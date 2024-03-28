MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. REPORTS FISCAL 2024 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

FISCAL 2024 Q2 HIGHLIGHTS

Net sales of $935.3 million decreased 2.7% YoY, 290 basis points below the Industrial Production (IP) Index

decreased 2.7% YoY, 290 basis points below the Industrial Production (IP) Index Operating income of $91.2 million , or $97.8 million adjusted to exclude restructuring and other costs as well as acquisition-related costs 1

, or adjusted to exclude restructuring and other costs as well as acquisition-related costs Operating margin of 9.7%, or 10.5% excluding the adjustments described above 1

Diluted EPS of $1.10 vs. $1.41 in the prior fiscal year quarter

vs. in the prior fiscal year quarter Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.18 vs. $1.45 in the prior fiscal year quarter1

MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE: MSM), "MSC," "MSC Industrial" or the "Company," a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended March 2, 2024.

Financial Highlights 2

FY24 Q2

FY23 Q2

Change

FY24 YTD

FY23 YTD

Change Net Sales

$ 935.3

$ 961.6

(2.7) %

$ 1,889.3

$ 1,919.4

(1.6) % Income from Operations

$ 91.2

$ 114.3

(20.2) %

$ 192.8

$ 230.3

(16.3) % Operating Margin

9.7 %

11.9 %





10.2 %

12.0 %



Net Income Attributable to MSC

$ 61.8

$ 79.1

(21.9) %

$ 131.2

$ 160.5

(18.2) % Diluted EPS

$ 1.10 3 $ 1.41 4 (22.0) %

$ 2.32 3 $ 2.86 4 (18.9) %

























Adjusted Financial Highlights 2

FY24 Q2

FY23 Q2

Change

FY24 YTD

FY23 YTD

Change Net Sales

$ 935.3

$ 961.6

(2.7) %

$ 1,889.3

$ 1,919.4

(1.6) % Adjusted Income from Operations 1

$ 97.8

$ 117.2

(16.5) %

$ 201.5

$ 235.4

(14.4) % Adjusted Operating Margin 1

10.5 %

12.2 %





10.7 %

12.3 %



Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MSC 1

$ 66.8

$ 81.3

(17.8) %

$ 136.7

$ 164.3

(16.8) % Adjusted Diluted EPS 1

$ 1.18 3 $ 1.45 4 (18.6) %

$ 2.42 3 $ 2.93 4 (17.4) %

1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. An explanation and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented in the schedules accompanying this press release. 2 In millions except percentages and per share data or as otherwise noted. 3 Based on 56.5 million and 56.6 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for FY24 Q2 and FY24 YTD, respectively. 4 Based on 56.0 million and 56.1 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for FY23 Q2 and FY23 YTD, respectively.

Erik Gershwind, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "As we exit the first half of our fiscal year, our performance has been mixed. I am pleased with our solutions business that continues capturing market share. I am also pleased with how we are managing the business in a soft environment, as evidenced by strong gross margin performance and cash flow generation. However, our core customer growth rate has not yet improved in the face of a sluggish macro environment. We remain confident in our plan and pleased with the execution of our Mission Critical initiatives. As a result, we expect to see improvement during the back half of our fiscal year."

Kristen Actis-Grande, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "A slow start to the second quarter and continued softness in heavy manufacturing verticals resulted in our average daily sales declining 2.7% year-over-year. Though sales fell short of expectations, I am encouraged by the 20-basis point improvement in our gross margin and the strong cash conversion supported by inventory reductions during the quarter. However, due to our lower than expected performance in the first half combined with current market conditions, it is likely that we will be at the lower end of our outlook for the full year."

Gershwind concluded, "We have deployed initiatives to recapture market share, which we expect to begin delivering benefits in the second half of our fiscal year. While there are risks to the timing of these benefits, I am confident in their ability to drive growth. Looking ahead, we will remain focused on the execution of these growth initiatives and building a robust pipeline of productivity opportunities that we expect to yield operating margin expansion as we return to growth."

