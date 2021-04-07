MSC Industrial Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results

MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

FISCAL 2021 Q2 HIGHLIGHTS

Net sales of $774.0 million , a 1.5% decrease from the prior year quarter

, a 1.5% decrease from the prior year quarter Operating income of $28.0 million , or $80.5 million excluding $30.1 million in inventory write-downs, $21.6 million in restructuring costs, and $0.8 million in other charges 1

, or excluding in inventory write-downs, in restructuring costs, and in other charges Operating margin of 3.6%, or 10.4% excluding the adjustments described above 1

Diluted EPS of $0.32 ; vs. $1.00 in the prior year quarter

; vs. in the prior year quarter Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.03 vs. $1.02 in the prior year quarter1

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. (NYSE: MSM), "MSC Industrial" or the "Company", a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter ended February 27, 2021.



























Financial Highlights2

FY21 Q2

FY20 Q2

Change

FY21 YTD

FY20 YTD

Change Net Sales

$774.0

$786.1

-1.5%

$1,545.9

$1,609.7

-4.0% Income from Operations

$28.0

$77.7

-63.9%

$81.9

$168.0

-51.2% Operating Margin

3.6%

9.9%





5.3%

10.4%



Net Income attributable to MSC Industrial

$18.1

$55.5

-67.4%

$56.5

$120.9

-53.2% Diluted EPS

$0.323

$1.004

-68.0%

$1.013

$2.184

-53.7%

























Adjusted Financial Highlights1,2

FY21 Q2

FY20 Q2

Change

FY21 YTD

FY20 YTD

Change Unadjusted Net Sales

$774.0

$786.1

-1.5%

$1,545.9

$1,609.7

-4.0% Adjusted Income from Operations

$80.5

$79.6

1.1%

$165.4

$172.5

-4.1% Adjusted Operating Margin

10.4%

10.1%





10.7%

10.7%



Adjusted Net Income attributable to MSC Industrial

$57.6

$57.0

1.1%

$119.4

$124.3

-4.0% Adjusted Diluted EPS

$1.033

$1.024

1.0%

$2.133

$2.244

-4.9%



1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. An explanation and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented in schedules accompanying this press release. 2 In millions except percentages and per share data or as otherwise noted. 3 Based on 56.1 million and 56.0 million diluted shares outstanding for FY21 Q2 and FY21 YTD respectively. 4 Based on 55.6 million and 55.5 million diluted shares outstanding for FY20 Q2 and FY20 YTD respectively.

Erik Gershwind, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our fiscal second quarter reflected solid execution in a choppy, but improving environment. Improvement in sales levels of our non-safety and non-janitorial product lines continued through the quarter and turned positive in March. Sales of our safety and janitorial products grew in the mid-teens. Execution of our Mission Critical initiatives was solid, and I am pleased with the progress that we are making with our share capture programs."

Kristen Actis-Grande, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "Average daily sales were $12.7 million for the quarter and our gross margin was 38.1%, a decline of 400 basis points versus the prior year due primarily to a roughly $30 million PPE write-down recorded during the quarter. Excluding this write-down, our adjusted gross margin was 42.0 percent, roughly flat sequentially and versus the prior year. Operating expenses as a percentage of sales was 31.7%, a 30 basis point improvement from the prior year period. During the quarter, our Mission Critical program delivered $9 million of gross cost out bringing our cumulative savings for fiscal 2021 to $17 million against our goal of $25 million by the end of this year. We also invested roughly $5 million in our fiscal second quarter growth programs. We are ahead of plan on savings, and our investment program is also progressing very well. In fact, the results are such that we anticipate making some additional growth investments to capture more of the opportunities that we are seeing. On balance, this means that our net savings target for Mission Critical remains roughly the same or slightly larger for the full year. Our goal remains $90 million to $100 million of gross cost savings through fiscal 2023 versus fiscal 2019, and we are currently tracking to the high end of that range. Our adjusted operating margin, excluding the write-down of PPE inventory and restructuring and other related costs, was up 30 basis points from the prior year due to our Mission Critical progress."

Gershwind concluded, "The improving environment and continued execution of our growth and cost take-out programs are combining to position us well. We are now emerging as a stronger company and are poised to reaccelerate growth. We have strengthened our value proposition, with more to come, and further strengthened and extended our leadership position in our core business of Metalworking. We are well on-track to achieve our goals of growing 400 basis points above the Industrial Production Index and returning ROIC back to the high teens by the end of fiscal 2023."

Conference Call Information

MSC Industrial will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EDT to review the Company's fiscal 2021 second quarter results. The call, accompanying slides, and other operational statistics may be accessed at: http://investor.mscdirect.com. The conference call may also be accessed at 1-877-443-5575 (U.S.), 1-855-669-9657 (Canada) or 1-412-902-6618 (international).

