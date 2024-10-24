MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. REPORTS FISCAL 2024 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

FISCAL 2024 Q4 HIGHLIGHTS

FISCAL 2024 Q4 HIGHLIGHTS

Net sales of $952.3 million decreased 8.0% YoY and includes a roughly 300 basis point headwind from non-repeating Public Sector orders in the prior year

MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE: MSM), ("MSC", "MSC Industrial", or the "Company," "we", "us", or "our") a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations ("MRO") products and services, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year ended August 31, 2024.

1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. An explanation and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented in the schedules accompanying this press release. 2 In millions except percentages and per share data or as otherwise noted. 3 Based on 56.2 million and 56.4 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for FY24 Q4 and FY24, respectively. 4 Based on 56.3 million and 56.2 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for FY23 Q4 and FY23, respectively.

Erik Gershwind, Chief Executive Officer, said, "During our fiscal fourth quarter, we made important progress in our Mission Critical strategy despite a challenging macro environment, particularly in heavy manufacturing. We sustained momentum in our high touch solutions, made solid progress on our web enhancements, restored gross margin stability, added to our productivity pipeline and generated strong free cash flow."

Kristen Actis-Grande, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "Ongoing softness in the heavy manufacturing markets where we have significant exposure and headwinds from non-repeating orders in the prior year resulted in an average daily sales decline of 4.7% for the fiscal year. Near-term visibility remains limited underpinned by uncertainty stemming from the upcoming election and sluggish customer activity levels entering the holiday season. However, we witnessed various improvements for the fiscal year that are leading indicators for future profitability and growth. For the full year, gross margins came in at the higher end of our latest expectations, National Account customer growth outperformed the Industrial Production index and we generated robust operating cash flow. While we cannot control the external factors impacting our results, we are focused on continued improvement to drive long-term value creation."

Gershwind concluded, "As we begin fiscal year 2025, we are focused on driving efficiencies across the organization and executing the three pillars that define our new chapter of Mission Critical — maintaining momentum in the first chapter of Mission Critical, reenergizing the core customer base, and optimizing our cost to serve through productivity improvements. While headwinds in our end markets continue for now, we are laser focused on realizing our long-term goals of achieving adjusted operating margin in the mid-teens and driving 400 basis points of growth above the Industrial Production index over the cycle. We are setting a clear path to get MSC back to our historically strong performance."

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Outlook ADS Growth (YoY) (5.5)% - (4.5)% Adjusted Operating Margin1 7.0% - 7.5%

Full-Year Fiscal 2025 Outlook for Certain Financial Metrics

Depreciation and amortization expense of ~$90M - $95M

- Interest and other expense of ~$45M

Capital expenditures of ~$100M - $110M

- Free cash flow conversion 1 of ~100%

of ~100% Tax rate of ~24.5%-25.0%

(1) Guidance provided is a non-GAAP figure presented on an adjusted basis. For further details see the Non-GAAP financial measures information presented in the schedules accompanying this press release.

Conference Call Information

MSC will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EDT to review the Company's fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year results. The call, accompanying slides, and other operational statistics may be accessed at: https://investor.mscdirect.com. The conference call may also be accessed at 1-877-443-5575 (U.S.), 1-855-669-9657 (Canada) or 1-412-902-6618 (international).

An online archive of the broadcast will be available until November 7, 2024. The Company's reporting date for the fiscal 2025 first quarter is scheduled for January 8, 2025.

About MSC Industrial Supply Co.

MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM) is a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with approximately 2.4 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from more than 80 years of working with customers across industries. Our experienced team of more than 7,000 associates works with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow. For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that MSC expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including statements about results of operations and financial condition, expected future results, expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans and other initiatives, and expected future growth, profitability and return on invested capital, are forward-looking statements. The words "will," "may," "believes," "anticipates," "thinks," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, statements which refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, statements involving a discussion of strategy, plans or intentions, statements about management's assumptions, projections or predictions of future events or market outlook and any other statement other than a statement of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. The inclusion of any statement in this press release does not constitute an admission by MSC or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. In addition, new risks may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict such risks or to assess the impact of such risks on our business or financial results. Accordingly, future results may differ materially from historical results or from those discussed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, the reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: general economic conditions in the markets in which we operate; changing customer and product mixes; volatility in commodity, energy and labor prices, and the impact of prolonged periods of low, high or rapid inflation; competition, including the adoption by competitors of aggressive pricing strategies or sales methods; industry consolidation and other changes in the industrial distribution sector; the applicability of laws and regulations relating to our status as a supplier to the U.S. government and public sector; the credit risk of our customers; our ability to accurately forecast customer demands; customer cancellations or rescheduling of orders; interruptions in our ability to make deliveries to customers; supply chain disruptions; our ability to attract and retain sales and customer service personnel; the risk of loss of key suppliers or contractors or key brands; changes to trade policies or trade relationships; risks associated with opening or expanding our customer fulfillment centers; our ability to estimate the cost of healthcare claims incurred under our self-insurance plan; interruption of operations at our headquarters or customer fulfillment centers; products liability due to the nature of the products that we sell; impairments of goodwill and other indefinite-lived intangible assets; the impact of climate change; operating and financial restrictions imposed by the terms of our material debt instruments; our ability to access additional liquidity; our ability to realize the desired benefits from the Reclassification (as defined below); the significant influence that our principal shareholders will continue to have over our decisions; our ability to execute on our E-commerce strategies and maintain our digital platforms; costs associated with maintaining our information technology ("IT") systems and complying with data privacy laws; disruptions or breaches of our IT systems or violations of data privacy laws, including such disruptions or breaches in connection with our E-commerce channels; risks related to online payment methods and other online transactions; the retention of key management personnel; litigation risk due to the nature of our business; failure to comply with environmental, health, and safety laws and regulations; and our ability to comply with, and the costs associated with, social and environmental responsibility policies. Additional information concerning these and other risks is described under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, respectively, and in the other reports and documents that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)



August 31,

2024

September 2,

2023 ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,588

$ 50,052 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 412,122

435,421 Inventories 643,904

726,521 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 102,475

105,519 Total current assets 1,188,089

1,317,513 Property, plant and equipment, net 360,255

319,660 Goodwill 723,894

718,174 Identifiable intangibles, net 101,147

110,641 Operating lease assets 58,649

65,909 Other assets 30,279

12,237 Total assets $ 2,462,313

$ 2,544,134







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Current portion of debt including obligations under finance leases $ 229,911

$ 229,935 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 21,941

21,168 Accounts payable 205,933

226,299 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 147,642

172,034 Total current liabilities 605,427

649,436 Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases 278,853

224,391 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 37,468

45,924 Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties 139,283

131,801 Total liabilities $ 1,061,031

$ 1,051,552 Commitments and Contingencies





Shareholders' Equity:





MSC Industrial Shareholders' Equity:





Preferred Stock —

— Class A Common Stock 57

48 Class B Common Stock —

9 Additional paid-in capital 1,070,269

849,502 Retained earnings 456,850

755,007 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,144)

(17,725) Class A treasury stock, at cost (114,235)

(107,677) Total MSC shareholders' equity 1,391,797

1,479,164 Noncontrolling interest 9,485

13,418 Total shareholders' equity 1,401,282

1,492,582 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,462,313

$ 2,544,134

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data)



(Unaudited)









Fiscal Quarters Ended

Fiscal Years Ended

August 31,

2024

September 2,

2023

August 31,

2024

September 2,

2023 Net sales $ 952,284

$ 1,035,441

$ 3,820,951

$ 4,009,282 Cost of goods sold 561,676

615,907

2,248,168

2,366,317 Gross profit 390,608

419,534

1,572,783

1,642,965 Operating expenses 297,011

299,264

1,167,870

1,151,295 Restructuring and other costs 2,739

2,215

14,526

7,937 Income from operations 90,858

118,055

390,387

483,733 Other income (expense):













Interest expense (6,615)

(4,630)

(25,770)

(22,543) Interest income 110

270

412

1,034 Other income (expense), net (8,213)

2,027

(22,280)

(6,068) Total other expense (14,718)

(2,333)

(47,638)

(27,577) Income before provision for income taxes 76,140

115,722

342,749

456,156 Provision for income taxes 22,188

28,281

86,792

113,049 Net income 53,952

87,441

255,957

343,107 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,740)

(158)

(2,637)

(126) Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 55,692

$ 87,599

$ 258,594

$ 343,233 Per share data attributable to MSC Industrial:













Net income per common share:













