MSCI, Global Provider of Investment Decision Support Tools and Services, Becomes the 76th Member Firm to Join Out Leadership

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Out Leadership, the oldest and largest coalition of global companies working to improve LGBT+ equality in the world, is delighted to welcome MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) as our first new member firm of 2020. MSCI joins an illustrious and influential group of 76 member companies that span industries such as global banking, investment management, private equity, business advisory, media, manufacturing and more.

MSCI has been led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Henry Fernandez for over two decades to its position today as a premier provider of indexes, portfolio construction and risk management tools for institutional investors.

"MSCI was founded as a global company, and given our leadership in global investing, diversity and inclusion are natural drivers of our culture, innovation and client relationships. We are honored to partner with Out Leadership to support our LGBT+ employees and allies, as we uphold our universal values of diversity and inclusion across our 34 global offices," commented Mr. Fernandez. "With the guidance of Out Leadership and its wide network of member firms, we are confident that our talented employees of all backgrounds, experiences, genders, ages, ethnicities, and sexual orientations, can bring their unique perspectives and authentic selves to work."

"We're grateful to the leadership of Mr. Fernandez, who has personally committed himself to advancing inclusion throughout his career, and the entire MSCI team for their leadership, conviction and advocacy for LGBT+ equality. We're delighted to welcome the firm as a member." said Todd Sears, CEO & Founder, Out Leadership. "We look forward to supporting their LGBT+ inclusion efforts across their global offices.. We're also honored that our newest member firm is hosting the first Leadership Committee meeting of 2020 in February at the MSCI headquarters in New York."

ABOUT MSCI

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 45 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process. To learn more, please visit www.msci.com.

ABOUT OUT LEADERSHIP

Out Leadership is the oldest and largest global LGBT+ business advisory that partners with the world's most influential companies to build business opportunities, cultivate talent, and drive LGBT equality forward. We believe that LGBT+ inclusion positively impacts business results, and that including LGBT+ people at the most senior level of executive leadership builds business. We call this idea Return on Equality™.

Comprised of 75 global member firms and dedicated to cross-industry collaboration, Out Leadership is a certified B Corporation. Out Leadership convenes CEOs, business leaders and allies at exclusive invitation only events across 4 continents. Out Leadership also operates three talent initiatives: Quorum, which aims to increase LGBT+ representation on corporate boards; OutNEXT, the first global talent development program for emerging LGBT+ leaders; and OutWOMEN, connecting senior level LGBT+ women in business.

