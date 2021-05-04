MSD Wayne Township Improves Access to Digital Learning for 16,000 Students with ClassLink

When rostering and interoperability issues created delays in access—specifically for new students and teachers—leadership again stepped up. In 2020, MSD Wayne launched an effort to provide all new students and teachers access to the digital resources they need within 24 hours.

Pete Just, Chief Operations and Technology Officer at MSD Wayne and Immediate Past Chair of CoSN, says the district chose ClassLink because it offers automated rostering and single sign-on access to over 6,000 digital resources and systems using open data standards.

"Now, If a teacher learns at 10 am that a new student is joining the class, they can trust that by tomorrow morning, this student will be up and running with their digital resources, thanks to ClassLink. Providing timely, simplified access to learning materials reduces the barriers for our most vulnerable students. I think that's made a big impact in our district." - Pete Just, Chief Operations and Technology Officer MSD Wayne, Past Chair of CoSN

Along with solving rostering issues, Just says ClassLink also helps the district:

support remote and hybrid learning by providing students, staff, and parents with one consistent home base for learning with single sign-on access to all their digital resources, both at home and in school (Wayne Learning Hub).

make informed decisions around purchasing digital resources based on ClassLink's detailed usage analytics.

"MSD Wayne Township is a wonderful example of how districts can create exceptional digital learning environments that work for students, families, staff, and educators. Everyone at ClassLink is proud to play a role in supporting their efforts to overcome the challenges so many districts and schools are facing."‍ - George Perreault, Chief Academic Officer, ClassLink

About ClassLink

ClassLink is a leading provider of cloud-based education products that connect educators and students with their classroom, curriculum, and each other in richer, more powerful ways. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 14 million students and staff in over 1,800 school systems.

About Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township

The Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township (MSD Wayne) was established in 1852. One of the largest school districts in Indiana, it oversees education for more than 16,000 K-12 students across 21 campuses. The families served by the district speak a total of 80 different languages. To carry out its education mission, the district employs close to 1,800 teachers and 700 support staff.