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital Allocation

a. Strong balance sheet metrics with ample cash and liquidity

b. Strong cash flow generation expected to continue throughout fiscal 2024

c. Completed repurchase of dilution related to share reclassification

d. Near-term priorities include organic investment, returns to shareholders and strategic tuck-in acquisitions

Fiscal 2024 Full Year Financial Outlook ADS Growth (YoY) 0% - 5% Adjusted Operating Margin1 12.0% - 12.8% Depreciation and Amortization Expense ~$85M (from $85M - $95M prior) Interest and Other Expense $40M - $50M Operating Cash Flow Conversion2 >125% Tax Rate 24.0% - 24.5% (from 25.0% - 25.5% prior)





(1) Guidance provided is a non-GAAP figure presented on an adjusted basis. For further details see the Non-GAAP financial measures information presented in the schedules accompanying this press release. (2) The Company defines Operating Cash Flow Conversion as Net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of Net income. The Company's management uses Operating Cash Flow Conversion to evaluate the Company's operating performance, in particular how efficiently the Company turns its sales and profits into cash, and to assess the efficiency of the Company's use of working capital. The Company believes Operating Cash Flow Conversion is useful to investors for the foregoing reasons and as a measure of the rate at which the Company converts its net income reported in accordance with GAAP to cash inflows, which helps investors assess whether the Company is generating sufficient cash flow to provide an adequate return.

About MSC Industrial Supply Co.

MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM) is a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with approximately 2.4 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from more than 80 years of working with customers across industries. Our experienced team of more than 7,000 associates works with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow. For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including statements about results of operations and financial condition, expected future results, expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans and other initiatives, and expected future growth, profitability and return on invested capital, are forward-looking statements. The words "will," "may," "believes," "anticipates," "thinks," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, statements which refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, statements involving a discussion of strategy, plans or intentions, statements about management's assumptions, projections or predictions of future events or market outlook and any other statement other than a statement of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. The inclusion of any statement in this press release does not constitute an admission by MSC or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. In addition, new risks may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict such risks or to assess the impact of such risks on our business or financial results. Accordingly, future results may differ materially from historical results or from those discussed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, the reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: general economic conditions in the markets in which we operate; changing customer and product mixes; volatility in commodity and energy prices, the impact of prolonged periods of low, high or rapid inflation, and fluctuations in interest rates; competition, including the adoption by competitors of aggressive pricing strategies or sales methods; industry consolidation and other changes in the industrial distribution sector; our ability to realize the expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans; our ability to realize the expected cost savings and benefits from our restructuring activities and structural cost reductions; the retention of key management personnel; the credit risk of our customers; the risk of customer cancellation or rescheduling of orders; difficulties in calibrating customer demand for our products, which could cause an inability to sell excess products ordered from manufacturers resulting in inventory write-downs or could conversely cause inventory shortages of such products; work stoppages, labor shortages or other disruptions, including those due to extreme weather conditions, at transportation centers, shipping ports, our headquarters or our customer fulfillment centers; disruptions or breaches of our information technology systems or violations of data privacy laws; our ability to attract, train and retain qualified sales and customer service personnel and metalworking and specialty sales specialists; the risk of loss of key suppliers or contractors or key brands or supply chain disruptions; changes to governmental trade or sanctions policies, including the impact from significant import restrictions or tariffs or moratoriums on economic activity with certain countries or regions; risks related to opening or expanding our customer fulfillment centers; our ability to estimate the cost of healthcare claims incurred under our self-insurance plan; litigation risk due to the nature of our business; risks associated with the integration of acquired businesses or other strategic transactions; financial restrictions on outstanding borrowings; our ability to maintain our credit facilities or incur additional borrowings on terms we deem attractive; the failure to comply with applicable environmental, health and safety laws and regulations and other laws and regulations applicable to our business; the outcome of government or regulatory proceedings; goodwill and other indefinite-lived intangible assets recorded as a result of our acquisitions could become impaired; our common stock price may be volatile due to factors outside of our control; the significant influence that our principal shareholders will continue to have over our decisions; and our ability to realize the desired benefits from the share reclassification. Additional information concerning these and other risks is described under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, respectively, and in the other reports and documents that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)



