Income's board of directors, but remain subject to approval of MSC Income's shareholders.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one-stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market investment strategy. Main Street's lower middle market portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market portfolio companies are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

Main Street, through its wholly owned portfolio company MSC Adviser, also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties, the largest of which is MSC Income. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

ABOUT MSC INCOME FUND, INC.

MSC Income (www.mscincomefund.com) is a principal investment firm primarily focused on providing debt capital to middle market companies and customized debt and equity financing to lower middle market companies. MSC Income's lower middle market portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. MSC Income's middle market portfolio companies are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

