MSC Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results

FISCAL Q3 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Net sales of $866.5 million , a 4.6% YoY increase, with 260 basis points of acquisitive growth

, a 4.6% YoY increase, with 260 basis points of acquisitive growth Operating income of $110.5 million , a decrease of 4.2% YoY

, a decrease of 4.2% YoY Operating margin of 12.8% (13.2% excluding acquisitions*)

Diluted EPS of $1.44

Declared quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share, an increase of 19%

MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE: MSM), "MSC" or the "Company," a premier distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations ("MRO") products and services to industrial customers throughout North America, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2019 third quarter ended June 1, 2019.

Financial Highlights1

FY19 Q3

FY18 Q3

Change

FY19 YTD

FY18 YTD

Change Net Sales

$866.5

$828.3

4.6%

$2,521.1

$2,365.9

6.6% Operating Income

110.5

115.4

-4.2%

309.5

312.8

-1.0% % of Net Sales

12.8%

13.9%





12.3%

13.2%



Net Income attributable to MSC Industrial

79.6

79.1

0.7%

222.3

256.2 4 -13.3% Diluted EPS

$1.44 2 $1.39 3 3.6%

$4.00 2 $4.51 3, 4 -11.3%

1In millions except per share data or as otherwise noted. 2Based on 55.4 million and 55.6 million diluted shares outstanding for FY19 Q3 and FY19 YTD, respectively. 3Based on 56.8 million and 56.7 million diluted shares outstanding for FY18 Q3 and FY18 YTD, respectively. 4 Prior year-to-date period includes a tax benefit of $41.2 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, from the revaluation of the company's tax related balance sheet items and a tax benefit of $16.9 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, attributable to the lower effective tax rate required to bring the first half of fiscal 2018 into alignment with the expected full year rate.

Erik Gershwind, president and chief executive officer, said, "Our fiscal third quarter performance leaves us disappointed. We have seen a step-down in demand since April, while the pricing environment remains uncertain due to the overhang of tariffs and trade. In response to near-term trends, we have implemented a three-part action plan to 1) improve field sales execution and accelerate new account implementation; 2) increase profitability of our supplier programs; and 3) drive increased expense control and productivity."

Rustom Jilla, executive vice president and chief financial officer, added, "In addition to fiscal third quarter sales below our expectations, gross margin was at the low end of guidance, as purchase cost and mix headwinds offset solid price realization. Our operating expense to sales ratio was slightly above our guidance and last year's third quarter despite the actions taken to reduce headcount and other expenses. All of this translated into earnings per share of 5 cents below our guidance midpoint. As you saw this morning, the Board of Directors increased our quarterly dividend, reflecting confidence in our balance sheet and free cash flow, and a higher hurdle rate on acquisitions going forward."

Gershwind concluded, "We are not happy with our current results and, as a result, we are taking action. We are, however, encouraged by progress in some critical areas. Our pace of account wins is strong, our vending implementations are growing rapidly, and we are deepening our commitment to our valued supplier partners. Finally, our team is committed to executing our plan with urgency as we continue our journey to becoming a mission critical partner on the plant floor."

Dividend Declaration

The Company today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share, representing a 19% increase. The dividend is payable on August 6, 2019, to shareholders of record on the close of business on July 23, 2019. The ex-dividend date is July 22, 2019.

Outlook

The Company expects net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 to be between $835 million and $851 million. At the midpoint, average daily sales are expected to increase roughly 2.2% compared to last year's fourth quarter. The Company expects diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 to be between $1.21 and $1.27.

Excluding acquisitions*, the Company expects net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 to be between $808 million and $824 million, with average daily sales at the midpoint expected to increase roughly 1.0% compared to last year's fourth quarter. The Company expects the impact from acquisitions to have a roughly breakeven impact on diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

* An explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the financial schedules of this press release.

