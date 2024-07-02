MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. REPORTS FISCAL 2024 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

MSC Industrial Supply Co.

Jul 02, 2024

FISCAL 2024 Q3 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net sales of $979.4 million decreased 7.1% YoY and includes a roughly 300 basis point headwind from non-repeating Public Sector orders in the prior year
  • Operating income of $106.8 million, or $111.5 million adjusted to exclude restructuring and other costs1
  • Operating margin of 10.9%, or 11.4% excluding the adjustments described above1
  • Diluted EPS of $1.27 vs. $1.69 in the prior fiscal year quarter
  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.33 vs. $1.74 in the prior fiscal year quarter1

MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE: MSM), "MSC," "MSC Industrial" or the "Company," a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter ended June 1, 2024.

Financial Highlights 2

FY24 Q3

FY23 Q3

Change

FY24 YTD

FY23 YTD

Change

Net Sales

$  979.4

$ 1,054.5

(7.1) %

$ 2,868.7

$ 2,973.8

(3.5) %

Income from Operations


$  106.8

$    135.4

(21.1) %

$    299.5

$    365.7

(18.1) %

Operating Margin


10.9 %

12.8 %


10.4 %

12.3 %

Net Income Attributable to MSC

$    71.7

$      95.2

(24.7) %

$    202.9

$    255.6

(20.6) %

Diluted EPS

$    1.27

3

$      1.69

4

(24.9) %

$      3.59

3

$      4.56

4

(21.3) %













Adjusted Financial Highlights 2

FY24 Q3

FY23 Q3

Change

FY24 YTD

FY23 YTD

Change

Net Sales

$  979.4

$ 1,054.5

(7.1) %

$ 2,868.7

$ 2,973.8

(3.5) %

Adjusted Income from Operations 1

$  111.5

$    138.6

(19.6) %

$    313.0

$    374.0

(16.3) %

Adjusted Operating Margin 1

11.4 %

13.1 %


10.9 %

12.6 %

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MSC 1

$    75.2

$      97.5

(22.9) %

$    213.2

$    261.9

(18.6) %

Adjusted Diluted EPS 1

$    1.33

3

$      1.74

4

(23.6) %

$      3.77

3

$      4.67

4

(19.3) %

1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. An explanation and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented in the schedules accompanying this press release.

2 In millions except percentages and per share data or as otherwise noted.

3 Based on 56.4 million and 56.5 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for FY24 Q3 and FY24 YTD, respectively.

4 Based on 56.2 million and 56.1 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for FY23 Q3 and FY23 YTD, respectively.

Erik Gershwind, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "As announced on June 13th, we began the second half of our fiscal year with unexpected gross margin pressure and a slower than expected recovery in average daily sales, particularly within our Core customer base. As a result, our third quarter performance was below expectations and led to a revised full year outlook. We responded with swift corrective actions to improve gross margin trending and accelerate progress on the rollout of our web enhancements." 

Kristen Actis-Grande, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "Average daily sales declined 7.1% in the fiscal third quarter driven by non-repeating Public Sector orders in the prior year and softness in manufacturing verticals where we have heavy exposure. While we are encouraged by continued strong cash flow generation, these results nonetheless fell below our expectations. We are laser focused on realizing the expected benefits of our organic growth investments to drive progress towards our long-term targets." 

Gershwind concluded, "Looking forward, as our corrective actions take hold, we will remain steadfast in our approach to unlocking the value creation potential of MSC. We are doing this by leaning into the core pillars of our Mission Critical initiatives — Maintaining Momentum, Reenergizing the Core Customer, and Optimizing Cost to Serve. While results to date in fiscal 2024 are not up to our standards, we are confident we have the talent and strategy in place to achieve our long-term goals and create meaningful value for all stakeholders."   