March 2,

2024

September 2,

2023 ASSETS (Unaudited)



Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,227

$ 50,052 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 428,699

435,421 Inventories 685,373

726,521 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 128,614

105,519 Total current assets 1,264,913

1,317,513 Property, plant and equipment, net 330,765

319,660 Goodwill 722,101

718,174 Identifiable intangibles, net 106,833

110,641 Operating lease assets 61,943

65,909 Other assets 14,839

12,237 Total assets $ 2,501,394

$ 2,544,134 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Current portion of debt including obligations under finance leases $ 257,829

$ 229,935 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 21,686

21,168 Accounts payable 208,111

226,299 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 142,804

172,034 Total current liabilities 630,430

649,436 Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases 294,474

224,391 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 41,230

45,924 Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties 131,761

131,801 Total liabilities 1,097,895

1,051,552 Commitments and Contingencies





Shareholders' Equity:





Preferred Stock —

— Class A Common Stock 58

48 Class B Common Stock —

9 Additional paid-in capital 1,059,405

849,502 Retained earnings 463,874

755,007 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,340)

(17,725) Class A treasury stock, at cost (115,488)

(107,677) Total MSC Industrial shareholders' equity 1,390,509

1,479,164 Noncontrolling interest 12,990

13,418 Total shareholders' equity 1,403,499

1,492,582 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,501,394

$ 2,544,134

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Thirteen Weeks Ended

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended

March 2,

2024

March 4,

2023

March 2,

2024

March 4,

2023 Net sales $ 935,348

$ 961,632

$ 1,889,317

$ 1,919,377 Cost of goods sold 546,737

564,937

1,107,589

1,124,883 Gross profit 388,611

396,695

781,728

794,494 Operating expenses 291,235

280,630

581,868

560,325 Restructuring and other costs 6,181

1,783

7,097

3,877 Income from operations 91,195

114,282

192,763

230,292 Other income (expense):













Interest expense (6,951)

(5,956)

(12,271)

(12,875) Interest income 43

151

168

251 Other expense, net (4,332)

(2,299)

(9,387)

(3,639) Total other expense (11,240)

(8,104)

(21,490)

(16,263) Income before provision for income taxes 79,955

106,178

171,273

214,029 Provision for income taxes 18,390

26,863

40,580

53,502 Net income 61,565

79,315

130,693

160,527 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (282)

175

(504)

73 Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 61,847

$ 79,140

$ 131,197

$ 160,454 Per share data attributable to MSC Industrial:













Net income per common share:













Basic $ 1.10

$ 1.42

$ 2.33

$ 2.87 Diluted $ 1.10

$ 1.41

$ 2.32

$ 2.86 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per common share:













Basic 56,325

55,880

56,377

55,885 Diluted 56,467

56,001

56,595

56,074

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Thirteen Weeks Ended

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended

March 2,

2024

March 4,

2023

March 2,

2024

March 4,

2023 Net income, as reported $ 61,565

$ 79,315

$ 130,693

$ 160,527 Other comprehensive income, net of tax:













Foreign currency translation adjustments 57

2,549

461

3,819 Comprehensive income 61,622

81,864

131,154

164,346 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest:













Net loss (income) 282

(175)

504

(73) Foreign currency translation adjustments (120)

(800)

(76)

(1,135) Comprehensive income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 61,784

$ 80,889

$ 131,582

$ 163,138

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Twenty-Six Weeks Ended

March 2,

2024

March 4,

2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $ 130,693

$ 160,527 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 40,372

37,223 Amortization of cloud computing arrangements 703

468 Non-cash operating lease cost 11,020

9,883 Stock-based compensation 9,889

9,969 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 236

249 Non-cash changes in fair value of estimated contingent consideration 441

— Provision for credit losses 2,354

5,490 Expenditures for cloud computing arrangements (6,298)

