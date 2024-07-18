MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. EARNS 2024 GREAT PLACE TO WORK CERTIFICATION™

Great Place to Work Certification™ reflects MSC's commitment to being an employer-of-choice.

MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE: MSM), a premier distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations supplies to industrial customers throughout North America is proud to announce it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current associates say about their experience working at MSC. This year, 77% of associates said MSC is a great place to work, which is 20 points higher than the average U.S. company. Additionally, 91% of associates said that when joining the company, you are made to feel welcome.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, associate experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, associate retention, and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification™ is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall associate experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of associates regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that MSC stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its associates."

"We are thrilled to become Great Place To Work-Certified™ as we consider associate experience a top priority every day," said SVP and Chief People Officer Beth Bledsoe. "We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated associates at MSC. We celebrate our strong culture and thank our entire associate base for their contributions to earn this certification."

About MSC Industrial Supply Co.

MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE: MSM) is a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability, and growth with approximately 2.4 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from more than 80 years of working with customers across industries. Our experienced team of more than 7,000 associates works with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling, and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow. For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.com

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work® Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified™.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work-Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

SOURCE MSC Industrial Supply Co.