Conference Call Information

MSC will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EST to review the Company's fiscal 2019 third quarter results. The call, accompanying slides, and other operational statistics may be accessed at: http://investor.mscdirect.com. The conference call may also be accessed at 1-877-443-5575 (U.S.), 1-855-669-9657 (Canada) or 1-412-902-6618 (international).

An online archive of the broadcast will be available until July 17, 2019.

The Company's reporting date for fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full year results is scheduled for October 24, 2019.

About MSC Industrial Supply Co. MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM) is a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with more than 1.7 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from over 75 years of working with customers across industries. Our experienced team of over 6,500 associates is dedicated to working side by side with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling, and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow. For more information on MSC, please visit mscdirect.com.

MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)















June 1,

September 1,

2019

2018 ASSETS (unaudited)





Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,771

$ 46,217 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

546,486



523,892 Inventories

560,800



518,496 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

69,715



58,902 Total current assets

1,215,772



1,147,507 Property, plant and equipment, net

306,564



311,685 Goodwill

676,845



674,998 Identifiable intangibles, net

119,778



122,724 Other assets

5,389



31,813 Total assets $ 2,324,348

$ 2,288,727











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities:









Short-term debt $ 246,298

$ 224,097 Accounts payable

146,815



145,133 Accrued liabilities

92,955



121,293 Total current liabilities

486,068



490,523 Long-term debt

284,691



311,236 Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties

99,714



99,714 Total liabilities

870,473



901,473 Commitments and Contingencies









Shareholders' Equity:









Preferred Stock

—



— Class A common stock

54



55 Class B common stock

10



10 Additional paid-in capital

675,674



657,749 Retained earnings

1,394,551



1,325,822 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(22,730)



(19,634) Class A treasury stock, at cost

(599,116)



(576,748) Total MSC Industrial shareholders' equity

1,448,443



1,387,254 Noncontrolling interest

5,432



— Total Equity

1,453,875



1,387,254 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,324,348

$ 2,288,727

MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

























Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

June 1,

June 2,

June 1,

June 2,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net sales $ 866,546

$ 828,345

$ 2,521,147

$ 2,365,893 Cost of goods sold

497,891



467,344



1,442,693



1,332,600 Gross profit

368,655



361,001



1,078,454



1,033,293 Operating expenses

258,154



245,619



768,972



720,530 Income from operations

110,501



115,382



309,482



312,763 Other (expense) income:





















Interest expense

(4,565)



(3,532)



(13,160)



(10,319) Interest income

178



108



504



484 Other (expense) income, net

(95)



(141)



(330)



(472) Total other expense

(4,482)



(3,565)



(12,986)



(10,307) Income before provision for income taxes

106,019



111,817



296,496



302,456 Provision for income taxes

26,505



32,748



74,320



46,250 Net income

79,514



79,069



222,176



256,206 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

(87)



—



(81)



— Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 79,601

$ 79,069

$ 222,257

$ 256,206 Per share data attributable to MSC Industrial:





















Net income per common share:





















Basic $ 1.44

$ 1.40

$ 4.02

$ 4.54 Diluted $ 1.44

$ 1.39

$ 4.00

$ 4.51 Weighted average shares used in computing

net income per common share:





















Basic

55,158



56,420



55,266



56,382 Diluted

55,387



56,804



55,556



56,733

MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands) (Unaudited)

























Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

June 1,

June 2,

June 1,

June 2,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income, as reported $ 79,514

$ 79,069

$ 222,176

$ 256,206 Other comprehensive income, net of tax:





















Foreign currency translation adjustments

(2,576)



(889)



(3,242)



(1,705) Comprehensive income

76,938



78,180



218,934



254,501 Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

170



—



227



— Comprehensive income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 77,108

$ 78,180

$ 219,161

$ 254,501

MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)













Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

June 1,

June 2,

2019

2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:









Net income $ 222,176

$ 256,206 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

48,539



47,133 Stock-based compensation

12,167



11,275 Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment

325



280 Provision for doubtful accounts

9,013



4,956 Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties

—



(41,199) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

(30,180)



(34,434) Inventories

(33,672)



