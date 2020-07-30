MSD Partners Closes MSD Special Investments Funds with Approximately $825 Million in Commitments

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MSD Partners, L.P. today announced the final closing of its MSD Special Investments Funds ("SIF" or the "Funds"). The Funds closed with approximately $825 million in commitments, well above its initial $500 million target. Michael Dell and his family, together with MSD Partners employees, made a significant investment into the Funds. Partners in the Funds include a diverse and global base of investors.

SIF has a flexible, opportunistic mandate and will target investments across the corporate capital structure, including liquid and illiquid credit opportunities, structured financing solutions, and equities.

Led by Robert Platek and Co-Portfolio Managers Jeremy Herz, Matthew Olim and Scott Segal, SIF will complement MSD's other liquid and illiquid credit strategies. The Firm's Credit business manages in excess of $5 billion of AUM, positioning it to meet a wide range of financing needs.

Robert Platek, Global Head of Credit at MSD Partners, said, "We are honored to receive strong support from our existing and new investment partners in the MSD Special Investments Funds. Since launching SIF, we have been investing in a substantially expanded opportunity set, and we continue to find very attractive entry points in businesses and industries we know well."

John Phelan, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of MSD Partners, L.P., added, "The success of the SIF fundraise represents another important milestone in the development of MSD's Credit platform, which also included the closing last month of our MSD Real Estate Credit Opportunities Funds. As MSD's business evolves, we will continue to evaluate growing our broad investment platform not only in credit, but in the equities of public and private companies, real estate and other asset classes and securities."

About MSD Partners

MSD Partners, L.P. is an SEC-registered investment adviser that was formed in 2009 by the principals of MSD Capital, L.P. to enable a select group of investors to invest in strategies that were developed by MSD Capital (the private investment firm for Michael Dell and his family). MSD Partners utilizes a multi-disciplinary investment strategy focused on maximizing long-term capital appreciation by making investments across the globe in the equities of public and private companies, credit, real estate and other asset classes and securities. MSD Partners is headquartered in New York with additional offices in Santa Monica and West Palm Beach. Additional information regarding MSD Partners may be found at msdpartners.com.

