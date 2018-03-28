MSCI Set to Join S&P 500; Lumentum Holdings to Join S&P MidCap 400; C&J Energy Services to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) will replace CSRA Inc. (NYSE: CSRA) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASD: LITE) will replace MSCI in the S&P MidCap 400 and C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: CJ) will replace Lumentum Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open on trading on Wednesday, April 4. S&P 500 constituent General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) is acquiring CSRA in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions.

S&P Dow Jones Indices announces a clarification to the S&P U.S. Indices methodology regarding public offerings of existing shares by selling shareholders. Any concurrent share repurchase or share issuance by the affected company, even if less than 5%, will also be included in the share change as long as the selling shareholder's stake equals at least 5% of the total shares of the company. Please refer to the S&P U.S. Indices Methodology document on our website for further details.

MSCI provides investment decision support tools for clients to manage their investment processes. Headquartered in New York, NY, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Financial Exchanges & Data Sub-Industry index.

Lumentum Holdings manufactures and sells optical and photonic products. Headquartered in Milpitas, CA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Communications Equipment Sub-Industry index.

C&J Energy Services provides well construction, well completion, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. Headquartered in Houston, TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P 500 INDEX – April 4, 2018

COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

MSCI

Financials

Financial Exchanges &
Data

DELETED

CSRA

Information Technology

IT Consulting & Other
Services

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – April 4, 2018

COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Lumentum
Holdings

Information Technology

Communications
Equipment

DELETED

MSCI

Financials

Financial Exchanges &
Data

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – April 4, 2018

COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

C&J Energy
Services

Energy

Oil & Gas Equipment &
Services

DELETED

Lumentum
Holdings

Information Technology

Communications
Equipment

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji_communications@spglobal.com