Basic $ 0.99

$ 1.57

$ 4.60

$ 6.14 Diluted $ 0.99

$ 1.56

$ 4.58

$ 6.11 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per common share:













Basic 56,061

55,939

56,257

55,918 Diluted 56,223

56,269

56,441

56,210

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands)



Fiscal Years Ended

August 31,

2024

September 2,

2023 Net income, as reported $ 255,957

$ 343,107 Other comprehensive income, net of tax:





Foreign currency translation adjustments (4,715)

7,091 Comprehensive income 251,242

350,198 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest:





Net loss 2,637

126 Foreign currency translation adjustments 1,296

(1,695) Comprehensive income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 255,175

$ 348,629

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)

Fiscal Years Ended

August 31, 2024

September 2, 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $ 255,957

$ 343,107 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 80,886

75,129 Amortization of cloud computing arrangements 1,988

1,192 Non-cash operating lease cost 22,973

20,966 Stock-based compensation 18,848

18,639 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 687

557 Non-cash changes in fair value of estimated contingent consideration 906

104 Provision for credit losses 7,355

10,275 Expenditures for cloud computing arrangements (20,282)

(2,748) Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties 9,706

6,697 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts associated with business acquired:





Accounts receivable 18,846

247,653 Inventories 85,098

(4,860) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,027

(6,605) Operating lease liabilities (23,383)

(21,173) Other assets 3,149

628 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (54,065)

10,021 Total adjustments 154,739

356,475 Net cash provided by operating activities 410,696

699,582 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (99,406)

(92,493) Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired (23,990)

(20,182) Net cash used in investing activities (123,396)

(112,675) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Repurchases of Class A Common Stock (187,695)

(95,779) Payments of regular cash dividends (187,280)

(176,715) Proceeds from sale of Class A Common Stock in connection with associate stock purchase plan 4,426

4,415 Proceeds from exercise of Class A Common Stock options 9,587

28,677 Borrowings under credit facilities 434,500

333,000 Payments under credit facilities (381,000)

(548,000) Payments under Shelf Facility Agreements and Private Placement Debt (50,000)

(125,000) Proceeds from other long-term debt 50,000

— Payments on finance lease and financing obligations (3,625)

(2,193) Other, net 3,735

1,195 Net cash used in financing activities (307,352)

(580,400) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (412)

8 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (20,464)

6,515 Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 50,052

43,537 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 29,588

$ 50,052 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:





Cash paid for income taxes $ 79,088

$ 106,962 Cash paid for interest $ 24,721

$ 22,432

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement MSC's unaudited selected financial data presented consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including return on invested capital (as defined below), non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, that exclude restructuring and other costs, acquisition-related costs, share reclassification costs, and employee retention credit ("ERC") tax benefit (prior year) and tax effects, as well as free cash flow conversion, which is a measure calculated using free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with GAAP or an alternative for GAAP financial measures and may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and should only be used to evaluate MSC's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measure.

This press release also includes certain forward-looking information that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP cannot be made available without unreasonable efforts because a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures would require the Company to predict the timing and likelihood of potential future events such as restructurings, M&A activity, capital expenditures and other infrequent or unusual gains and losses. Neither the timing or likelihood of these events, nor their probable significance, can be quantified with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, a reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not provided.

Results Excluding Restructuring and Other Costs, Acquisition-Related Costs, Share Reclassification Costs and ERC Tax Benefit (prior year)

In calculating certain non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude restructuring and other costs, acquisition-related costs, share reclassification costs, ERC tax benefit (prior year) and tax effects. Management makes these adjustments to facilitate a review of the Company's operating performance on a comparable basis between periods, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans, for identifying and analyzing trends in the Company's underlying business and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that investors benefit from seeing results from the perspective of management in addition to seeing results presented in accordance with GAAP for the same reasons and purposes for which management uses such non-GAAP financial measures.

Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC")

ROIC is calculated using a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate ROIC by dividing non-GAAP net operating profit after tax ("NOPAT") by average invested capital, a GAAP measure. NOPAT is defined as tax effected income from operations. Average invested capital is defined as net debt plus shareholder's equity using a trailing 13-month average. We believe that ROIC is useful to investors as a measure of performance and of the effectiveness of the use of capital in our operations. We use ROIC as one measure to monitor and evaluate operating performance. This method of determining non-GAAP ROIC may differ from other companies' methods and therefore may not be comparable to those used by other companies. ROIC should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The financial measure calculated under GAAP which is most directly comparable to ROIC is considered to be the ratio of Net income to Average invested capital. See below for the calculation of ROIC and the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.