(154) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 6,468

273,835 Inventories 44,476

(27,787) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (22,714)

(6,895) Operating lease liabilities (11,234)

(9,820) Other assets 2,813

(897) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (49,308)

(35,651) Total adjustments 29,218

255,913 Net cash provided by operating activities 159,911

416,440 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (43,783)

(40,571) Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired (9,868)

(20,533) Net cash used in investing activities (53,651)

(61,104) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Repurchases of Class A Common Stock (148,677)

(31,007) Payments of regular cash dividends (93,964)

(88,313) Proceeds from sale of Class A Common Stock in connection with Associate Stock Purchase Plan 2,327

2,332 Proceeds from exercise of Class A Common Stock options 8,251

12,775 Borrowings under credit facilities 297,000

208,000 Payments under credit facilities (202,000)

(403,000) Borrowings under financing obligations 3,850

1,061 Payments under Shelf Facility Agreements and Private Placement Debt —

(50,000) Other, net (1,064)

(1,171) Net cash used in financing activities (134,277)

(349,323) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 192

65 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (27,825)

6,078 Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 50,052

43,537 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 22,227

$ 49,615







Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:





Cash paid for income taxes $ 55,743

$ 58,641 Cash paid for interest $ 11,996

$ 10,327

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement MSC's unaudited selected financial data presented consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, that exclude restructuring and other costs, acquisition-related costs and share reclassification costs, and tax effects.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with GAAP or an alternative for GAAP financial measures and may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and should only be used to evaluate MSC's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measure.

This press release also includes certain forward-looking information that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP cannot be made available without unreasonable efforts because a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures would require the Company to predict the timing and likelihood of potential future events such as restructurings, M&A activity and other infrequent or unusual gains and losses. Neither the timing or likelihood of these events, nor their probable significance, can be quantified with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, a reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not provided.

Results Excluding Restructuring and Other Costs, Acquisition-Related Costs and Share Reclassification Costs

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude restructuring and other costs, acquisition-related costs and share reclassification costs, and tax effects. Management makes these adjustments to facilitate a review of the Company's operating performance on a comparable basis between periods, for comparing with forecasts and strategic plans, for identifying and analyzing trends in the Company's underlying business and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that investors benefit from seeing results from the perspective of management in addition to seeing results presented in accordance with GAAP for the same reasons and purposes for which management uses such non-GAAP financial measures.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Thirteen Weeks Ended March 2, 2024 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

















GAAP Financial

Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP

Financial Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Restructuring

and Other Costs

Acquisition-

Related Costs

Adjusted Total

MSC Industrial Net Sales $ 935,348

$ —

$ —

$ 935,348















Cost of Goods Sold 546,737

—

—

546,737















Gross Profit 388,611

—

—

388,611 Gross Margin 41.5 %

— %

— %

41.5 %















Operating Expenses 291,235

—

465

290,770 Operating Exp as % of Sales 31.1 %

— %

0.0 %

31.1 %















Restructuring and Other Costs 6,181

6,181

—

—















Income from Operations 91,195

(6,181)

(465)

97,841 Operating Margin 9.7 %

0.7 %

0.0 %

10.5 %















Total Other Expense (11,240)

—

—

(11,240)















Income before provision for income taxes 79,955

(6,181)

(465)

86,601















Provision for income taxes 18,390

(1,568)

(116)

20,074 Net income 61,565

(4,613)

(349)

66,527 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (282)

—

—

(282) Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 61,847

$ (4,613)

$ (349)

$ 66,809















Net income per common share:













Diluted $ 1.10

$ (0.08)

$ (0.01)

$ 1.18





* Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Twenty-Six Weeks Ended March 2, 2024 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)





