An online archive of the broadcast will be available until April 14, 2021.

The Company's reporting date for fiscal 2021 third quarter results is scheduled for July 7, 2021.

About MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) is a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with approximately 1.9 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from over 75 years of working with customers across industries.

Our experienced team of more than 6,200 associates is dedicated to working side by side with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling, and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow.

For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including statements about the future impact of COVID-19 on our business operations, results of operations and financial condition, expected future results, expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans and other initiatives, and expected future growth, profitability and return on invested capital, are forward-looking statements. The words "will,", "may," "believes," "anticipates," "thinks," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The inclusion of any statement in this press release does not constitute an admission by MSC Industrial or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following, many of which are and will be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any future resurgences, on our business operations, results of operations and financial condition; general economic conditions in the markets in which we operate; changing customer and product mixes; competition, including the adoption by competitors of aggressive pricing strategies and sales methods; industry consolidation and other changes in the industrial distribution sector; our ability to realize the expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans, including our transition from a spot-buy supplier to a mission-critical partner; our ability to realize the expected cost savings and benefits from our restructuring activities and structural cost reductions; retention of key personnel and qualified sales and customer service personnel and metalworking specialists; volatility in commodity and energy prices; the outcome of government or regulatory proceedings or future litigation; credit risk of our customers; risk of customer cancellation or rescheduling of orders; difficulties in calibrating customer demand for our products, in particular personal protective equipment or "PPE" products, which could cause an inability to sell excess products ordered from manufacturers resulting in inventory write-downs or could conversely cause inventory shortages of such products; work stoppages or other business interruptions (including those due to extreme weather conditions) at transportation centers, shipping ports, our headquarters or our customer fulfillment centers; disruptions or breaches of our information systems, or violations of data privacy laws; risk of loss of key suppliers, key brands or supply chain disruptions; changes to trade policies, including the impact from significant restrictions or tariffs; risks associated with opening or expanding our customer fulfillment centers; litigation risk due to the nature of our business; risks associated with the integration of acquired businesses or other strategic transactions; financial restrictions on outstanding borrowings; our ability to maintain our credit facilities; interest rate uncertainty due to LIBOR reform; failure to comply with applicable environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; ability to estimate the cost of healthcare claims incurred under our self-insurance plan; and goodwill and intangible assets recorded as a result of our acquisitions could be impaired. Additional information concerning these and other risks described under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual and quarterly reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, respectively, and in the other reports and documents that we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.



MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)













February 27,

August 29,

2021

2020 ASSETS (unaudited)





Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,242

$ 125,211 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

527,233



491,743 Inventories

532,536



543,106 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

105,342



77,710 Total current assets

1,185,353



1,237,770 Property, plant and equipment, net

293,342



301,979 Goodwill

678,406



677,579 Identifiable intangibles, net

99,756



104,873 Operating lease assets

41,758



56,173 Other assets

3,626



4,056 Total assets $ 2,302,241

$ 2,382,430











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities:









Current portion of debt including obligations under finance leases $ 222,680

$ 122,248 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

19,956



21,815 Accounts payable

170,487



125,775 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

140,091



138,895 Total current liabilities

553,214



408,733 Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases

461,685



497,018 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

37,640



34,379 Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties

121,721



121,727 Other noncurrent liabilities

9,444



— Total liabilities

1,183,704



1,061,857 Commitments and Contingencies









Shareholders' Equity:









Preferred Stock

—



— Class A Common Stock

48



47 Class B Common Stock

9



10 Additional paid-in capital

712,750



690,739 Retained earnings

523,757



749,515 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(18,806)



(21,418) Class A treasury stock, at cost

(105,645)



(103,948) Total MSC Industrial shareholders' equity

1,112,113



1,314,945 Noncontrolling interest $ 6,424

$ 5,628 Total shareholders' equity

1,118,537



1,320,573 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,302,241

$ 2,382,430

MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

























Thirteen Weeks Ended

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended

February 27,

February 29,

February 27,

February 29,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net sales $ 773,995

$ 786,094

$ 1,545,899

$ 1,609,695 Cost of goods sold

479,244



455,042



927,830



931,447 Gross profit

294,751



331,052



618,069



678,248 Operating expenses

245,115



251,441



483,820



505,768 Impairment loss

-



-



26,726



- Restructuring costs

21,615



1,941



25,594



4,512 Income from operations

28,021



77,670



81,929



167,968 Other income (expense):





















Interest expense

(3,580)



(3,495)



(6,936)