Free Cash Flow ("FCF") and Free Cash Flow Conversion ("FCF Conversion")

FCF is a non-GAAP financial measure which we define as cash flow from operations reduced by "Expenditures for property, plant and equipment". We believe that FCF, although similar to cash flow from operations, is a useful additional measure since capital expenditures are a necessary component of ongoing operations. FCF Conversion is a percentage calculated by dividing FCF by GAAP net income. We believe FCF Conversion is useful to investors for the same reasons as FCF and as a measure of the rate at which the Company converts its net income reported in accordance with GAAP to cash inflows, which helps investors assess whether the Company is generating sufficient cash flow to provide an adequate return.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2024 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

















GAAP

Financial

Measure

Items Affecting Comparability Non-GAAP

Financial

Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Restructuring

and Other Costs

Acquisition-

related Costs

Adjusted Total

MSC

Industrial Net Sales $ 952,284

$ —

$ —

$ 952,284















Cost of Goods Sold 561,676

—

—

561,676















Gross Profit 390,608

—

—

390,608 Gross Margin 41.0 %

— %

— %

41.0 %















Operating Expenses 297,011

—

614

296,397 Operating Expenses as % of Sales 31.2 %

— %

(0.1) %

31.1 %















Restructuring and Other Costs 2,739

2,739

—

—















Income from Operations 90,858

(2,739)

(614)

94,211 Operating Margin 9.5 %

0.3 %

0.1 %

9.9 %















Total Other Expense (14,718)

—

—

(14,718)















Income before provision for income taxes 76,140

(2,739)

(614)

79,493















Provision for income taxes 22,188

(797)

(179)

23,164 Net income 53,952

(1,942)

(435)

56,329 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,740)

—

—

(1,740) Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 55,692

$ (1,942)

$ (435)

$ 58,069















Net income per common share:













Diluted $ 0.99

$ (0.03)

$ (0.01)

$ 1.03



*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2024 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)





















GAAP

Financial

Measure

Items Affecting Comparability Non-GAAP

Financial

Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Restructuring

and Other Costs

Acquisition-

related Costs

Share

Reclassification

Costs

Adjusted

Total MSC

Industrial Net Sales $3,820,951

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 3,820,951



















Cost of Goods Sold 2,248,168

—

—

—

2,248,168



















Gross Profit 1,572,783

—

—

—

1,572,783 Gross Margin 41.2 %

— %

— %

— %

41.2 %



















Operating Expenses 1,167,870

—

1,079

1,187

1,165,604 Operating Expenses as % of Sales 30.6 %

— %

0.0 %

0.0 %

30.5 %



















Restructuring and Other Costs 14,526

14,526

—

—

—



















Income from Operations 390,387

(14,526)

(1,079)

(1,187)

407,179 Operating Margin 10.2 %

0.4 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

10.7 %



















Total Other Expense (47,638)

—

—

—

(47,638)



















Income before provision for income taxes 342,749

(14,526)

(1,079)

(1,187)

359,541



















Provision for income taxes 86,792

(3,577)

(266)

(293)

90,928 Net income 255,957

(10,949)

(813)

(894)

268,613 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,637)

—

—

—

(2,637) Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 258,594

$ (10,949)

$ (813)

$ (894)

$ 271,250



















Net income per common share:

















Diluted $ 4.58

$ (0.19)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.02)

$ 4.81



*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Fiscal Quarter Ended September 2, 2023 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)





















GAAP

Financial

Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP

Financial

Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Restructuring

and Other Costs

Share

Reclassification

Costs

ERC Tax

Benefit

Adjusted Total

MSC

Industrial Net Sales $ 1,035,441

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 1,035,441



















Cost of Goods Sold 615,907

—

—

—

615,907



















Gross Profit 419,534

—

—

—

419,534 Gross Margin 40.5 %

— %

— %

— %

40.5 %



















Operating Expenses 299,264

—

10,139

—

289,125 Operating Expenses as % of Sales 28.9 %

— %

(1.0) %

— %

27.9 %



















Restructuring and Other Costs 2,215

2,215

—

—

—



















Income from Operations 118,055

(2,215)