Fiscal 2024 Full Year Financial Outlook

Current

Prior

ADS Growth (YoY)

(4.7)% - (4.3)%

0% - 5%

Adjusted Operating Margin1

10.5% - 10.7%

12.0% - 12.8%

Depreciation and Amortization Expense

~$80M

~$85M

Interest and Other Expense

~$45M

$40M - $50M

Operating Cash Flow Conversion2

>125%

>125%

Tax Rate

24.0% - 24.5%

24.0% - 24.5%


(1)

Guidance provided is a non-GAAP figure presented on an adjusted basis. For further details see the Non-GAAP financial measures information presented in the schedules accompanying this press release.

(2)

The Company defines Operating Cash Flow Conversion as Net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of Net income. The Company's management uses Operating Cash Flow Conversion to evaluate the Company's operating performance, in particular how efficiently the Company turns its sales and profits into cash, and to assess the efficiency of the Company's use of working capital. The Company believes Operating Cash Flow Conversion is useful to investors for the foregoing reasons and as a measure of the rate at which the Company converts its net income reported in accordance with GAAP to cash inflows, which helps investors assess whether the Company is generating sufficient cash flow to provide an adequate return.

Conference Call Information
MSC will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EDT to review the Company's fiscal 2024 third quarter results. The call, accompanying slides, and other operational statistics may be accessed at: https://investor.mscdirect.com. The conference call may also be accessed at 1-877-443-5575 (U.S.), 1-855-669-9657 (Canada) or 1-412-902-6618 (international).

An online archive of the broadcast will be available until July 16, 2024. The Company's reporting date for its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year results is scheduled for October 24, 2024.

Contact Information

Investors:

Media:

Ryan Mills, CFA

Zivanai Mutize

Head of Investor Relations

Head of Corporate Communications

[email protected] 

[email protected] 

About MSC Industrial Supply Co. 
MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM) is a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with approximately 2.4 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from more than 80 years of working with customers across industries. Our experienced team of more than 7,000 associates works with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow. For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including statements about results of operations and financial condition, expected future results, expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans and other initiatives, and expected future growth, profitability and return on invested capital, are forward-looking statements. The words "will," "may," "believes," "anticipates," "thinks," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, statements which refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, statements involving a discussion of strategy, plans or intentions, statements about management's assumptions, projections or predictions of future events or market outlook and any other statement other than a statement of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. The inclusion of any statement in this press release does not constitute an admission by MSC or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. In addition, new risks may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict such risks or to assess the impact of such risks on our business or financial results. Accordingly, future results may differ materially from historical results or from those discussed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, the reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: general economic conditions in the markets in which we operate; changing customer and product mixes; volatility in commodity and energy prices, the impact of prolonged periods of low, high or rapid inflation, and fluctuations in interest rates; competition, including the adoption by competitors of aggressive pricing strategies or sales methods; industry consolidation and other changes in the industrial distribution sector; our ability to realize the expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans; our ability to realize the expected cost savings and benefits from our restructuring activities and structural cost reductions; the retention of key management personnel; the credit risk of our customers; the risk of customer cancellation or rescheduling of orders; difficulties in calibrating customer demand for our products, which could cause an inability to sell excess products ordered from manufacturers resulting in inventory write-downs or could conversely cause inventory shortages of such products; work stoppages, labor shortages or other disruptions, including those due to extreme weather conditions, at transportation centers, shipping ports, our headquarters or our customer fulfillment centers; disruptions or breaches of our information technology systems or violations of data privacy laws; our ability to attract, train and retain qualified sales and customer service personnel and metalworking and specialty sales specialists; the risk of loss of key suppliers or contractors or key brands or supply chain disruptions; changes to governmental trade or sanctions policies, including the impact from significant import restrictions or tariffs or moratoriums on economic activity with certain countries or regions; risks related to opening or expanding our customer fulfillment centers; our ability to estimate the cost of healthcare claims incurred under our self-insurance plan; litigation risk due to the nature of our business; risks associated with the integration of acquired businesses or other strategic transactions; financial restrictions on outstanding borrowings; our ability to maintain our credit facilities or incur additional borrowings on terms we deem attractive; the failure to comply with applicable environmental, health and safety laws and regulations and other laws and regulations applicable to our business; the outcome of government or regulatory proceedings; goodwill and other indefinite-lived intangible assets recorded as a result of our acquisitions could become impaired; our common stock price may be volatile due to factors outside of our control; the significant influence that our principal shareholders will continue to have over our decisions; and our ability to realize the desired benefits from the share reclassification. Additional information concerning these and other risks is described under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, respectively, and in the other reports and documents that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)


