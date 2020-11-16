MSD Partners, L.P. Names Gregg R. Lemkau a Partner of the Firm and CEO

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MSD Partners, L.P. today announced that Gregg R. Lemkau will join as a Partner of the Firm and Chief Executive Officer in February 2021. Mr. Lemkau will be responsible for leading MSD Partners' initiatives to grow its existing businesses and strategically expand into new investment areas. He will work alongside John Phelan, MSD's Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer, who will continue to be focused on overseeing the Firm's investment strategies.

Mr. Lemkau has been the Co-Head of the Investment Banking Division (IBD) of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. since 2017, and is a member of the firm's Management Committee. He previously served as Goldman Sachs' Co-Head of Global Mergers & Acquisitions, Global Co-Head of the Technology, Media and Telecom Group, Global Co-Head of the Healthcare Group and IBD's Chief Operating Officer.

MSD Partners, L.P. is an SEC-registered investment adviser that was formed by the principals of MSD Capital, L.P. (the family office for Michael Dell and his family) in 2009 to enable select investors to invest in strategies developed by MSD Capital. Together, MSD Partners and MSD Capital manage in excess of $15 billion in assets. MSD Partners' current investment strategies are principally focused on Credit, Private Equity, Real Estate and Public Equities:

In Credit, the Firm has commitments for and manages in excess of $6 billion of capital, positioning it to meet a wide range of financing needs. Over the past 18 months, MSD Partners has closed on more than $2 billion in commitments across multiple credit strategies.

In Private Equity, the MSD Private Capital Group has deployed over $1.6 billion of capital in a portfolio of investments since 2016, including Endries International, Hayward Industries, Ring Container Technologies, Owl Rock Capital Corporation, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), WIRB-Copernicus Group (WCG) and Transaction Network Services. During this period, major realizations for investors have included WCG and UFC.

In Real Estate, MSD has committed nearly $2.8 billion of equity into more than 40 real estate and real estate-related transactions since inception of the group in 2004. Major real estate investments by MSD include the Four Seasons Maui, Four Seasons Hualalai, Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, The Boca Hotel Resort & Club, and the Knox District in Dallas, TX.

Gregg Lemkau said, "I am thrilled about the opportunity to help lead and continue to grow a large alternative investment firm from such a strong foundation. The MSD team has a great opportunity to expand its existing strategies where the Firm already has been successful, as well as consider new areas of opportunity. While I am leaving an incredible position at Goldman Sachs, I could not be more excited about the path forward as I join MSD to work with John and our fellow partners and colleagues."

John Phelan said, "Gregg brings to MSD a powerful set of complementary skills and a very similar partnership ethos that will allow him to hit the ground running as MSD Partners' new CEO. Our team has goals to grow our strategies and harness our strengths in serving our investors, and Gregg's experience in building businesses and recruiting and developing high-performance professionals will be invaluable to this effort."

Rob Platek, Global Head of Credit at MSD Partners, said, "My partners and I have always been focused on how best to deliver exceptional investment opportunities to our investors, and Gregg's new role will help us in achieving this important mission. We look forward to having him join the Firm in early 2021."

Michael Dell said, "The MSD team has built an extraordinary investment platform over the past 22 years, and I could not be prouder of what has been achieved. As there are opportunities for substantial continued growth, this is an optimal time for a leader like Gregg Lemkau to join MSD Partners to help direct its strategy and execution. I've known Gregg for a number of years and think that he will be a great fit for the culture that has been built at MSD over two decades."

Additional Background on Mr. Lemkau

Mr. Lemkau served as Chairman of Goldman Sachs' Firmwide Commitments Committee from 2011 to 2015. He joined Goldman Sachs as an Analyst in Mergers & Acquisitions in 1992 and was named Managing Director in 2001 and Partner in 2002. Mr. Lemkau is a member of the Board of Trustees of Dartmouth College.

About MSD Partners, L.P.

MSD Partners, L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser located in New York, was formed in 2009 by the principals of MSD Capital, L.P. to enable a select group of investors to invest in strategies that were developed by MSD Capital. MSD Capital was established in 1998 to exclusively manage the capital of Michael Dell and his family. MSD Partners utilizes a multi-disciplinary investment strategy focused on maximizing long-term capital appreciation by making investments across the globe in the equities of public and private companies, credit, real estate and other asset classes and securities. For further information about MSD Partners, please see www.msdpartners.com.