(10,139)

—

130,409 Operating Margin 11.4 %

0.2 %

1.0 %

— %

12.6 %



















Total Other Expense (2,333)

—

—

6,566

(8,899)



















Income before provision for income taxes 115,722

(2,215)

(10,139)

6,566

121,510



















Provision for income taxes 28,281

(523)

(2,394)

1,550

29,648 Net income 87,441

(1,692)

(7,745)

5,016

91,862 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling

interest (158)

—

—

—

(158) Net income attributable to MSC

Industrial $ 87,599

$ (1,692)

$ (7,745)

$ 5,016

$ 92,020



















Net income per common share:

















Diluted $ 1.56

$ (0.03)

$ (0.14)

$ 0.09

$ 1.64



*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Fiscal Year Ended September 2, 2023 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

























GAAP

Financial

Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP

Financial

Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Restructuring

and Other

Costs

Acquisition-

related Costs

Share

Reclassification

Costs

ERC Tax

Benefit

Adjusted Total

MSC

Industrial Net Sales $ 4,009,282

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 4,009,282























Cost of Goods Sold 2,366,317

—

—

—

—

2,366,317























Gross Profit 1,642,965

—

—

—

—

1,642,965 Gross Margin 41.0 %

— %

— %

— %

— %

41.0 %























Operating Expenses 1,151,295

—

398

12,388

—

1,138,509 Operating Expenses as % of

Sales 28.7 %

— %

0.0 %

(0.3) %

— %

28.4 %























Restructuring and Other Costs 7,937

7,937

—

—

—

—























Income from Operations 483,733

(7,937)

(398)

(12,388)

—

504,456 Operating Margin 12.1 %

0.2 %

0.0 %

0.3 %

— %

12.6 %























Total Other Expense (27,577)

—

—

—

6,566

(34,143)























Income before provision for

income taxes 456,156

(7,937)

(398)

(12,388)

6,566

470,313























Provision for income taxes 113,049

(2,040)

(100)

(3,183)

1,687

116,685 Net income 343,107

(5,897)

(298)

(9,205)

4,879

353,628 Net income attributable to

noncontrolling interest (126)

—

—

—

—

(126) Net income attributable to

MSC Industrial $ 343,233

$ (5,897)

$ (298)

$ (9,205)

$ 4,879

$ 353,754























Net income per common share:





















Diluted $ 6.11

$ (0.10)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.16)

$ 0.09

$ 6.29



*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Fiscal Years Ended August 31, 2024 and September 2, 2023 (In thousands, except percentages)











Fiscal Year Ended

Fiscal Year Ended



August 31, 2024

September 2, 2023

(a) Net income attributable to MSC Industrial (twelve-month trailing) $ 258,594

$ 343,233

NOPAT







Income from Operations (twelve-month trailing) 390,387

483,733

Effective tax rate 25.3 %

24.8 %

(b) Non-GAAP NOPAT 291,532

363,850

(c) Adjusted Non-GAAP NOPAT 304,072 1 379,531 2 Invested Capital







Total MSC Industrial shareholders' equity $ 1,391,797

$ 1,479,164

Current portion of debt including obligations under finance leases 229,911

229,935

Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases 278,853

224,391

Total Debt 508,764

454,326

Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,588

$ 50,052

Net debt 479,176

404,274

Invested capital 1,870,973

1,883,438

(d) Average invested capital (thirteen-month trailing average) 1,883,503

1,951,818

(e) Adjusted average invested capital (thirteen-month trailing average) 1,900,259 1 1,953,516 2









(a)/(d) Net income to Average invested capital 13.7 %

17.6 %

(b)/(d) Non-GAAP ROIC 15.5 %

18.6 %

(c)/(e) Adjusted Non-GAAP ROIC 16.0 %

19.4 %











1 Adjusted Non-GAAP NOPAT and invested capital excludes $14.5 million of restructuring and other costs, $1.1 million of acquisition-related charges and $1.2 million of share reclassification costs, net of an associated tax benefit of $4.1 million. 2 Adjusted Non-GAAP NOPAT and invested capital excludes $7.9 million of restructuring and other costs, $0.4 million of acquisition-related charges and $12.4 million of share reclassification costs, net of an associated tax benefit of $5.3 million.