June 1,
2024

September 2,
2023

ASSETS

(Unaudited)

Current Assets:




     Cash and cash equivalents

$                  25,928

$                  50,052

     Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

419,810

435,421

     Inventories

665,638

726,521

     Prepaid expenses and other current assets

101,472

105,519

          Total current assets

1,212,848

1,317,513

Property, plant and equipment, net

344,787

319,660

Goodwill

721,932

718,174

Identifiable intangibles, net

102,854

110,641

Operating lease assets

60,878

65,909

Other assets

24,495

12,237

          Total assets

$             2,467,794

$             2,544,134

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current Liabilities:


Current portion of debt including obligations under finance leases

$                206,335

$                229,935

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

22,235

21,168

Accounts payable

205,644

226,299

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

149,298

172,034

Total current liabilities

583,512

649,436

Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases

299,812

224,391

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

39,532

45,924

Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties

130,729

131,801

Total liabilities

1,053,585

1,051,552

Commitments and Contingencies


Shareholders' Equity:


     Preferred Stock


     Class A Common Stock

57

48

     Class B Common Stock


9

     Additional paid-in capital

1,063,738

849,502

     Retained earnings

470,085

755,007

     Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(17,553)

(17,725)

     Class A treasury stock, at cost

(114,711)

(107,677)

          Total MSC Industrial shareholders' equity

1,401,616

1,479,164

     Noncontrolling interest

12,593

13,418

          Total shareholders' equity

1,414,209

1,492,582

          Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$             2,467,794

$             2,544,134

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

June 1,
2024

June 3,
2023

June 1,
2024

June 3,
2023

Net sales

$         979,350

$      1,054,464

$      2,868,667

$      2,973,841

Cost of goods sold

578,903

625,527

1,686,492

1,750,410

  Gross profit

400,447

428,937

1,182,175

1,223,431

Operating expenses

288,991

291,706

870,859

852,031

Restructuring and other costs

4,690

1,845

11,787

5,722

  Income from operations

106,766

135,386

299,529

365,678

Other income (expense):






  Interest expense

(6,884)

(5,038)

(19,155)

(17,913)

  Interest income

134

513

302

764

  Other expense, net

(4,680)

(4,456)

(14,067)

(8,095)

Total other expense

(11,430)

(8,981)

(32,920)

(25,244)

  Income before provision for income taxes

95,336

126,405

266,609

340,434

Provision for income taxes

24,024

31,266

64,604

84,768

  Net income

71,312

95,139

202,005

255,666

Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(393)

(41)

(897)

32

  Net income attributable to MSC Industrial

$           71,705

$           95,180

$         202,902

$         255,634

Per share data attributable to MSC Industrial:






     Net income per common share:






  Basic

$               1.28

$               1.70

$               3.60

$               4.57

  Diluted

$               1.27

$               1.69

$               3.59

$               4.56

     Weighted-average shares used in computing

     net income per common share:






  Basic

56,214

55,963

56,323

55,911

  Diluted

56,351

56,156

56,514

56,121

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

June 1,
2024

June 3,
2023

June 1,
2024

June 3,
2023

Net income, as reported

$          71,312

$          95,139

$        202,005

$        255,666

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:






     Foreign currency translation adjustments

(217)

2,474

244

6,293

Comprehensive income

71,095

97,613

202,249

261,959

Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest:






     Net loss (income)

393

41

897

(32)

     Foreign currency translation adjustments

4

(270)

(72)

(1,405)

Comprehensive income attributable to MSC Industrial

$          71,492

$          97,384

$        203,074

$        260,522

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)(Unaudited)


Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

June 1,
2024

June 3,
2023

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:


