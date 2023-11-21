MSCHF Launches the New Gobstomper Dremel® Edition Featuring a DREMEL Rotary Tool

News provided by

Dremel

21 Nov, 2023, 14:00 ET

MSCHF Unveils the Gobstomper "Dremel Edition" – A Fusion of Art, Technology, and Footwear

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSCHF, the avant-garde art and media company known for pushing boundaries and challenging norms, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Gobstomper "Dremel Edition". This groundbreaking sneaker combines the iconic Gobstomper design with the innovative power of the DREMEL Rotary tool (4000), creating a truly one-of-a-kind footwear experience.

Continue Reading
Art and media company, MSCHF, partnered with Dremel to create the Gobstomper "Dremel Edition" kit, which features a unique sneaker that balances the iconic Gobstomper design with the powerful DREMEL Rotary tool (4000) to enable personalized designs.
Art and media company, MSCHF, partnered with Dremel to create the Gobstomper "Dremel Edition" kit, which features a unique sneaker that balances the iconic Gobstomper design with the powerful DREMEL Rotary tool (4000) to enable personalized designs.

Every Gobstomper "Dremel Edition" kit is breaking the mold by incorporating not only the Dremel-branded Gobstomper shoe but also the versatile DREMEL 4000 Rotary tool, and complete with an array of specialized sanding bands. Packed in a carefully made case designed to fit both parts perfectly, this kit sparks a journey of creativity and self expression. The unique user experience encourages wearers to scuff their shoes upon receipt, revealing the Gobstomper layers and enabling the creation of their personalized designs.

"Dremel has a strong legacy in championing the creative and artist community, and we are thrilled to be part of this collaboration," says Jon Zasiebida, the Dremel Brand Director about the collaboration.

The Gobstomper "Dremel Edition" will drop on November 28th, 2023 at 2 PM ET exclusively at mschf.com and the MSCHF Sneakers App via 24 hour draw.

About the Gobstomper:
The Gobstomper, was first announced as a collaboration between MSCHF and Jimmy Fallon, where the unique design inspired by the popular Gobstopper candy captured the audience's imagination. The shoe boasts four layers of materials, with each layer revealing vibrant colors as the shoe is worn, mirroring the experience of consuming a Gobstopper.

MSCHF:
Founded in 2018, MSCHF is an art and media company that challenges conventional wisdom through unique and thought-provoking experiences. Operating primarily through their website, MSCHF releases innovative products and projects every two weeks, sparking public debate and redefining the intersection of art, commerce, and technology.

About Dremel:
Since inventing the high-speed rotary tool more than 85 years ago, Dremel has become the trusted name in high-speed rotary tool technology, providing creative solutions for hands-on professionals, homeowners, craftspeople and artists alike. The Dremel brand's leadership in design and manufacturing has made it the top selling rotary tool in the world, a reflection of the company's commitment to innovation and quality.

SOURCE Dremel

Also from this source

The Dremel Brand Opens Customer Service Center in Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin

The Dremel Brand Opens Customer Service Center in Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin

Today, the Dremel brand, the original creator and manufacturer of high-speed rotary tools, celebrates the grand opening of its customer service...
Dremel® Partners with Scrub Daddy® to Create an Enhanced Cleaning Tool and Accessories Line to Help Users Tackle Cleaning Projects with Ease

Dremel® Partners with Scrub Daddy® to Create an Enhanced Cleaning Tool and Accessories Line to Help Users Tackle Cleaning Projects with Ease

Today, Dremel announced its partnership with Scrub Daddy, the viral expert in sponge technology, to launch the Dremel Cordless Versa Scrub Daddy...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Retail

Image1

Fashion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.