(26,740) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(10,841)



1,005 Other assets

(609)



3,191 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(29,718)



8,564 Total adjustments

(34,976)



(25,969) Net cash provided by operating activities

187,200



230,237 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:









Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(35,956)



(30,794) Proceeds from sale of available for sale securities

27,025



— Cash used in business acquisitions, net of cash received

(11,625)



(85,845) Net cash used in investing activities

(20,556)



(116,639) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:









Repurchases of common stock

(84,464)



(25,384) Payments of cash dividends

(104,308)



(92,633) Proceeds from sale of Class A common stock in connection with associate stock purchase plan

3,472



3,398 Proceeds from exercise of Class A common stock options

15,527



23,135 Borrowings under Shelf Facility Agreement

—



50,000 Borrowings under the revolving credit facilities

358,000



172,000 Payments under the revolving credit facilities

(336,000)



(220,000) Contributions from non-controlling interest

918



— Payments on capital lease and financing obligations

(28,007)



(829) Other, net

903



604 Net cash used in financing activities

(173,959)



(89,709) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(131)



21 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(7,446)



23,910 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of year

46,217



16,083 Cash and cash equivalents – end of year $ 38,771

$ 39,993 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:









Cash paid for income taxes $ 69,413

$ 76,753 Cash paid for interest $ 10,791

$ 8,231

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Results excluding All Integrated Solutions (AIS) and MSC Mexico

To supplement MSC's unaudited selected financial data presented consistent with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Non-GAAP net sales, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP (benefit) provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, that exclude the results of our acquisition of All Integrated Solutions ("AIS") and the operations of two newly-formed entities, MSC IndustrialSupply, S. de R.L. de C.V. and MSC Import Export LLC (which completed the acquisition of certain assets in February 2019), including the non-recurring acquisition and integrations costs (collectively, referred to as "Acquisitions").

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect MSC's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP, and that these measures should only be used to evaluate MSC's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We compensate for the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of the Company's performance.

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude the results of the Acquisitions to facilitate a review of the Company's operating performance on a period-to-period basis, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans, and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that investors benefit from seeing results "through the eyes" of management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:

the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's on-going operating results;

the ability to better identify trends in the Company's underlying business and perform related trend analyses;

a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company's underlying business; and

an easier way to compare the Company's operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures





























































MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information

Thirteen and Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended June 1, 2019

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)





























































GAAP Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP Measure



GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Measure

Net Sales

Acquisitions

Net Sales, excluding

Acquisitions



Average Daily Sales Growth

Average Daily Sales Growth,

excluding Acquisitions

Thirteen

Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine

Weeks Ended

Thirteen

Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine

Weeks Ended

Thirteen

Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine

Weeks Ended



Thirteen

Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine

Weeks Ended

Thirteen

Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine

Weeks Ended June 1, 2019

June 1, 2019

June 1, 2019

June 1, 2019

June 1, 2019

June 1, 2019



June 1, 2019

June 1, 2019

June 1, 2019

June 1, 2019 $ 866,546

$ 2,521,147

$ 28,241

$ 65,842

$ 838,305

$ 2,455,305



4.6 %

7.1 %

2.0 %

4.6 %



























































GAAP Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP Measure



GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Measure

Gross Profit

Acquisitions

Gross Profit, excluding

Acquisitions



Gross Margin

Gross Margin, excluding

Acquisitions

Thirteen

Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine

Weeks Ended

Thirteen

Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine

Weeks Ended

Thirteen

Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine

Weeks Ended



Thirteen

Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine

Weeks Ended

Thirteen

Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine

Weeks Ended June 1, 2019

June 1, 2019

June 1, 2019

June 1, 2019

June 1, 2019

June 1, 2019



June 1, 2019

June 1, 2019

June 1, 2019

June 1, 2019 $ 368,655

$ 1,078,454

$ 6,967

$ 18,375

$ 361,688

$ 1,060,079



42.5 %

42.8 %

43.1 %

43.2 %