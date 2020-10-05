MSC Industrial Supply Co. Introduces MSC MillMax™ Service To Maximize Milling Productivity

MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE: MSM), a premier distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) products and services to industrial customers throughout North America, today announced the introduction of MSC MillMax™, an exclusive service focused on maximizing milling productivity and reducing cost.

MSC MillMax combines the knowledge and insight of MSC's team of professional metalworking specialists with proprietary impact testing equipment and software to improve the milling performance on Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine tools. As part of the new service, MSC's metalworking specialists will recommend an optimal tool and/or holder for each respective application from its industry-leading portfolio of top brands. These specialists will then perform an impact test and share the ideal performance parameters in mere minutes, using science rather than estimates to achieve these optimal results. MSC's representatives will also provide documented application cost savings as appropriate.

"Machining organizations recognize that it often takes hours to test milling operations through trial and error, resulting in significant down time and lost productivity with no guarantee of optimal performance. MSC MillMax is designed to take the guess work out of the equation by reducing the milling optimization process to just a few minutes. While piloting this new service, we've helped customers increase material removal rates, reduce cycle times, improve surface finishes and extend tool life, leading to improved productivity, quality and cost savings. We look forward to offering this service and the related benefits to many other customers," said Jamie Goettler, Director of Metalworking Innovation for MSC.

MSC MillMax originated through a previously announced cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) to improve the competitiveness of U.S. manufacturers. Under the project, MSC's metalworking specialists are being trained by ORNL to work with manufacturing customers to optimize their CNC machine tools and collect data that will advance manufacturing in the United States.

Those interested in MSC MillMax should contact their local MSC representative or visit https://www.mscdirect.com/solutions/millmax to schedule an appointment with an MSC metalworking specialist.

About MSC Industrial Supply Co.

MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM) is a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with more than 1.8 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from over 75 years of working with customers across industries.

Our experienced team of approximately 6,500 associates is dedicated to working side by side with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling, and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow.

For more information on MSC, please visit mscdirect.com.