Net income

$        202,005

$        255,666

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

60,288

56,122

Amortization of cloud computing arrangements

1,437

784

Non-cash operating lease cost

16,679

14,831

Stock-based compensation

13,347

14,624

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

363

481

Non-cash changes in fair value of estimated contingent consideration

661

Provision for credit losses

5,180

6,826

Expenditures for cloud computing arrangements

(17,161)

(1,146)

Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties

(1,072)

(915)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

12,586

247,557

Inventories

64,251

(6,255)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,488

5,917

Operating lease liabilities

(16,974)

(14,845)

Other assets

3,272

(211)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(45,917)

(12,359)

Total adjustments

101,428

311,411

Net cash provided by operating activities

303,433

567,077

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:


Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(73,354)

(64,113)

Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(9,859)

(20,182)

Net cash used in investing activities

(83,213)

(84,295)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:


Repurchases of Class A Common Stock

(167,166)

(31,072)

Payments of regular cash dividends

(140,695)

(132,484)

Proceeds from sale of Class A Common Stock in connection with Associate Stock Purchase Plan

3,465

3,449

Proceeds from exercise of Class A Common Stock options

8,833

22,635

Borrowings under credit facilities

359,000

208,000

Payments under credit facilities

(309,000)

(488,000)

Borrowings under financing obligations

3,850

1,061

Payments under Shelf Facility Agreements and Private Placement Debt

(50,000)

(50,000)

Proceeds from other long-term debt

50,000

Other, net

(2,762)

(1,676)

Net cash used in financing activities

(244,475)

(468,087)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

131

196

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(24,124)

14,891

Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period

50,052

43,537

Cash and cash equivalents—end of period

$          25,928

$          58,428




Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:


Cash paid for income taxes

$          66,071

$          85,525

Cash paid for interest

$          18,235

$          16,970

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement MSC's unaudited selected financial data presented consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, that exclude restructuring and other costs, acquisition-related costs, share reclassification costs, and tax effects.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with GAAP or an alternative for GAAP financial measures and may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and should only be used to evaluate MSC's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measure.

This press release also includes certain forward-looking information that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP cannot be made available without unreasonable efforts because a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures would require the Company to predict the timing and likelihood of potential future events such as restructurings, M&A activity and other infrequent or unusual gains and losses. Neither the timing or likelihood of these events, nor their probable significance, can be quantified with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, a reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not provided.

  • Results Excluding Restructuring and Other Costs, Acquisition-Related Costs and Share Reclassification Costs 

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude restructuring and other costs, acquisition-related costs and share reclassification costs, and tax effects. Management makes these adjustments to facilitate a review of the Company's operating performance on a comparable basis between periods, for comparing with forecasts and strategic plans, for identifying and analyzing trends in the Company's underlying business and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that investors benefit from seeing results from the perspective of management in addition to seeing results presented in accordance with GAAP for the same reasons and purposes for which management uses such non-GAAP financial measures.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

Thirteen Weeks Ended June 1, 2024

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)







GAAP Financial
Measure

Items Affecting
Comparability

Non-GAAP
Financial Measure

Total MSC
Industrial

Restructuring and
Other Costs


Adjusted Total
MSC Industrial

Net Sales

$              979,350

$                        —

$              979,350






Cost of Goods Sold

578,903


578,903






Gross Profit

400,447


400,447

Gross Margin

40.9 %

— %

40.9 %






Operating Expenses

288,991


288,991

Operating Exp as % of Sales

29.5 %

— %

29.5 %






Restructuring and Other Costs

4,690

4,690







Income from Operations

106,766

(4,690)

111,456

Operating Margin

10.9 %

0.5 %

11.4 %






Total Other Expense

(11,430)


(11,430)






Income before provision for income taxes

95,336

(4,690)

100,026






Provision for income taxes

24,024

(1,183)

25,207

Net income

71,312

(3,507)

74,819

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(393)


(393)

Net income attributable to MSC Industrial

$                71,705

$                (3,507)

$                75,212






Net income per common share:




     Diluted

$                    1.27

$                  (0.06)

$                    1.33

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended June 1, 2024

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)











GAAP
Financial
Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP
Financial
Measure

