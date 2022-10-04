MSCA Expansion in Care Promotes New Name Change to Atlanta Neuroscience Institute

ATLANTA, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multiple Sclerosis Center Of Atlanta is proud to share that they are now Atlanta Neuroscience Institute. This name change has been made to reflect their recent expansion in care and services beyond individuals diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis to encompass treatment options for patients who need specialized neurological care. This new name clearly defines the vast area of neurological care support offered through the Atlanta Neuroscience Institute.

As one of the largest independent medical facilities specializing in the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis, Atlanta Neuroscience Institute's commitment to advanced comprehensive care has touched the lives of many. The growth of treatment options and an outpouring of support from the local Atlanta community has allowed Atlanta Neuroscience Institute to expand its care model to reach more patients diagnosed with Parkinson's Disorder, Epilepsy, and Alzheimer's.

Since its formation in 2001, MSCA/Atlanta Neuroscience Institute has been a symbol of excellence for many patients with Multiple Sclerosis and beyond. With this new name and expanded mission, Atlanta Neuroscience Institute hopes to further its reach to those who greatly need specialized neurological care.

With the new name change, it's also important to note that the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis will remain the cornerstone of what they do and will continue to be a critical part of Atlanta Neuroscience Institute. Expanding their treatment options to include those diagnosed with Parkinson's Disorder, Epilepsy, and Alzheimer's allows them to further their goal to improve the health and well-being of patients through advocacy, education, state-of-the-art treatment, and research leading to a more promising future.

Atlanta Neuroscience Institute knows that neurological disorders can have a profound impact on patients and their families, often leading to disability and reduced quality of life. That is why there is a pressing need for effective neurological care and treatment for these conditions. With this shift towards neurological support for Multiple Sclerosis in addition to other neurological conditions, Atlanta Neuroscience Institute is committed to providing support, relief, resources, and more for patients and their families.

MSCA's transition to Atlanta Neuroscience Institute requires multiple action steps for their patients, along with the healthcare and business community that has supported and worked with them. Trust and confidence from those key players will remain an important aspect of Atlanta Neuroscience Institute's continued success. Additionally, Atlanta Neuroscience Institute remains committed to carrying the torch of MSCA and broadening the future for more patients diagnosed with neurological diseases.

For more information about The Multiple Sclerosis Center Of Atlanta and their shift to Atlanta Neuroscience Institute, you can learn more about their mission, donors, neurological treatment offerings, and more when you visit https://atlneuroinstitute.org/.

About MSCA/Atlanta Neuroscience Institute

Founded in 2001, Atlanta Neuroscience Institute, formerly The Multiple Sclerosis Center Of Atlanta, exists to improve the health and hope of Multiple Sclerosis patients through advocacy, education, state-of-the-art treatment, and research leading to a more promising future. While they specialize in neurological care and treatment for Multiple Sclerosis, they also treat other Neurological disorders including general, Parkinson's Disorder, Epilepsy, and Alzheimer's.

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

970-541-3284

[email protected]

SOURCE Multiple Sclerosis Center Of Atlanta