GAAP

Financial

Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP

Financial

Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Restructuring

and Other Costs

Acquisition-

Related Costs

Share

Reclassification

Costs

Adjusted Total

MSC

Industrial Net Sales $ 1,889,317

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 1,889,317



















Cost of Goods Sold 1,107,589

—

—

—

1,107,589



















Gross Profit 781,728

—

—

—

781,728 Gross Margin 41.4 %

— %

— %

— %

41.4 %



















Operating Expenses 581,868

—

465

1,187

580,216 Operating Exp as % of Sales 30.8 %

— %

0.0 %

(0.1) %

30.7 %



















Restructuring and Other Costs 7,097

7,097

—

—

—



















Income from Operations 192,763

(7,097)

(465)

(1,187)

201,512 Operating Margin 10.2 %

0.4 %

0.0 %

0.1 %

10.7 %



















Total Other Expense (21,490)

—

—

—

(21,490)



















Income before provision for income taxes 171,273

(7,097)

(465)

(1,187)

180,022



















Provision for income taxes 40,580

(2,744)

(180)

(288)

43,792 Net income 130,693

(4,353)

(285)

(899)

136,230 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (504)

—

—

—

(504) Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 131,197

$ (4,353)

$ (285)

$ (899)

$ 136,734



















Net income per common share:

















Diluted $ 2.32

$ (0.08)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.02)

$ 2.42





* Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Thirteen Weeks Ended March 4, 2023 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)





















GAAP

Financial

Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP

Financial

Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Restructuring

and Other

Costs

Acquisition-

Related

Costs

Share

Reclassification

Costs

Adjusted Total

MSC Industrial Net Sales $ 961,632

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 961,632



















Cost of Goods Sold 564,937

—

—

—

564,937



















Gross Profit 396,695

—

—

—

396,695 Gross Margin 41.3 %

— %

— %

— %

41.3 %



















Operating Expenses 280,630

—

244

876

279,510 Operating Exp as % of Sales 29.2 %

— %

0.0 %

(0.1) %

29.1 %



















Restructuring and Other Costs 1,783

1,783

—

—

—



















Income from Operations 114,282

(1,783)

(244)

(876)

117,185 Operating Margin 11.9 %

0.2 %

0.0 %

0.1 %

12.2 %



















Total Other Expense (8,104)

—

—

—

(8,104)



















Income before provision for income taxes 106,178

(1,783)

(244)

(876)

109,081



















Provision for income taxes 26,863

(450)

(62)

(222)

27,597 Net income 79,315

(1,333)

(182)

(654)

81,484 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 175

—

—

—

175 Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 79,140

$ (1,333)

$ (182)

$ (654)

$ 81,309



















Net income per common share:

















Diluted $ 1.41

$ (0.02)

$ 0.00

$ (0.01)

$ 1.45





* Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Twenty-Six Weeks Ended March 4, 2023 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)





















GAAP

Financial

Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP

Financial

Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Restructuring

and Other

Costs

Acquisition-

Related

Costs

Share

Reclassification

Costs

Adjusted Total

MSC Industrial Net Sales $ 1,919,377

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 1,919,377



















Cost of Goods Sold 1,124,883

—

—

—

1,124,883



















Gross Profit 794,494

—

—

—

794,494 Gross Margin 41.4 %

— %

— %

— %

41.4 %



















Operating Expenses 560,325

—

398

876

559,051 Operating Exp as % of Sales 29.2 %

— %

0.0 %

0.0 %

29.1 %



















Restructuring and Other Costs 3,877

3,877

—

—

—



















Income from Operations 230,292

(3,877)

(398)

(876)

235,443 Operating Margin 12.0 %

0.2 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

12.3 %



















Total Other Expense (16,263)

—

—

—

(16,263)



















Income before provision for income taxes 214,029

(3,877)

(398)

(876)

219,180



















Provision for income taxes 53,502

(973)

(100)

(220)

54,795 Net income 160,527

(2,904)

(298)

(656)

164,385 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 73

—

—

—

73 Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 160,454

$ (2,904)

$ (298)

$ (656)

$ 164,312



















Net income per common share:

















Diluted $ 2.86

$ (0.05)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.01)

$ 2.93





* Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