Total MSC
Industrial

Restructuring
and Other Costs


Acquisition-
Related Costs

Share
Reclassification
Costs

Adjusted Total
MSC
Industrial

Net Sales

$  2,868,667

$                   —

$                   —

$                   —

$  2,868,667










Cost of Goods Sold

1,686,492




1,686,492










Gross Profit

1,182,175




1,182,175

Gross Margin

41.2 %

— %

— %

— %

41.2 %










Operating Expenses

870,859


465

1,187

869,207

Operating Exp as % of Sales

30.4 %

— %

0.0 %

0.0 %

30.3 %










Restructuring and Other Costs

11,787

11,787













Income from Operations

299,529

(11,787)

(465)

(1,187)

312,968

Operating Margin

10.4 %

0.4 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

10.9 %










Total Other Expense

(32,920)




(32,920)










Income before provision for income taxes

266,609

(11,787)

(465)

(1,187)

280,048










Provision for income taxes

64,604

(2,767)

(113)

(288)

67,772

Net income

202,005

(9,020)

(352)

(899)

212,276

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(897)




(897)

Net income attributable to MSC Industrial

$      202,902

$           (9,020)

$              (352)

$              (899)

$      213,173










Net income per common share:








     Diluted

$            3.59

$             (0.16)

$             (0.01)

$             (0.02)

$            3.77

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

Thirteen Weeks Ended June 3, 2023

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)









GAAP
Financial
Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP
Financial
Measure

Total MSC
Industrial

Restructuring
and Other
Costs


Share
Reclassification
Costs


Adjusted Total
MSC Industrial

Net Sales

$    1,054,464

$               —

$                  —

$    1,054,464








Cost of Goods Sold

625,527



625,527








Gross Profit

428,937



428,937

Gross Margin

40.7 %

— %

— %

40.7 %








Operating Expenses

291,706


1,373

290,333

Operating Exp as % of Sales

27.7 %

— %

(0.1) %

27.5 %








Restructuring and Other Costs

1,845

1,845










Income from Operations

135,386

(1,845)

(1,373)

138,604

Operating Margin

12.8 %

0.2 %

0.1 %

13.1 %








Total Other Expense

(8,981)



(8,981)








Income before provision for income taxes

126,405

(1,845)

(1,373)

129,623








Provision for income taxes

31,266

(505)

(376)

32,147

     Net income

95,139

(1,340)

(997)

97,476

     Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(41)



(41)

     Net income attributable to MSC Industrial

$         95,180

$       (1,340)

$              (997)

$         97,517








Net income per common share:






     Diluted

$              1.69

$         (0.02)

$             (0.02)

$              1.74

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended June 3, 2023

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)











GAAP
Financial
Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP
Financial
Measure

Total MSC
Industrial

Restructuring
and Other
Costs


Acquisition-
Related
Costs


Share
Reclassification
Costs

Adjusted Total
MSC Industrial

Net Sales

$    2,973,841

$               —

$             —

$                  —

$    2,973,841










Cost of Goods Sold

1,750,410




1,750,410










Gross Profit

1,223,431




1,223,431

Gross Margin

41.1 %

— %

— %

— %

41.1 %










Operating Expenses

852,031


398

2,249

849,384

Operating Exp as % of Sales

28.7 %

— %

0.0 %

0.1 %

28.6 %










Restructuring and Other Costs

5,722

5,722













Income from Operations

365,678

(5,722)

(398)

(2,249)

374,047

Operating Margin

12.3 %

0.2 %

0.0 %

0.1 %

12.6 %










Total Other Expense

(25,244)




(25,244)










Income before provision for income taxes

340,434

(5,722)

(398)

(2,249)

348,803










Provision for income taxes

84,768

(1,424)

(100)

(560)

86,852

     Net income

255,666

(4,298)

(298)

(1,689)

261,951

     Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

32




32

     Net income attributable to MSC Industrial

$       255,634

$       (4,298)

$         (298)

$           (1,689)

$       261,919










Net income per common share:








     Diluted

$              4.56

$         (0.08)

$        (0.01)

$             (0.03)

$              4.67

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

SOURCE MSC Industrial Supply Co.

