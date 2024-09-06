MSC Showcases Company's Ability to Drive Meaningful Savings for Customers Through Expertise and Critical Role in Metalworking at IMTS

MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO., (NYSE: MSM), a premier distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations supplies to industrial customers throughout North America will emphasize the company's role as manufacturing's metalworking partner from every angle in booth #432228 at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) in Chicago, Illinois, September 9-14, 2024.

Attendees at IMTS will learn from the company's immersive booth experience how MSC applies a three-pronged approach of metalworking experts, an innovative suite of services and a vast supplier network to drive customer productivity and lower costs.

"MSC has a strong foundation of being a trusted supplier of products required to keep manufacturing running, particularly in metalworking where we have a leadership position," says Sara Dulski, Head of Metalworking. "Combining this strong foundation and best-in-class technical expertise with our expanded suite of value-added solutions and technologies, we have significantly enhanced our ability to drive efficiencies and meaningful savings throughout every phase of manufacturing on the customer's plant floor."

At IMTS, the company's digital showroom with its full suite of products, services and solutions will be available via touchscreen, and a continuous data ticker of MSC's customer cost reductions and productivity improvements will be on display throughout the show. In addition, a featured manufactured customer part will be showcased, and metalworking experts will be on hand to demonstrate how MSC works with customers at all stages of manufacturing to recommend products, innovative solutions, and services to drive transformative improvements for manufacturing operations and financial outcomes.

About MSC Industrial Supply Co.

MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE: MSM) is a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability, and growth with approximately 2.4 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from more than 80 years of working with customers across industries. Our experienced team of more than 7,000 associates works with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling, and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow. For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.com.

SOURCE MSC Industrial Supply Co.