mscripts Launches Mobile Prescription Payments for Pharmacy Patients

mscripts' pharmacy patients can now pre-pay for their prescriptions through the app, giving them the ability to both save time and manage a key financial aspect of their heath with confidence and convenience. Pharmacies using the service have shorter waits at the counter, as patients can pick up prescriptions which they have already paid for. The payment service integrates with mscripts' new shipping and delivery modules.

"mscripts is helping our pharmacy partners stand out in today's competitive healthcare marketplace," said Mark Cullen, CEO of mscripts. "The delivery of mobile payments allows our pharmacies to innovate rapidly and deliver best-in-class service to their patient community."

Patients can also see co-pay amounts in text messages and click through to mobile webpages to manage their scripts. "mscripts has always focused on convenience and transparency," said Martin Schwartz, Vice President of Product at mscripts. "By showing patients their projected copay in their texts, we deliver a clear view of a prescription cost in the most convenient medium, making managing their health quick and easy."

According to the National Association of Chain Drug Stores, the average US consumer is surrounded by pharmacies with the average distance just 2.36 miles from their home. In this competitive environment, pharmacies are expanding digital offerings that provide personalized convenience and transparency.

The mscripts application encourages behaviors that improve health through better access to prescription information and the ability to take action directly via their mobile phones.

About mscripts™

mscripts delivers patient adherence and engagement solutions through their innovative, easy-to-use mobile and web health management platform. The mscripts platform serves millions of patients spanning national, regional and specialty pharmacies along with hospital out-patient systems. Pharmacy patients manage their prescriptions and health on their mobile phones through 2-way interactive SMS messaging and branded mobile applications, making refilling convenient and remembering to take medications easy. mscripts improves adherence by improving refill rates, providing education and health information, and applying advanced analytics to better understand patient behavior. Learn more at www.mscripts.com.

Contact

Lara Loveman

415-528-6173

Vice President of Business Strategy

lloveman@mscripts.com

www.mscripts.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mscripts-launches-mobile-prescription-payments-for-pharmacy-patients-300632699.html

SOURCE mscripts

Related Links

http://www.mscripts.com/

