MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton │Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Sandvik Coromant, Parker Hannifin With 'Supplier of the Year' Awards

Saint-Gobain Abrasives, headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts, supplies a wide range of abrasive products under its leading Norton brand. Saint-Gobain Abrasives was recognized with the premier Supplier of the Year Award, MSC's top supplier award. The Saint-Gobain Abrasives team successfully aligned its business model with MSC's leading metalworking business to bring Norton solutions-oriented products and technical expertise to help drive the efficiency and productivity of MSC's and Saint-Gobain Abrasives' mutual customers.

MSC introduced its annual Supplier of the Year awards program in 2017. Award selection is based on a rigorous set of criteria, including a strategic approach to customer service, technology innovation, new product introductions, breadth and quality of brand portfolios, operational excellence, sales training and engagement, and marketing and sales materials.

In addition to the premier Supplier of the Year Award, this year MSC introduced awards for breakthrough suppliers. These awards were presented to Sandvik Coromant and Parker for outstanding effort, partnership and above-market performance within the Metalworking and Managed Assembly Consumables categories, respectively.

Sandvik Coromant, with global headquarters in Sandviken, Sweden and U.S. headquarters in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, is the world's leading supplier of tools, tooling solutions and know-how to the metalworking industry. With extensive investments in research and development, the company creates unique innovations and sets new productivity standards together with their customers.

Parker Hannifin is the world's leading diversified manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems. Parker operates in 50 countries and employs approximately 57,000 people worldwide.

"Although we consider all MSC suppliers among the best of the best, these three suppliers exemplify the drive, commitment, technical expertise and world-class brands, products and solutions that help us fulfill our commitment to making our customers' businesses better," said Greg Polli, Sr. Vice President of Category Management for MSC. "We greatly appreciate the considerable investment of resources these suppliers make with MSC to support our many mutual customers."

MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE: MSM) is a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with more than 1.5 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from over 75 years of working with customers across industries. Our experienced team of more than 6,500 associates is dedicated to working side by side with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling, and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow. For more information on MSC, please visit www.mscdirect.com.

Saint-Gobain Abrasives offers powerful, precise, user-friendly solutions, which enable customers to cut, shape and finish all materials in the most complex and challenging applications. By working closely with end-users and grinding expert partners, Saint-Gobain Abrasives designs and provides customized solutions to secure the best option for performance, cost and safety. Leveraging its global manufacturing presence, Saint-Gobain Abrasives serves its customers locally through its structured sales operations in over 27 countries and employing over 10,000 people. For more information visit: www.saint-gobain-abrasives.com.

Part of global industrial engineering group Sandvik, Sandvik Coromant is at the forefront of manufacturing tools, machining solutions and knowledge that drive industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and into the next industrial era. Educational support, extensive R&D investment and strong customer partnerships ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 3,100 patents worldwide, employs over 7,900 staff, and is represented in 150 countries. For more information visit: www.sandvik.coromant.com.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