(6,666) Interest income

16



68



37



78 Other income (expense), net

(58)



(70)



593



51 Total other expense

(3,622)



(3,497)



(6,306)



(6,537) Income before provision for income taxes

24,399



74,173



75,623



161,431 Provision for income taxes

6,051



18,617



18,498



40,423 Net income

18,348



55,556



57,125



121,008 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

263



56



586



90 Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 18,085

$ 55,500

$ 56,539

$ 120,918 Per share data attributable to MSC Industrial:





















Net income per common share:





















Basic $ 0.32

$ 1.00

$ 1.01

$ 2.18 Diluted $ 0.32

$ 1.00

$ 1.01

$ 2.18 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per common share:





















Basic

55,838



55,467



55,749



55,371 Diluted

56,133



55,587



56,019



55,545

MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands) (Unaudited)

























Thirteen Weeks Ended

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended

February 27,

February 29,

February 27,

February 29,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income, as reported $ 18,348

$ 55,556

$ 57,125

$ 121,008 Other comprehensive income, net of tax:





















Foreign currency translation adjustments

626



(788)



2,822



818 Comprehensive income

18,974



54,768



59,947



121,826 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest:





















Net income

(263)



(56)



(586)



(90) Foreign currency translation adjustments

251



45



(210)



(95) Comprehensive income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 18,962

$ 54,757

$ 59,151

$ 121,641

MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)













Twenty-Six Weeks Ended

February 27,

February 29,

2021

2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:









Net income $ 57,125

$ 121,008 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

34,571



34,313 Non-cash operating lease cost

7,537



11,061 Stock-based compensation

8,994



8,178 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

345



227 Inventory write-down

30,091



— Operating lease and fixed asset impairment due to restructuring

18,097



— Provision for credit losses

4,280



4,704 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

(39,421)



(2,105) Inventories

(18,647)



3,449 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(27,214)



(7,953) Operating lease liabilities

(9,074)



(10,931) Other assets

494



1,375 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

51,756



(7,511) Total adjustments

61,809



34,807 Net cash provided by operating activities

118,934



155,815 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:









Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(19,954)



(25,737) Cash used in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

—



(2,286) Net cash used in investing activities

(19,954)



(28,023) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:









Repurchases of common stock

(3,519)



(3,208) Payments of regular cash dividends

(83,685)



(83,181) Payments of special cash dividends

(195,351)



(277,634) Proceeds from sale of Class A Common Stock in connection with associate stock purchase plan

2,040



2,202 Proceeds from exercise of Class A Common Stock options

10,834



13,390 Borrowings under credit facilities

415,000



389,600 Borrowings under financing obligations

1,269



— Payments under credit facilities

(350,000)



(156,000) Contributions from non-controlling interest

—



105 Other, net

(1,392)



(696) Net cash used in financing activities

(204,804)



(115,422) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

855



211 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(104,969)



12,581 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period

125,211



32,286 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 20,242

$ 44,867 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:









Cash paid for income taxes $ 41,265

$ 37,286 Cash paid for interest $ 6,606

$ 5,636

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Results Excluding Impairment Loss, Restructuring Costs, Inventory Write-downs, and Other Charges

To supplement MSC Industrial's unaudited selected financial data presented consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, that exclude impairment losses, restructuring costs, inventory write-downs related to certain PPE inventory, and other related costs and tax effects.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with GAAP or an alternative for GAAP financial measures and may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and should only be used to evaluate MSC Industrial's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude impairment losses, restructuring costs, inventory write-downs related to certain PPE inventory, and other related costs and tax effects. Management makes these adjustments to facilitate a review of the Company's operating performance on a comparable basis between periods, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans, for identifying and analyzing trends in the Company's underlying business and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that investors benefit from seeing results from the perspective of management in addition to seeing results presented in accordance with GAAP for the same reasons and purposes for which management uses such non-GAAP financial measures.































MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Thirteen Weeks Ended February 27, 2021 (dollars in thousands, except percentages and per share data)































GAAP Financial

Measure



Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP

Financial Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Inventory

Write-down

Restructuring

Costs

Legal Costs-

impairment of

prepaid for PPE

Adjusted Total

MSC Industrial Net Sales $ 773,995

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 773,995





























Cost of Goods Sold

479,244



30,091



-



-



449,153





























Gross Profit

294,751



(30,091)



-



-



324,842 Gross Margin

38.1%



-3.9%



-



-



42.0%





























Operating Expenses

245,115



-



-



727



244,388 Operating Exp as % of Sales

31.7%



-



-



0.1%



31.6%





























Restructuring Costs

21,615



-



21,615



-



-





























Income from Operations

28,021



(30,091)



(21,615)



(727)



80,454 Operating Margin

3.6%



-3.9%



-2.8%



-0.1%



10.4%





























Total Other Expense

(3,622)



-



-



-



(3,622)





























Income before provision for income taxes

24,399



(30,091)



(21,615)



(727)



76,832





























Provision for income taxes

6,051



(7,432)



(5,339)



(180)



19,002 Net income

18,348



(22,659)



(16,276)



(547)



57,830 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

263



-



-



-



263 Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 18,085

$ (22,659)

$ (16,276)

$ (547)

$ 57,567





























Net income per common share:



























Diluted $ 0.32

$ (0.40)

$ (0.29)

$ (0.01)

$ 1.03





































MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Twenty-Six Weeks Ended February 27, 2021 (dollars in thousands, except percentages and per share data)





































GAAP

Financial

Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP

Financial

Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Inventory

Write-down

Restructuring

Costs

Impairment

Loss

Legal Costs -

impairment of

prepaid for PPE

Adjusted Total

MSC Industrial Net Sales $ 1,545,899

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 1,545,899



































Cost of Goods Sold

927,830



30,091



-



-



-



897,739



































Gross Profit

618,069



(30,091)



-



-



-



648,160 Gross Margin

40.0%



-1.9%



-



-



-



41.9%



































Operating Expenses

483,820



-



-



-



1,020



482,800 Operating Exp as % of Sales

31.3%



-



-



-



0.1%



31.2%



































Impairment Loss

26,726



-



-



26,726



-



-



































Restructuring Costs

25,594



-



25,594



-



-



-



































Income from Operations

81,929



(30,091)



(25,594)



(26,726)



(1,020)



165,360 Operating Margin

5.3%



-1.9%



-1.7%



-1.7%



-0.1%



10.7%



































Total Other Expense

(6,306)



-



-



-



-



(6,306)



































Income before provision for income taxes

75,623



(30,091)



(25,594)



(26,726)



(1,020)



159,054



































Provision for income taxes

18,498



(7,432)



(6,322)



(6,601)



(252)



39,105 Net income

57,125



(22,659)



(19,272)



(20,125)



(768)



119,949 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

586



-



-



-



-



586 Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 56,539

$ (22,659)

$ (19,272)

$ (20,125)

$ (768)

$ 119,363



































Net income per common share:

































Diluted $ 1.01

$ (0.40)

$ (0.34)

$ (0.36)

$ (0.01)

$ 2.13





































MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Thirteen and Twenty-Six Weeks Ended February 29, 2020 (dollars in thousands, except percentages and per share data)





































GAAP Financial Measure

Items Affecting Comparability 1

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Total MSC Industrial

Restructuring Costs

MSC Industrial excluding

Restructuring Costs

Thirteen

Weeks Ended

Twenty-Six

Weeks Ended

Thirteen

Weeks Ended

Twenty-Six

Weeks Ended Thirteen

Weeks Ended

Twenty-Six

Weeks Ended

February 29, 2020 February 29, 2020 February 29, 2020 Net Sales $ 786,094

$ 1,609,695

$ -

$ -

$ 786,094

$ 1,609,695



































Cost of Goods Sold

455,042



931,447



-



-



455,042



931,447



































Gross Profit

331,052



678,248



-



-



331,052



678,248 Gross Margin

42.1%



42.1%



-



-



42.1%



42.1%



































Operating Expenses

251,441



505,768















251,441



505,768 Operating Exp as % of Sales

32.0%



31.4%



-



-



32.0%



31.4%



































Restructuring Costs

1,941



4,512



1,941



4,512



-



-



































Income from Operations

77,670



167,968



(1,941)



(4,512)



79,611



172,480 Operating Margin

9.9%



10.4%



-0.2%



-0.3%



10.1%



10.7%



































Total Other Expense

(3,497)



(6,537)



-



-



(3,497)



(6,537)



































Income before provision for income taxes

74,173



161,431



(1,941)



(4,512)



76,114



165,943



































Provision for income taxes

18,617



40,423



(487)



(1,128)



19,104



41,551 Net income

55,556



121,008



(1,454)



(3,384)



57,010



124,392 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

56



90



-



-



56



90 Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 55,500

$ 120,918

$ (1,454)

$ (3,384)

$ 56,954

$ 124,302



































Net income per common share:

































Diluted $ 1.00

$ 2.18

$ (0.03)

$ (0.06)

$ 1.02

$ 2.24



1Prior period adjustments include only restructuring costs. Items of note excluded from the current period results, including inventory write-downs, an impairment loss and associated legal costs, did not occur in the prior year periods.

SOURCE MSC Industrial Supply Co.

Related Links

http://www.MSCdirect.com

